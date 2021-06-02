Sports ‘N Stuff!

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news.
Medina Spirit’s victory in the 2021 Kentucky Derby will likely be revoked after the horse’s positive drug test was confirmed.
The New York Times reporting, the second sample collected from Medina Spirit contained an illegal level of the corticosteroid betamethasone. Bob Baffert trained horses have been banned from the Belmont Stakes this Saturday.
Netflix Top Ten Most Watched Original Movies:
- “Extraction” – 99-million views
- “Bird Box” – 89-million views
- “Spenser Confidential” – 85-million views
- “6 Underground” – 83-million views
- “Murder Mystery” – 83-million views
- “The Old Guard” – 78-million views
- “Enola Holmes” – 76-million views
- “Project Power” – 75-million views
- “The Midnight Sky”/ “Army of the Dead” (tied) – 72-million views
It appears that Jake Paul has his next fight ready to roll. This time around, fans of the social media star will see him take on five-time UFC champion Tyron Woodley, who’s “known for his knockout power.” Paul predicts that he’ll “drop” Woodley “in two rounds,” while also calling out UFC head Dana White for “trying to undermine his success like a jealous ex.” Those of you who want to watch can do so by checking out Showtime boxing on August 28th.
Logan Paul’s fight vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to earn the YouTube star enough money to retire on — which he very well could do.
The elder Paul brother, 0-1 in his professional boxing career, is set to take on “Money” in an exhibition bout on Sunday in Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.).
“I’m going to knock (Mayweather) out and become the greatest boxer on the planet. Then I’m going to retire and not give Floyd the rematch … He doesn’t know who he’s getting in the ring with,” Paul said Saturday via “Showtime” “He really thinks I’m a YouTuber. He really thinks I’m a fake fighter.”
According to a report from sportingfree.com, Paul is expected to receive a $250,000 base salary, plus 10 percent of pay-per-view shares. The YouTube star suggested in a May 11 interview with TMZ that he could make as much as $20 million from the fight. Based on his estimation and SportingFree’s report, that would mean the fight rakes in at least $200 million in PPV dollars.
“I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35 million,” Mayweather said. “I can eventually probably make $50 million, for just a regular fight. Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures, $100 million or more.
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge is seriously considering his future with the franchise and could make a decision to step down, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Ainge is scheduled to speak to the media later Wednesday, a day after Boston’s disappointing season came to an end in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series in Brooklyn.
Ainge, 62, was the architect of Boston’s last title team, the 2008 team featuring Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen, and is the third-longest-tenured active lead executive of any NBA franchise.
You’d have to imagine Head Coach, Brad Stevens could be on the “Hot Seat” as well
Other scores from the NBA Playoffs:
Denver defeats Portland in double over time, 147-140
Dame Lillard hit 12 3’s and scored 55 points
Denver leads their best of 7 series 3-2
Game 6 is Thursday at 8pm
Lakers were blown out by Phoenix 115-85
Suns lead that series 3-2
10:30 tip scheduled for game 6 on Thursday
Wizards at 76ers tonight at 7
Phila. leads the series 3-1 over Wash.
Hawks at Knicks 7:30
At leads 3-1
Utah hosts Memphis tonight at 9:30
Jazz lead 3-1
Mavs at Clippers
Series tied at 2
Don’t bank on seeing any more of the Myles Garrett basketball videos. He had posted videos of himself dunking over dudes in a pick up game. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski taking to twitter today saying: “ His career is over, He’s retired, He’s done!”
Indians rained out today
Rookie J.C. Meija was scheduled to start. The Tribe is off tomorrow, will travel to Baltimore for the first of 3 games.
Today is Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Today in Sports History
1883 – The first baseball game under electric lights was played in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
1935 – George Herman “Babe” Ruth announced that he was retiring from baseball.
1941 – Lou Gehrig died in New York of the degenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
1959 – Ted Williams (Boston) got his 2,500th hit of his career. Ended career with 2,654 in 1960.
Celebrity Birthdays today:
|Jerry Mathers – 73 – (“Leave it to Beaver”)
|Dana Carvey – 66 Comedian, (“Saturday Night Live,” “Wayne’s World”)
|Kyle Petty – 61 Auto racer
|Wayne Brady – 49 – Game show host, comedian