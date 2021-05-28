Sports ‘n Stuff!

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news.
Dr. Beach– “the world’s foremost beach experts” – has just released their 2021 list of the greatest beaches America has to offer. This time around, Florida only has two that’ve cracked their top ten.
- Hapuna Beach State Park – Big Island, Hawaii
- Coopers Beach – Southampton, New York
- Ocracoke Lifeguard Beach – Outer Banks of North Carolina
- George Island State Park – Florida Panhandle
- Lighthouse Beach – Buxton, Outer Banks of North Carolina
- Duke Kahanamoku Beach – Oahu, Hawaii
- Caladesi Island State Park – Dunedin Clearwater, Florida
- Coronado Beach – San Diego, California
- Beach Walker Park – Kiawah Island, South Carolina
- Coast Guard Beach – Cape Cod, Massachusetts
The Philadelphia 76ers revoked the season ticket of the spectator who poured popcorn on Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook and indefinitely banned the fan from events at the Wells Fargo Center.
“We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior,” the 76ers said in a statement Thursday. “There is no place for it in our sport or arena.”
While Westbrook headed to the locker room during the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 120-95 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday, someone dropped popcorn on him from the stands, and Westbrook had to be restrained.
Kellogg’s has developed cereal vending machines. You can choose from 22 different ingredients to make your cereal. You can add fruit, chocolate chips, espresso syrup, the possibilities are endless. Right now, the machines are making their way onto the campuses of Florida State University and the University of Madison-Wisconsin, with more locations sure to be on the way.
If you think the injury to Zach Plesac is dumb, listen to this story:
Back in 2010, pizza guy Jeremy Sturdivant was asked to deliver two large pizzas in exchange for 10K bitcoins. At the time, they carried a total value of $41. That transaction is historically known as the first official Bitcoin transaction. As Bitcoin grew in value, Jeremy didn’t realize what it was going to be worth & spent the money. Had he decided to keep them as an investment, those 10K bitcoins would’ve eventually been worth $365-million.
Not only is he the oldest to win a major golf tournament but the numbers are in.
Phil Mickelson’s PGA Championship win attracted 6.5 million viewers, the most-watched final round in three years. Now Lefty can focus on Capital One’s The Match and will be teaming up with Tom Brady to take on Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau. Capital One’s “The Match” will be held July 6 and broadcast live on TNT, with coverage beginning at 5 p.m.
Oklahoma State Representative Justin Humphrey took the floor of the Oklahoma Senate Wednesday to announce an official bounty on Bigfoot.
Representative Humphrey says an unnamed man in the state has partnered with him to offer $3 million for anyone who can capture a live, unharmed Bigfoot. Don’t know what’s got better odds, winning Vax-a- million or capturing a live Bigfoot!
here are the updated top 10, plus Baker Mayfield’s MVP odds for 2021 and three of our favorite long-shot plays ahead of the season:
|Patrick Mahomes
|+450
|Aaron Rodgers
|+800
|Josh Allen
|+1100
|Matthew Stafford
|+1500
|Tom Brady
|+1500
|Lamar Jackson
|+1600
|Dak Prescott
|+1800
|Russell Wilson
|+1800
|Justin Herbert
|+2000
|Kyler Murray
|+2000
|Baker Mayfield
|+3300
NBA play off action from last night:
Milwaukee took a commanding 3-0 lead over Miami
113-84
The Lakers took care of the Suns
109-95
LA leads series 2-1
The Nuggets beat Portland on the road
120-115
Denver leads series 2-1
Tonight’s games
Knicks travel to Atlanta 7pm
Series tied at 1
The Nets at Celtics 8:30
Brooklyn leads 2-0
Late game at 9:30
Clippers at Mavs
Dallas leads series 2-0
Today is Friday, May 28, 2021
Today in Sports History
1941 – The first night game in Washington, DC, took place. The Yankees beat the Senators 6-5 at Griffith Stadium.
FIVE YEARS LATER ON THE SAME DAY…..
1946 – The first night game at Yankee Stadium I took place. The Senators beat the Yankees 2-1.
1973 – Wilbur Wood, completing a suspended game from two nights ago, allows only two hits in five innings to earn the win in the 21-inning contest when Chicago beats the Indians at White Sox Park, 4-1.
Celebrity Birthday’s
- John Fogerty is 76
- Gladys Knight is 77
