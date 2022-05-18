Sports ‘n Stuff! 5/18/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Ryan Day, Ohio State Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension Worth $9.5M Per Year
The deal will see Day’s overall compensation rise from $7.6 million to $9.5 million per season. His base salary will be set at $2 million.
Yesterday, news came that Myles Garrett was changing his agent and joining Klutch Sports:
Known as the agency that LeBron James and Rich Paul founded,
Nicole Lynn will represent Garrett moving forward. The former #1 overall pick is under contract until after the 2026 season when he will be 31 years old.
ESPN Films today announced that production has started on a 30 for 30 documentary that will take viewers inside the world of one of the most notorious football teams to ever play the game. No team in NFL history has boasted, bullied or brandished as much bravado as the 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens. The rest of the NFL hated the Ravens but no one could say a thing, because they couldn’t beat them on the field, especially facing, arguably, the greatest defense ever.
The documentary will be co-directed by Ken Rodgers (“The Tuck Rule,” “The Two Bills,” “Al Davis vs. The NFL”) and Jason Weber (“NFL 100,” “The Way Up: Chris Long & The Waterboys”).
Further details will be announced at a later date.
That team had so many characters. Ray Lewis, Tony Siragusa, Shannon Sharpe, Rod Woodson, Jamal Lewis, Jonathan Ogden, Peter Boulware, and Chris McAlister. And Brian Billick was the perfect head coach to manage all those personalities. The fact that he’s been more or less out of football for some time means that Billick can absolutely let it fly in these interviews.
Some of the biggest artists in the world have never had a #1 hit on the Hot 100. Here are some that might surprise you:
Shania Twain. “You’re Still the One” hit #2, and that was her peak.
Metallica. Surprisingly, “Enter Sandman” only made it to #16. But “Until It Sleeps” made it to #10.
Green Day. “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” has been their biggest hit so far, at #2.
Bob Marley is a reggae legend, and beloved by millions.
James Brown has been just about everywhere on the Hot 100 with over 90 songs, except for the top spot. He’s notched so many smashes over the years, including No. 4 hit “Living in America.”
Bruce Springsteen. His highest charter made it to #2. Any guesses what it was? “Dancing in the Dark”.
You can see the complete list at justjared.com
This might be the best story you hear all day:
In March, an 11-year-old named Elyjah Blankenberg got some baseball cards signed at a Yankees spring training game. Then someone stole the binder they were in. But ESPN just did a big follow-up after random people sent him THEIR signed stuff.
It took four hours to open all the packages. He got baseballs signed by Nolan Ryan, Sammy Sosa, and Greg Maddux . . . the Orioles sent him a game-used third base signed by the whole team . . . and his favorite player DJ LeMahieu signed some stuff.
But the best thing he got was a ball signed by Mickey Mantle and the 1968 Yankees. A guy named Steve Sample got it 54 years ago after he was attacked by a SHARK as a kid. He says it helped with his recovery, and he thought it was time to pass it on. Elyjah’s parents say they’ve caught him sleeping with it in his bed a few times.
The U.S. men’s and women’s national soccer teams struck a labor deal that creates equal pay for both squads
The deal was part of new collective bargaining agreements with the U.S. Soccer Federation announced today. It was the culmination of a long battle between the women’s team and the sport’s national governing body, which included a high-profile lawsuit that was settled this year.
The USSF said the agreement makes the United States the first country to achieve equal pay for its men’s and women’s soccer teams.
The second Major Golf Tournament of the year tee’s off tomorrow The PGA Championship at Southern Hills, Tulsa Oklahoma 9:11 a.m. Tiger Woods is expected to challenge. Phil Mickelson will not participate. Tiger’s odds to win The PGA Championship, 60-1
A couple of game 1’s in NHL Playoff last night TB beats Fla 4-1
Col over Stl in OT 3-2
Car hosts the NY tonight at 7
Calgary hosts Edmonton at 9:30
NBA Eastern Conference Finals last night
The Heat outscored The Celtics 39-14 in the 3rd quarter and held on for 118-107 game one win. Jimmy Butler had 41 for Miami
The West gets under way tonight at 9 when Golden State hosts Dallas. The Warriors are a 5.5 point favorite
The Guardians look to rebound tonight after dropping an extra inning game last night to the Reds. Cal Quantrill goes for the G’s.
Today is Wednesday May 18
Today in Sports and Pop Culture History:
1933 – The first major league All-Star Game was announced. It was to be played on July 6 at Comiskey Park as part of the Chicago World’s Fair.
42 years ago – In 1980, Mount St. Helens erupted in the state of Washington, killing 57 people.
23 years ago – In 1999, the Backstreet Boys released their third album, “Millennium”, featuring their smash hit “I want it that way”. By the way, Backstreet Boys never had a #1 hit on the Hot 100 either.
10 years ago – In 2012, Facebook’s Stock Went Public for the first time. Their initial offering was $38 per share. Today the stock is valued at about $203 per share.
Celebrity Birthdays today
Reggie Jackson is 76. Mr. October. He’s played himself in “The Naked Gun”, “The Benchwarmers”, and numerous TV shows, including on “MacGyver”, “The Jeffersons”, “Blossom”, “Mr. Belvedere”, “Suddenly Susan” and “Malcolm in the Middle”.
SNL alum Tina Fey is 52