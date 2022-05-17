Sports ‘n Stuff 5/17/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Ohio State’s 2022 schedule is starting to take shape.
The Buckeyes will open the season at home with a primetime matchup with Notre Dame, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 on ESPN. College GameDay will be on site for the opener.
Ohio State will also continue to follow the tradition of taking on rival Michigan at noon when they host the Wolverines on Fox Nov. 26.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is confident in himself in a one-on-one scenario, and apparently it doesn’t matter the sport.
While holding a Q&A session on Twitter on Monday night, James was asked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady which one of them would win in an ice hockey shootout. Of course, James chose himself, joking that he’d have to make an adjustment for his 6’8″ frame:
According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Buffalo Bills are the team to beat in 2022.
Seth Walder shared the updated offseason rankings for all 32 teams. Buffalo topped the leaderboard with a +9.4 rating, meaning they’re predicted to be 9.4 points better than the average NFL team on a neutral field.
Miley Cyrus will help ring in the New Year on NBC yet again as she returns to host the network’s 2022-23 celebration.
Revealed on Monday during NBC’s Upfronts presentation, the singer-actress will take center stage in the second iteration of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The Cyrus-led celebration previously comprised NBC’s holiday programming alongside Christmas in Rockefeller Center, The National Dog Show and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Engineering students from Johns Hopkins University have created an edible, adhesive tape, called “Tastee Tape,” to keep burritos and other wrapped foods sealed up . . . WHILE you’re eating.
The NBA on Monday said it’s in the process of gathering more information after veteran point guard Rajon Rondo allegedly threatened a woman with a gun at her house last week.
The woman filed for an emergency protective order against Rondo on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. The order was granted later that day.
she alleged that Rondo and a child were playing video games Wednesday when she asked the child to separate laundry. Rondo reacted angrily, according to the woman, ripping the game console out of the wall and smashing several items in the house, leaving the boy and another child there upset.
The woman alleges that Rondo said to her “you’re dead” before leaving the house, only to return shortly thereafter, this time with a gun and demanding to see one of the children. The woman said she grew scared of the situation, so she brought the child downstairs, and Rondo pulled the child outside, allegedly while still holding the gun, while he yelled at him. He then demanded to see the other child, too, and she also came outside, as Rondo yelled at both of them for being afraid of him, the woman alleged.
NBA draft lottery is tonight.
With the NBA Draft Lottery tonight, here’s what’s at stake for the Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers (44-38)
Chance to win: 0.5%
Chance of top four pick: 2.4%
What’s at stake: The Cavs narrowly missed the playoffs after faltering in the play-in round, but remain on an upward trajectory going into next season. They certainly don’t need bigs, and they’re probably not moving up in the lottery, so this is an obvious spot for Cleveland to add a wing or trade its pick to improve the roster. With Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen all blossoming, there’s way less pressure here than there was a year ago. The Cavs look like a playoff-caliber team moving forward, and this is a good opportunity to try and find one more piece.
Tom and Chet Hanks had a blast at the Dodger game on Sunday … belting out “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” together — and TMZ Sports has the vid!!
“Root, Root, Root, for the home team?” I thought we were all Guardians?
Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight at 8:30. Miami Heat are a 2.5pt home favorite over The Boston Celtics on ESPN
The Guardians are home taking on the Reds at 6:10. Zach Plezac on the hill for the good guys.
Today is Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Today in Sports & Pop Culture History:
57 years ago – In 1965, the FBI declared the lyrics of “Louie Louie” to be “unintelligible at any speed,” which therefore cleared it of being pornographic.
1969 – Baltimore, Cleveland and Pittsburgh agreed to move from the NFL’s NFC to the AFC.
42 years ago – In 1980, KISS drummer Peter Criss . . . The Cat . . .left the band. It was kinda because he wanted to start an (ill-advised) solo career . . . and kinda because Gene and Paul were ready to get rid of him.
1998 – New York Yankees pitcher David Wells became the 13th player in modern major league baseball history to throw a perfect game. There have been 23 perfect games in MLB.
Celebrity Birthdays today:
Sugar Ray Leonard is 66. Boxing legend. He won an Olympic gold medal and world championships at four different weight classes.
Today we honor the legacy of the late Dennis Hopper “Easy Rider,“ “Shooter” from the movie “Hoosiers” would’ve been 86 today. Passed away in 2010