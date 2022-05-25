Sports ‘n Stuff 5/25/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
The NBA announced the three All-NBA teams for the 2021-22 campaign.
All-NBA First Team
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|Denver Nuggets
|Nikola Jokic
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Dallas Mavericks
|Luka Doncic
|Phoenix Suns
|Devin Booker
|Boston Celtics
|Jayson Tatum
All-NBA Second Team
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|Golden State Warriors
|Stephen Curry
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Joel Embiid
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Ja Morant
|Brooklyn Nets
|Kevin Durant
|Chicago Bulls
|DeMar DeRoza
All-NBA Third Team
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Los Angeles Lakers
|LeBron James
|Phoenix Suns
|Chris Paul
|Atlanta Hawks
|Trae Young
|Toronto Raptors
|Pascal Siakam
LeBron James now has 18 career All-NBA selections, which adds to the record he already held. Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Tim Duncan each made 15 All-NBA selections during their storied careers to rank second all-time.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to promote VP of football and business administration Omar Khan to general manager, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Khan, who has been with the Steelers since 2001, will be tasked with succeeding retiring GM Kevin Colbert. The latter headed Pittsburgh’s front office since 2000.
The Nebraska Cornhusker tradition of releasing balloons after the first touchdown in Memorial Stadium is being put on hold this year. It seems that a global shortage of helium is the culprit. Cornhuskers athletic director Trev Alberts says the team will no longer hand out red balloons to fans as they enter the stadium, thereby ending a tradition that started over six decades ago.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is being sued by a Dallas-based trading card company for allegedly breaching his contract. It could cost him up to six-figures.
Leaf Trading Cards, a Dallas-based company, filed a lawsuit against Lamb on May 20 claiming that he “breached the parties’ License Agreement by failing and refusing to sign all trading cards which he agreed to sign.” As a result, the company claims that his failure to sign the cards caused “significant damage to Leaf, including loss of income and goodwill with customers who purchased redemption cards with the expectation” that they would include his signature.
It seems as though everyone shows up late to parties. The only question is . . . what’s the right amount of late?
We actually have an answer. It’s called the “38-Minute Rule.”
A political reporter in D.C. named Sam Brodey came up with it. He tries to show up exactly 38 minutes late to parties because that’s the sweet spot.
It usually means you won’t be the first one there . . . but won’t come in awkwardly after things are really rolling. At a dinner party, you won’t be too late to pick the seat you want. Basically, it just works.
Someone at Nabisco must have realized these two things are the same shape and size, so why not? But does this sound good to you?
A new mash-up of Ritz crackers and Oreo cookies will go on sale tomorrow. They’re actually giving them away, but you have to pay $4 shipping. One half is an Oreo cookie with cream, and the other half is a Ritz cracker with peanut butter. So it’s like shoving an Oreo and Ritz Bitz in your mouth at the same time.
Starting tomorrow at noon eastern, you can try to snag a box at Oreo.com/Ritz. But act fast. Once they sell out, that’s it. It doesn’t sound like they’ll be in stores anytime soon.
This is a dumb idea that deserved an equally dumb name: For grilling season, Miller Lite came up with a beer-infused CHARCOAL that they’re calling “Beercoal.” They also added a silly slogan: “Turn Miller Time into Griller Time.”
They announced it last-minute and started selling them on their website yesterday for $12 a bag. They immediately sold out, but posted a note that said it’ll be “back soon.”
It’s not clear if they’ll sell it in stores or not. But within minutes, someone was already trying to sell a bag on eBay for $250.
A fan at a baseball game in Cincinnati caught a foul ball in his cup of beer and chugged it with the ball still floating in it.
Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA tips off tonight at 8:30 in Miami with The Celtics a 2 pt. Road favorite.
Tyler Herro for the Heat is questionable and Marcus Smart is still dealing with a sore ankle from game 3. Tonight’s game is on ESPN.
The Guardians lost to the Astros last night 7-3
They will try to win the 3 game series when Cal Quantrill goes for the G’s over the last 5 starts, he’s arguably the most consistent starter even though his record is 1-2.
Today is Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Today in Sports & Pop Culture History
1922 – Babe Ruth was suspended for one day and fined $200 for throwing dirt on an umpire.
87 years ago – In 1935, 21-year-old Ohio State sophomore Jesse Owens set Four World Records in 45 Minutes at the Big Ten Track and Field Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
45 years ago – In 1977, “Star Wars” was released in theaters.
17 years ago – In 2005, Carrie Underwood defeated Bo Bice to become the fourth “American Idol”.
Mic Drop Celebrity Birthday of the Day:
Mike Myers is 59 (“SNL,” “Austin Powers” series, “Shrek,” “Wayne’s World” series, “So I Married An Ax Murderer,” “Shrek” series, “Inglourious Basterds,” “The Gong Show” – as host ‘Tommy Maitland’)