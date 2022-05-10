Sports ‘n Stuff 5/10/22

follow JT on
Andy Warhol 1964 silk screen of Marilyn Monroe sold at auction for $195 million. That’s the most ever paid for a 20th century work of art.
Voting ends next Monday on the bill that would introduce NIL deals for Ohio High School Athletes Making the Buckeye State the eight state to do so.
The 2022 recipient of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance will be Dick Vitale. At 82, Vitale is an ESPN college basketball broadcaster and already a Hall of Famer.
Vitale recently announced he’s “cancer-free.” As for the award, Vitale will accept it the ESPY Awards July 13th.
Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst when his playing career ends.
Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced the news Tuesday during a corporate investor call. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will call games alongside lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and will work as an “ambassador” for Fox with a focus on “client and promotional initiatives.”
Brady tweeted that he is excited to eventually join Fox but noted that he still has “unfinished business” as a player.
Fox recently lost its top football announcers, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, to ESPN and replaced Buck with Burkhardt.
There’s a new thread online, where men are talking about the “unwritten rules” that they have. So if you’ve ever wanted to crack the secret code of manhood, this is an exciting opportunity. Here are some highlights:
1. “Nod down when you greet someone. Nod UP when it’s someone you know.”
2. “If a friend buys you a drink, you don’t pay it back. You buy the next round.”
3. “Beer, pizza, and BBQ is acceptable payment for helping another man.”
4. “Don’t use the urinal next to an occupied one.”
5. “Don’t roast a man in front of their kid.”
6. “Don’t start drama. If drama begins, take steps to de-escalate.”
7. “If he’s flirting with her, him, or they . . . don’t interrupt.”
8. “When your friend’s crush is around, he is the funniest in the group.”
A guy in northern California named Chris Sandberg discovered a menu item at Taco Bell years ago called the Grilled Stuft Nacho . . . basically, a triangle-shaped quesadilla stuffed with beef, sauce, sour cream and tortilla strips.
But then they PULLED it from their menu a week later and never brought it back. It hasn’t been on their menu since 2015.
So early last year, he started a protest and promised to work out EVERY DAY until they added it to their menu again. Now 16 months later, he HAS lost a ton of weight.
According to his latest update, he’s dropped 87 pounds so far.
The Mississippi Department of Human Services on Monday sued retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre and three former pro wrestlers along with several other people and businesses to try to recover millions of misspent welfare dollars that were intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S.
The lawsuit says the defendants “squandered” more than $20 million in money in anti-poverty programs.
With prosecutors saying welfare money had been misspent on items such as drug rehabilitation in Malibu, California, for former pro wrestler Brett DiBiase.
DiBiase is the son of Ted DiBiase Sr. was known as the “The Million Dollar Man” while wrestling.
The lawsuit filed Monday also said Favre at one time was the largest individual outside investor and stockholder of a Florida-based company that was trying to develop a concussion drug.
Disney+ released the trailer for the upcoming movie about Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family, called “Rise.”
The company also said the movie will be available to watch on Disney+ starting June 24.
Watch the trailer on twitter @TheJTurk
Last night in the NBA Playoffs
The Celtics upset the Bucks in Milwaukee 116-108 evening their series at 2
Golden State held on to be the Morant-less Grizzlies 101-98. The Warriors lead that series 3-1
Tonight’s games
Miami hosts the 76ers at 7:30. The Heat are 3pt. Favorites. Series tied at 2
Phoenix hosts Dallas at 10pm. The Suns a 6pt. Home favorite. Both games on TNT
The Red Hot Guardians winners of 8 of their last 10 games and 3 straight including an amazing come from behind win last night, take on the White Sox tonight at 8:10. Cal Quantrill goes for the G’s.
Today is Tuesday May 10, 2022
Today in Sports and Pop Culture History:
129 years ago – In 1893, the Supreme Court ruled on the case of Nix vs. Hedden. . . and officially declared that a Tomato Is a Vegetable, Not a Fruit.
1969 – The National and American Football Leagues announced their plans to merge for the 1970-71 season.
47 years ago – In 1975, Stevie Wonder played at the Washington Monument as part of Human Kindness Day. 125,000 people showed up.
Mic Drop Birthday today:
Kenan Thompson is 44 (“Saturday Night Live,”) (FAST FACT: He is the longest-tenured cast member in “SNL’s” history)Sports ‘n Stuff 5/10/22