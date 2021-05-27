Sports ‘n Stuff!

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news.
Canton parks & rec. will start renting park shelters next weekend. Suspended last year due to the pandemic, you can reserve your spot online or in person at the canton garden Center office.
Earlier this week during “Undisputed” on Fox Sports Shannon Sharpe had an on-air cold call to Atlanta Falcon’s Wide receiver Julio Jones. On the show, it was unclear if Jones even realized he was on the air. Blindsided, the Atlanta Falcons could be looking for a public apology. There are now legal questions about putting Jones on the air without his knowledge or consent and could risk NFL cooperation with Fox in the future.
FYI:
- “Undisputed” is produced in California, which is a “two-party consent” state.
- That means that Jones and Sharpe would both have to give “knowledge and consent” that the call was being recorded or aired.
- If it came to it, Sharpe could face a misdemeanor charge that carries a $2,000 fine and/or a year in jail.
- That, of course, all assumes that Jones would want to press charges, which is doubtful.
Last night was the finale of “The Masked Singer” with Chameleon, Black Swan, and Piglet as the final three. Piglet was victorious, and was reveled to be Nick Lachey. Chameleon was rapper Wiz Khalifa and Black Swan grammy winner JoJo.
While taking a walk on the beach beach in Hastings, England, some casual walkers made a significant discovery: packages sealed in waterproof bags containing 2,116 pounds of cocaine. The street value could be as much $113-million. Hopefully there was a reward…from authorities!
Summer is coming and looking good means you’ve got to find a way to shed that “quarantine 15,” or 20, or 30.
Here are some tips:
- Put yourself at a calorie deficit, meaning you burning more than you’re taking in.
- Eat plenty of protein – think 1 gram for every pound of body weight.
- Eat vegetables, especially those high in fiber.
- Resistance training is your best friend when you’re burning fat.
- Sleep…and get plenty of it…with 7-8 hours being optimal.
People are going back to the movies and are excited! Here is a list of “Hot” movies coming out this summer:
- “Black Widow” (July 9)
- “A Quiet Place Part II” (Friday)
- “F9” (June 25)
- “The Suicide Squad” (Aug. 6)
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Sept. 3)
- “Cruella” (Friday)
- “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” (June 4)
- “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” (June 16)
- “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (July 16)
- “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” (July 24)
NBA Playoff action from last night
76ers pounded the Wizards 120-95
Lead series 2-0
Knicks evened their series with the Hawks at 1 game a piece
101-92
The Jazz did the same beating the Grizzlies
141-129
Tonight’s action
Bucks host the Heat, up 2-0
Lakers host the Suns, series tied at 1
Trailblazers host the Nuggets also tied at 1
The Banged up Indians lost to the Tigers last night 1-0
Tribe wins today in Detroit 5-2.
Today is Thursday, May 27, 2021
Today in Sports History
1873 – The first Preakness Stakes was won by Survivor. The final leg of this year’s triple crown is the Belmont Stakes which will take place at Belmont Park in New York. Sat June 5
1968 – After 48 years as coach of the Chicago Bears, George Halas retired. Halas was a member of the charter member of the Hall of Fame class in 1963.
1968 – It was announced that baseball franchises had been awarded to Montreal and San Diego.
Celebrating Birthdays today
Louis Gossett Jr. is 85 (“Raisin in the Sun,” “An Officer and A Gentleman,” “Roots,” “Iron Eagle”)
TV personality Adam Corolla is 57
Todd Bridges is 56 (“Diff’rent Strokes)