Sports ‘n Stuff 5/3/22

With round two of the NBA Playoffs underway, we now look at the updated odds to see which team the sportsbooks think will take the 2022 title.
- Golden State Warriors: +255
- Phoenix Suns: +290
- Milwaukee Bucks: +500
- Boston Celtics: +550
- Miami Heat: +600
- Memphis Grizzlies/Philadelphia 76ers/Dallas Mavericks: +2,500
Last night, the Heat blew out the Embed-less 76ers 106-92 to take a 1-0 lead in the East Semi’s
The Suns beat the Mavs 121-114 and also lead their best of 7 series 1-0
Games 2 tonight on TNT
Boston hosts Milwaukee At 7.
The Celtics or a 5 point favorite
Memphis hosts Golden State At 9:30.
Steph and Company road favorites at -2
The food blog “The Takeout” has a list of “10 foods and drinks that cause arguments every time they’re mentioned” . . .
1. Hot dogs and their toppings . . . everything from ketchup to mayo.
2. The classic cocktail: The Old-Fashioned . . . bourbon versus brandy.
3. Buffalo wings . . . and the best places to get them, even if it’s a chain.
4. Pasta carbonara . . . with unnecessary complications, like adding peas.
5. Pizza . . . pretty much everything about it, from style to toppings.
6. Cheesesteaks that aren’t from Philadelphia . . . and toppings, like ketchup.
7. Chili . . . beans versus NO beans.
8. Barbecue . . . mainly which region is superior, but also preferred techniques.
9. Hoagies . . . the best way to build them, like how much meat.
10. Ranch dressing . . . gross or “nectar of the gods”?
The crowd got so loud at GARTH BROOKS’ concert in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday that it caused an earthquake. During his performance of “Callin’ Baton Rouge” a seismograph reading on the LSU campus recorded the quake at 9:20 P.M.
There were 102,321 fans which made it the second-largest stadium concert in North American history. 104,793 people attended George Strait’s 2014 show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
KIM KARDASHIAN wore MARILYN MONROE’s 1962 “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress last night at the Met Gala. She borrowed it from the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in Orlando &
since the 60-year-old dress is a piece of history and was custom-made for Marilyn, Kim couldn’t have it tailored.
and had to lose 16 pounds to get it to fit.
She borrowed it from the Ripley’s Believe it or Not! museum in Orlando. It holds the Guinness World Record for being the most expensive dress sold at an auction . . . at $4.8 million.
Now that we’re into May, we’ve got a chance to look back at the last month and take in the surprises that defined the first month of the 2022 season.
- No Offense – Between all 30 teams, the combined batting average was .231. Only five seasons in the history of the game saw it go below that. In fact, the average game at 9.3 pitchers in April, as compared to 8.1 runs.
- The Cleveland Guardians team average is .251
- The Ball – It’s definitely “dead” and fewer balls are flying out as a result.
- Fans – Attendance averaged 25,889 per game…more than any “full season” per game average since 1988.
In Cincinnati fans are so mad at the Reds ownership & the teams terrible start 3-19 that, On Reddit, a fan has threatened to “scale the wall” and take a dump in the bed of the Toyota Tundra located behind center field wall of Great American Ballpark during the fourth inning of this Friday’s game against the Pirates. He also invited anyone else interested in taking part in his poop-a-paolooza to meet him under the smokestacks in the outfield at the start of the inning.
MLB Power Rankings are out
- Mets
- Blue Jays
- Yankees
- Dodgers
- Angels
- Giants
- Padres
- Brewers
- Twins
- Cardinals
At #18, the Cleveland Guardians
Through last Thursday, the Guardians were 7-2 against teams in Central divisions and 0-10 against everyone else. But then they went into Oakland and took three from the A’s. Baseball.
The Guardians host the Padres tonight at the Corner of Ontario and Carnegie
Former team mates face off at 6:10 Cevenger for San Diego vs. Plezac for the G’s.
Today is Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Today in Sports and Pop Culture history
1969 – U.S. President Nixon attended the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY. It was the first time a sitting U.S. president attended the race.
31 years ago – In 1991, “Dallas” aired its series finale on CBS. Over 33 million people tuned in, making it the 11th highest rated series finale ever, or 20 million more viewers than watched last weeks’ NFL Draft.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Country music superstar, Eric Church is 45
Yacht Rock superstar, Christopher Cross is 71
And the man who was discovered by Joe Pesci, Frankie Valli is 88