Sports ‘n Stuff 5/26/22

It was 2004 when the NBA last expanded with Charlotte, and 1995 since two new teams were added (the Raptors and the Grizzlies). Now, rumor has it that another expansion is on the horizon. Reports say that the NBA is prepping to announce two new teams, one in Las Vegas and another in Seattle. Supposedly, these teams will be ready to roll after the league’s media rights deal expires in 2024.
How would you rate your accuracy with self-checkout? Have you ever realized something didn’t get scanned, or you forgot to get it out of your cart?
Some Walmart locations are cracking down on self-checkout shoplifting, and some shoppers are upset because they claim they’re getting hit with citations and petty theft arrests for honest mistakes.
In some cases, the police were called . . . one woman said that because her mistake was more than $30, the sheriff arrested her for petty theft. She didn’t say what the “mistake” was, but $30 isn’t just missing a couple veggies.
Walmart said that they are taking “basic measures to control inventory,” but they wouldn’t say how widespread their self-checkout crackdown is, or what their policies are for citations and other penalties.
NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will face off against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in Capital One’s The Match on June 1 on TNT.
Maybe this would be better than the Pro Bowl.
Colin Kaepernick who last played professional football in 2016 — the year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice — worked out Wednesday for the Las Vegas Raiders, a league source told ESPN.
It marked Kaepernick’s first workout with an NFL team since being exiled, and it was the first time the former star quarterback visited with a team since he flew to Seattle to meet with the Seahawks in May 2017, before they passed on the opportunity to sign him.
A Nevada judge ruled in favor of former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on two motions Wednesday, opening the possibility of a jury trial on his “tortious interference” claim that the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell selectively leaked Gruden’s emails to force his removal on Oct. 11.
A lot of us are heading out of town for Memorial Day weekend, and gas prices are sky high. So here are a few tips that might help you save a little money . . .
1. Fuel up today. Gas prices are supposed to peak tomorrow. So you might save a couple bucks if you fill up now. Plus, you don’t want to waste gas AND time sitting in line at the pump while everyone’s leaving town.
2. Use an app like GasBuddy to find the cheapest gas stations. The ones right next to highways tend to be more expensive. So those apps are even more helpful when you’re out of town and don’t know where to go.
3. Pay with cash. A lot of places charge 10 or 15 cents more per gallon when you use a card. Just make sure you don’t cut into that savings with high ATM fees. Instead, a lot of grocery stores do free cash back.
4. Make sure your tires are properly inflated. According to the Traffic Safety board, it can save you over 10 cents a gallon. But 80% of us don’t have them at the right P.S.I.
This Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series takes us to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600. Judging by the odds, this is looking like a three-man race going into the action.
- Kyle Larson/Kyle Busch: +550 (to win)/+150 (top three)/-140 (top five)
- Chase Elliot: +600/+170/-140
- Martin Truex Jr: +1,000/+225/+125
- William Byron/Ryan Blaney/Denny Hamlin: +1,200/+330/+150
- Alex Bowman/Tyler Reddick/Ross Chastain: +1,400/+400/+175
- Kurt Busch: +1,600/+450/+200
- Joey Logano: +1,800/+500/+225
Sports Illustrated MLB Power Rankings for the week
- LA Dodgers
- New York Yankees
- New York Mets
- Houston Astros
- San Diego Padres
The Guardians were ranked right in the middle at #16
A professional poker player was arrested Wednesday on charges of fraud and money laundering related to a sports betting scheme that brought in more than $25 million from alleged victims.
Cory Zeidman, of Boca Raton, Florida, faces federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering as part of the scheme that spanned from 2004 to 2020. So a professional gambler broke the law? Shocking!
Boston beats Miami last night 93-80 and takes a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals as they shift back to Boston tomorrow night with tip off at 8:30 on ESPN.
Golden State looks to eliminate the Mavericks tonight in game 5 on TNT, 9pm Tip off
The Guardians lost another close one last night to the Astros 2-1. They are now 18-22 and head to Detroit tonight for a weekend series Konnor Pilkington pitching for injured Aaron Civale.
Cleveland acquired Pilkngton in the Cesar Hernandez deal last year from the White Sox.
Who has since signed a 1 year deal with the Washington Nationals.
Today is Thursday May 26
Today in sports and pop culture history:
44 years ago – In 1978, the First Legal Casino in the eastern U.S. opened in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It was the Resorts Atlantic City, which still stands today.
29 years ago – In 1993, Cleveland’s Carlos Martinez hit a fly ball that bounced off outfielder Jose Canseco’s head and over the right field wall for a home run.
28 years ago – In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley got married. They decided to get divorced 20 months later, citing irreconcilable differences.
Celebrity Birthdays today
Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 60.
Stevie Nicks is 74.
Brent Musburger s 83. Retired play-by-play guy. He was one of our top sportscasters for nearly 50 years.