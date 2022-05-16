      Weather Alert

Sports ‘n Stuff 5/16/22

Jeff Turk
May 16, 2022 @ 3:38pm
Ohio State opens as a 13.5-point favorite vs. Notre Dame, Sept. 3 in Columbus.

The Billboard Music awards were held in Vegas last night

Hosted by Shawn P Diddy Combs

Here is the winners list:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (excl. U.S.) Artist: Ed Sheeran

Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Male Artist: Drake

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Top Rock Artist: Glass Animals

Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Ye

Top Gospel Artist: Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo “Sour”

Top Soundtrack: “Encanto”

Top R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Top Rap Album: Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

Top Country Album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots “Scaled And Icy”

Top Latin Album: Karol G “KG0516”

Top Dance/Electronic Album: ILLENIUM “Fallen Embers”

Top Christian Album: Ye “Donda”

Top Gospel Album: Ye “Donda”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Streaming Song: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Selling Song: BTS “Butter”

Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Top Collaboration: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Billboard Global (excl. U.S) Song: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Viral Song: Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

Top Country Song: Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song: Måneskin “Beggin’”

Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Top Christian Song: Ye “Hurricane”

Top Gospel Song: Ye “Hurricane”

Sheriff’s deputies in Nebraska issued criminal mischief citations to NINE kids last week, after they ran and jumped into fences in neighborhoods.  It’s a trend that was apparently inspired by the Kool-Aid Man. It’s a trend of kids mimicking the Kool-Aid Man by throwing themselves through structures on people’s properties.  There’s even Ring camera footage of a few teens bursting through a fence. 

At least eight properties were hit, with an estimated damage of several thousand dollars per house.

It’s unclear if this was a stupid idea by THIS group of teens . . . or if it’s part of a broader social media trend.

The Denver Broncos  are currently for sale, and there are some indications the franchise could go for a record $5Billion. But that’s nothing compared to what Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks he could get for America’s Team. The 79-year-old businessman told NBC Sports this week that he could sell the Cowboys for “more than $10 billion.” Jones, however, added that he would not entertain such an offer, insisting that he “will never sell the Cowboys” as long as he remains owner.

NBA Playoffs

First on Friday

The Celtics forced game 7 by beating the Bucks in Milwaukee Friday night 108-95

Golden State eliminated Memphis 110-96

The Warriors now head to the West Finals

Yesterday Boston blew out Milwaukee 109-81 to clinch a spot in the East Finals

They will travel to Miami to face the Heat….Game one tomorrow night 8:30 on ESPN

Maybe the biggest shock of the playoffs

The Mavericks blow out the Suns in Pheonix 123-90 and will now face the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals 

Game 1 on Wednesday night at 9pm on TNT

It’s now the fifth time Suns star Chris Paul has lost a series after going up 2-0, which includes last year’s Finals collapse to the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s the only player with that dubious distinction in NBA history. Paul says he will not retire and expects to be back for his 18th season next year.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is taking the offense to the Bahamas, where they will spend time bonding and putting in some work. 

Going to the Bahamas will give the Browns’ offense a chance to get to know each other.

There are multiple new players on the offense, so this kind of thing is necessary. Watson is joined by Amari Cooper, David Bell, Jakeem Grant, Jerome Ford, and others, as new members of the team. He has secured a field for the offense to work on and has brought the entire thing together. Don’t count out the defense from doing something similar. If that happens, someone like Myles Garrett or Denzel Ward would likely lead the charge.

NFL officials are scheduled to meet with Deshaun Watson this week on whether or not he violated the code of conduct policy

From Kansas Speedway in Kansas City Missouri

The Annual AdventHealth 400 was held yesterday

Kurt Busch is your winner followed by 

Kyle Larson

Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin 

Christopher Bell

Martin Truex Jr.

Cole Custer finished 22nd

Here are the top 5 movies at the Box Office:

  1. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” – $61M ($291M total)
  2. “The Bad Guys” – $6.9M ($66.2M total)
  3. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” – $4.5M ($175M total)
  4. “Firestarter” – $3.8M ($3.8M total)
  5. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – $3.3M ($47.1M total

Kim Kardashian can add another magazine cover to her collection — she’s the star of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The S.I. Swim crew made the announcement this  morning –The issue hits newsstands on May 19.

Today is Monday May 16

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History:

1869 – The Cincinnati Reds played their first baseball game. 

1939 – The Philadelphia Athletics and the Cleveland Indians met at Shibe Park in Philadelphia for the first baseball game to be played under the lights in the American League. 

1979 – The National League approved the sale of the Astros from Ford Motors to John J. McMullen for $19 million. 

36 years ago – In 1986, “Top Gun” was released. 

Mic Drop Birthday of the Day

Janet Jackson is 56. Janet has released 16 albums with over 100 million sold.  

