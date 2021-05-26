Sports ‘n Stuff!

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news.
Starting this weekend, “Summer hours” begin at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Saturday, May 29 through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6. The Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Also effective Friday, visitors to the Hall of Fame who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus may stop wearing masks or maintaining social distance inside the Museum. Mire info on new exhibits etc.
profootball hof.com/visit
Actor and former wrestler John Cena has apologized on Chinese social media after calling Taiwan a country.
Cena sparked controversy while promoting the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise when he said, “Taiwan is the first country to watch Fast and Furious 9.”
The latest installment in Universal’s franchise kicked off with a massive $162 million in eight markets, including China, Korea and Hong Kong. The ticket sales easily mark the best start for a Hollywood blockbuster since Covid-19 hit.
A game-worn and signed Kobe Bryant rookie jersey just broke the record for the most expensive jersey ever sold. Goldin Auctions says someone ended up forking over $3.69-million for it. Previously, the most expensive jersey record went to a Michael Jordan UNC jersey, which went for $1.38-million earlier this month.
Former ESPN host Kenny Mayne interviewed Aaron Rodgers on his last episode of Sports Center. Mayne ended the interview by referencing a moment from a previous conversation he had Rodgers.
“Last time we did an interview together, you told me to go heavy in the cryptocurrency game,” Mayne said, noting that he went ahead and listened to Rodgers’ advice. But luck wasn’t on his side.
“We’re down 40 percent, then I lost my job, Gretchen just wants a new comforter. F–k you, Aaron Rodgers,” said Mayne, true to form.
Mayne, who was with ESPN for 27 years, walked off set after his mic-drop comment as Rodgers laughed.
“I love you, Ken,” the quarterback said.
Web site Jezebel.com has ranked the best “Summer Beers” saying the “ideal beverage” should be “heavier than Coors Light,” but also “lighter than a Samuel Adams.” With those criteria firmly in mind, here are their picks for the top beers for summer:
- Pacifico
- Rec League
- Tsingtao
- Lone Star
- Tecate
- Miller High Life
- Budweiser
- Slightly Mighty
- Narraganset
- Modelo
International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound says he believes the Olympic Games will go ahead this year and says the option of cancelling the event is “essentially off the table.”
Speaking to CNN’s Selina Wang, Pound insisted that all indications suggest a “bubble” around those participating in Tokyo can be maintained but he stopped short of guaranteeing that it will be completely safe amid the pandemic.
Japan is currently battling a fourth wave of infections and there is mounting pressure from health experts and business leaders to call off the Games.
Organizers have encouraged those competing in the Games to get vaccinated ahead of traveling to Japan and have published a “Playbook” of Covid-19 protocols and restrictions.
The 2020 Summer Olympics are set to begin on Friday, July 23, 2021 & ending on Sunday August, 8.
Johnny Knoxville is officially done with “Jackass.” The upcoming movie “Jackass 4” premiering October 22nd will be his last. Speaking to “GQ,” he says he “can’t afford to have any more concussions.” “Jackass” was born in 2000, Knoxville’s stunts have left him with broken bones and teeth, hurt ankles, and several concussions – including four suffered during the 2018 film “Action Point” alone. And “Jackass 4?” Knoxville’s final bow left him with a broken rib, broken wrist, concussion and a hemorrhage on his brain. Knoxville is 50 years old.
NBA Playoff action last night:
The Nets took a 2-0 lead over the Celtics
130-108
The Lakers evened up their series with the Suns
109-102
And the Mavs took a 2-0 lead over the Clippers
127-121.
Tonights games include
#1 seed in the Easts 76ers hosting the Wiz
Hawks at the Knicks
Grizzlies at the Jazz
Today is Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Today in Spor6s & Pop Culture History
1993 – Carlos Martinez hits a fly ball to Jose Canseco that caroms off his head and over the fence for a Home Run. The Indians go on to beat the Rangers 7-6
1994 – Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley were married. They divorced in January of ’96
Celebrating Birthdays today:
- Lenny Kravitz is 57
- Stevie Nicks is 73