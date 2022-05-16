Sports ‘n Stuff 5/16/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Ohio State opens as a 13.5-point favorite vs. Notre Dame, Sept. 3 in Columbus.
The Billboard Music awards were held in Vegas last night
Hosted by Shawn P Diddy Combs
Here is the winners list:
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist: Drake
Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Male Artist: Drake
Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global (excl. U.S.) Artist: Ed Sheeran
Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Top Rap Artist: Drake
Top Rap Male Artist: Drake
Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Top Rock Artist: Glass Animals
Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis
Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado
Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist: Ye
Top Gospel Artist: Ye
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo “Sour”
Top Soundtrack: “Encanto”
Top R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”
Top Rap Album: Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
Top Country Album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots “Scaled And Icy”
Top Latin Album: Karol G “KG0516”
Top Dance/Electronic Album: ILLENIUM “Fallen Embers”
Top Christian Album: Ye “Donda”
Top Gospel Album: Ye “Donda”
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Streaming Song: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Selling Song: BTS “Butter”
Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Top Collaboration: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Billboard Global (excl. U.S) Song: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Viral Song: Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
Top Country Song: Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”
Top Rock Song: Måneskin “Beggin’”
Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”
Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Top Christian Song: Ye “Hurricane”
Top Gospel Song: Ye “Hurricane”
Sheriff’s deputies in Nebraska issued criminal mischief citations to NINE kids last week, after they ran and jumped into fences in neighborhoods. It’s a trend that was apparently inspired by the Kool-Aid Man. It’s a trend of kids mimicking the Kool-Aid Man by throwing themselves through structures on people’s properties. There’s even Ring camera footage of a few teens bursting through a fence.
At least eight properties were hit, with an estimated damage of several thousand dollars per house.
It’s unclear if this was a stupid idea by THIS group of teens . . . or if it’s part of a broader social media trend.
The Denver Broncos are currently for sale, and there are some indications the franchise could go for a record $5Billion. But that’s nothing compared to what Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks he could get for America’s Team. The 79-year-old businessman told NBC Sports this week that he could sell the Cowboys for “more than $10 billion.” Jones, however, added that he would not entertain such an offer, insisting that he “will never sell the Cowboys” as long as he remains owner.
NBA Playoffs
First on Friday
The Celtics forced game 7 by beating the Bucks in Milwaukee Friday night 108-95
Golden State eliminated Memphis 110-96
The Warriors now head to the West Finals
Yesterday Boston blew out Milwaukee 109-81 to clinch a spot in the East Finals
They will travel to Miami to face the Heat….Game one tomorrow night 8:30 on ESPN
Maybe the biggest shock of the playoffs
The Mavericks blow out the Suns in Pheonix 123-90 and will now face the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals
Game 1 on Wednesday night at 9pm on TNT
It’s now the fifth time Suns star Chris Paul has lost a series after going up 2-0, which includes last year’s Finals collapse to the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s the only player with that dubious distinction in NBA history. Paul says he will not retire and expects to be back for his 18th season next year.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is taking the offense to the Bahamas, where they will spend time bonding and putting in some work.
Going to the Bahamas will give the Browns’ offense a chance to get to know each other.
There are multiple new players on the offense, so this kind of thing is necessary. Watson is joined by Amari Cooper, David Bell, Jakeem Grant, Jerome Ford, and others, as new members of the team. He has secured a field for the offense to work on and has brought the entire thing together. Don’t count out the defense from doing something similar. If that happens, someone like Myles Garrett or Denzel Ward would likely lead the charge.
NFL officials are scheduled to meet with Deshaun Watson this week on whether or not he violated the code of conduct policy
From Kansas Speedway in Kansas City Missouri
The Annual AdventHealth 400 was held yesterday
Kurt Busch is your winner followed by
Kyle Larson
Kyle Busch
Denny Hamlin
Christopher Bell
Martin Truex Jr.
Cole Custer finished 22nd
Here are the top 5 movies at the Box Office:
- “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” – $61M ($291M total)
- “The Bad Guys” – $6.9M ($66.2M total)
- “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” – $4.5M ($175M total)
- “Firestarter” – $3.8M ($3.8M total)
- “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – $3.3M ($47.1M total
Kim Kardashian can add another magazine cover to her collection — she’s the star of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
The S.I. Swim crew made the announcement this morning –The issue hits newsstands on May 19.
Today is Monday May 16
Today in Sports and Pop Culture History:
1869 – The Cincinnati Reds played their first baseball game.
1939 – The Philadelphia Athletics and the Cleveland Indians met at Shibe Park in Philadelphia for the first baseball game to be played under the lights in the American League.
1979 – The National League approved the sale of the Astros from Ford Motors to John J. McMullen for $19 million.
36 years ago – In 1986, “Top Gun” was released.
Mic Drop Birthday of the Day
Janet Jackson is 56. Janet has released 16 albums with over 100 million sold.