Sports ‘n Stuff 5/12/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
If you’ve ever wondered how much beer we consume in the Buckeye State or what the most popular hops are in Ohio, check out the Website visual capitalist. We can tell you this much,
New Hampshire took the top spot in 2020, outdrinking other states with 41.5 gallons of beer consumed annually per capita. In contrast, the lowest consuming state was Maryland which only consumed 19.7 gallons per capita, about half as much.
Adam Sandler is a self proclaimed sports nut which may be the reason he is going to star in Netflix’s upcoming sports drama, “Hustle” due out on June 8th. In it, Sandler plays a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who travels the world looking for talent. While in Spain, he finds a man with serious streetball skills, but a troubled history. If the trailer is any gauge, “Hustle” looks like an “Uncut Gems” and “Reign Over Me,” and could be a huge hit.
The singer Adele has just bought the former house of Sylvester Stallone, complete with the “Rocky” statue over looking his swimming pool. Sly sold Adele the estate for $58 million. He’s moved to Palm Beach, so you’d think Rocky would follow. Nope, he left the statue by the pool and she’s apparently keeping it. Adele’s BF, Rich Paul LeBron James’ agent since 2012.
Deion Sanders has approached the NCAA with an interesting idea on the heals of NIL in college football. “NCAA, you have a real problem that will Implode if you don’t address it. Please extend coaching staffs by 2, please. You need MUCH MORE QUALIFIED MEN MEN MEN & WOMEN WOMEN that knows how to deal with a YOUNG MAN or WOMAN WITH MONEY! This must be addressed immediately. You know Money Makes You More Of Whom You Really Are.”
The NFL has announced a handful of games over the last couple of weeks. The entire schedule will be announced on tonight. Here’s another leak. Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs will be back in Tampa on October 2. NBC announced on Thursday morning that the Bucs will host the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.
NBA Playoff action from last night
Boston was outscored 11-2 in the final minutes of their game with Milwaukee blowing a 14 point second half lead. Losing to the Bucks 110-107 and now travel back to Milwaukee for game 6 Friday night. The Bucks lead the Celtics 3-2
The Grizzlies blew out Golden State last night 134-95. Warriors lead 3-2. They too will play game 6 on Friday.
The Heat look to knock out the 6ers tonight in Philly. Tip off at 7. Philly is a 2 pt. Home favorite
Followed by
Suns at Mavericks. Pheonix is up 3-2 tip off at 9:30 on ESPN
Today is Thursday, May 12, 2022
Today in Sports History
1917 – Omar Khayyam became the first imported horse to win the Kentucky Derby. Today we learned that Rick Strike will NOT run in the Preakness. Therefor no chance to have a Triple Crown winner this year.
1982 – The United States Football League (USFL) was formed.
1997 – Larry Bird was announced as the new head coach of the Indiana Pacers.
Celebrating Birthdays today
Rami Malik is 41 (“Night At The Museum,” “Oldboy,” “The War At Home,” “Mr. Robot,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “No Time To Die”) he was Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.
Steve Wijnrood – 74 originally of the Spencer Davis Group .” Gimme’ Some Loving”
Billy Squier is 72