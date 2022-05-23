Sports ‘n Stuff 5/23/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Michael Vick is going to stay retired. The former NFL quarterback was going to return to the football field to play in the Fan Controlled Football, but the 41-year-old tweeted Sunday that he’s going to stay on the sidelines.”I hung ’em up in 2015 never to return again,”
This is so dumb it can’t possibly be true, right? Have you tried the “Hanger Challenge” yet? Because it’s all over TikTok . . .
All you do is take a coat hanger . . . wedge your head in it, so the hook points to one side . . . then close your eyes . . . and your head will involuntarily start turning. (???)
Most people who’ve tried it are shocked when it actually WORKS. And there’s some science to back it up.
It’s a real thing called the “hanger reflex” that was first documented in 1991.
Things young people are “sick of hearing” old people complain about . . . Like:
1. “Don’t believe everything you see on the internet.” Young adults now say THEY’RE having to remind their parents about this over and over again.
2. “Kids don’t play outside anymore.”
3. “Kids just want to drink and go to parties.”
4. “Kids don’t know how to fix anything.” Except when it comes to technology . . .
5. “Kids need to start saving if they ever want to buy a house.”
6. “Kids are too sensitive nowadays.”
7. “Why aren’t you married yet?” One person said you should just reply with “Supply chain issues.”
8. “Come home, we want to spend time with you.”
This weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” season finale was also the finale for four of its major players: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney.
SNL has been on TV 1975… that’s 47 years, one of the longest running shows on TV of all time.
Early Voting is the winner of the 147th Preakness Stakes, the second stop of the Triple Crown series, at the legendary Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
Epicenter, who had been favored to win, took a close second.
Epicenter, who also had been favored to win the Kentucky Derby, came into the race on Saturday with 6 to 5 odds while Early Voting had 7 to 2 odds.
The final jewel of this years’ Triple Crown will be held Saturday June 11, The Belmont Stakes.
For years, fans have speculated that LeBron James has been the man putting together his super teams. It’s been a theory that has at least made some sense even since LeBron got together with his buddies in Miami.
former teammate Kyrie irving appeared on the I Am Athlete podcast Saturday and called Lebron “LeGM” when they talked about how the Cavaliers roster came together during their time in Cleveland.
“LeBron was behind the scenes… what’s his nickname, LeGM? He put the squad together.” “He put the squad together. I wasn’t mad at him.”
If LeBron actually was the one who put together the Cavs roster during his second stint with the team, then maybe the Lakers should be considering letting him take over GM duties for their organization right now.
With the LeBron approved roster in Cleveland, the the Cavs made 4 consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals and won a ring against the Golden State Warriors.
Mikey Gow is the most interesting high school quarterback in the Class of 2025. There is still a long way to go in his recruitment, but he has already drawn interest from multiple Power Five schools. He throws ambidextrous….unbelievable TikTok video I shared on twitter @TheJTurk
Dan Snyder has been involved in another controversy surrounding the Commanders this offseason, and it could affect his future in the NFL. A number of other owners are considering “drastic options” in advance of this week’s league meetings.
The latest problem is an investigation into financial wrongdoing which could’ve taken place between the years 2010 and 2015. The team has publicly rebuked the allegations, calling them “baseless,” “false and reckless” and based on “pure speculation.”
While the investigation has yet to be completed, it has weighed very much on the minds of some fellow NFL owners who would go as far as trying to force [him] from their ranks. As one such owner anonymously said, “There’s growing frustration about the Washington situation and not over one issue, but over how much smoke there is,” adding “I think everybody’s getting tired of it.”
Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship over Will Zalatoris (not Greek) in a playoff after shooting a three-under 67 in the final round.
Tiger Woods made the cut but withdrew after struggling in his third round, carding his career-worst score at the event. he shot a 9-over par 79 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma in his second major since an almost 17-month layoff due to his accident.
Boston hosts Miami in game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight at 8:30 on ABC. The C’s trail the Heat 2-1 and are 7pt. Home favorites tonight.
Tyler Hero is a No-Go for the Heat with a sore groin.
The Guardians travel to Houston to take on the Astros. 8:10 first pitch with Zach Plezac on the bump for the G’s who have fallen to 17-20, 6 games behind the Twins.
237 years ago – In 1785, Benjamin Franklin wrote a letter describing his newest invention . . . Bifocals. Ben said it would now be “unnecessary for people to carry two pairs of spectacles.”
88 years ago – In 1934, bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde were shot to death by Texas and Louisiana state troopers near Gibsland, Louisiana.
Clyde Barrow was shot 27 times . . . and Bonnie Parker was shot 50 times.
1962 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) agreed to transfer the Philadelphia Warriors to San Francisco, CA. The team became the San Francisco Warriors (and later the Golden State Warriors).
42 years ago – In 1980, “The Shining” premiered in L.A. and New York.
23 years ago – In 1999, WWF star Owen Hart fell to his death during the pay-per-view event “Over the Edge”.
Owen was being lowered into the ring from the ceiling of the Kemper Arena in Kansas City . . . but his harness failed. He plunged 80 feet . . . hitting a turnbuckle face-first.
The cameras weren’t on him at the time, so his death was not aired. The show went on.
Mic Drop Celebrity Birthday
Cleveland’s own Drew Carey is 64 (“The Drew Carey Show,” “The Price Is Right”) (FAST FACT: Carey served in the U.S. Marine Corps before embarking on a career in comedy.)
He also attended Kent State.