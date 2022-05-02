Sports ‘n Stuff 5/2/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Most of the “That ’70s Show” gang will be reunited for the Netflix sequel series “That ’90s Show”.
Topher Grace (Eric), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna), and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) will all be making guest appearances. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are also coming back as Red and Kitty. The only one missing is Danny Masterson (Hyde), who is scheduled to stand trial for three counts of rape in August, which he denies.
“That ’90s Show” will be 10 episodes and it takes place in Wisconsin in 1995.
Jake Paul has confirmed that there has been “contact and conversations” with Mike Tyson’s camp about the two of the squaring off in the ring. Paul says he wants to “increase the level of his opposition and get the biggest name possible” because he’s “tired of carrying all the pay-per-view promotion” himself…and Tyson would be a massive name even at the age of 55. Nothing, yet, has been set in stone, and finances, the length of the fight, and all of the other bells and whistles still have to be agreed upon.
The Georgia Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980 in January and they now have won the NFL draft.
The Bulldogs, set a record this weekend for players from one school selected in a seven-round draft. They finished with 15 players selected.
The previous record had been set by Ohio State with 14 players selected in 2004 draft and LSU with 14 in 2020, including quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick.
The famous axe from ‘The Shining’ horror film just sold for $175K!
GottaHaveRockandRoll auction house, told TMZ … a successful businessman, who’s a big fan of the movie, snagged the axe after winning a bidding war among 12 prospective buyers.
The total price tag was $175K, after adding in a $35K buyer’s premium. The axe is made out of foam and resin, so it’s lightweight … it’s been up for sale in the past, going for $61K.
This week at the Box office:
- “The Bad Guys” – $16.1M (Total $44.4M)
- “Sonic The Hedgehog 2” – $11.35M (Total $160.9M)
- “Fantastic Beasts” – $8.3M (Total $79.55M)
- “The Northman” – $6.3M (Total $22.8M)
- “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – $5.5M (Total $35.4M)
- “Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent” – $3.9M (Total $13.5M)
- “The Lost City” – $3.9M (Total $90.78M)
- “Memory” (Open Road with Liam Neeson) – $3.1M (Total $3.1M)
- “Father Stu” – $2.2M (Total $17.55M)
- “Memory” (Sony) – $1.5M (Total $71.4M)
The 2022 Kentucky Derby is just days away, with the riders going to post on Saturday. Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow will give the “riders-up” command to the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, while Brittney Spencer will sing the National Anthem. Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Barring any more scratches between now and Saturday, the field will likely have 20 horses.
NBA Playoffs over the weekend:
Bucks beat Celtics in Boston 101-89. Giannis had his second playoff triple-double
Golden State held on to beat Memphis 117-116
Tonight the Heat host the 76ers without Joel Embiid at 7:30
Followed by
Mavs at suns at 10
The Guardians have the day off after sweeping the Oakland A’s over the weekend
Two of the three teams that have swept the Guards are in first place in their divisions
The Yankees winners of their last 9 at 16-6
The Angels are 15-8 in the AL West
And the San Francisco Giants are 1/2 game behind the Dodgers in the NL West at 14-8
Cleveland will host the San Diego Padres tomorrow 2 game series starting tomorrow night at 6:10
Today is Monday, May 2, 2022
Today in Sports and Pop Culture history
89 years ago – In 1933, the first sighting of the Loch Ness Monster in Scotland was reported when a couple drove by and saw “an enormous animal rolling and plunging on the surface” of Loch Ness.
1970 – Diane Crump became the first female jockey to ride in the Kentucky Derby.
1988 – Pete Rose (Cincinnati Reds) was suspended for 30 games for pushing an umpire.
25 years ago – In 1997, the first “”Austin Powers” movie was released. It stars Mike Myers as a British superspy from the ’60s who’s thawed out of cryostasis in the 1990s to fight his old arch-enemy Dr. Evil. Groovy, baby!
11 years ago – In 2011, Osama Bin Laden was killed by U.S. forces at 1:00 a.m. local time in Pakistan. But from our perspective, President Obama announced it to us the night before at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on May 1st.
Lou Gramm the original lead singer of “Foreigner” is 72. although he hasn’t been with them since 2003. Their biggest hits: “Cold as Ice“, “Feels Like the First Time“, “Hot Blooded“, “Double Vision“, “Urgent“, “Waiting for a Girl Like You“, “I Want to Know What Love Is“ and “Jukebox Hero“
Celebrity Mic Drop Birthday
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is 50