Sports ‘n Stuff 5/9/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
The NFL released another small part of their 2022 schedule today, announcing the four teams that will be involved in the Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader.
The Tennessee Titans will play the Buffalo Bills on ESPN first, and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Philadelphia Eagles a bit later on ABC.
Monday, Sept. 19, fans aren’t without football for a single second. The Titans and Bills are scheduled to kick off at 7:15pm ET, and the Vikings and Eagles will start at 8:30pm ET, just 75 minutes later. Once both games are underway, you’ll be able to go from one game to another anytime there’s a commercial break.
At the Box office over the weekend:
- Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – $185M (Total $185M)
- The Bad Guys – $9.7M (Total $57M)
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2 – $6.2M (Total $169.9M)
- Fantastic Beasts – $3.8M (Total $86M)
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – $3.3M (Total $41M)
Today’s random fact:
WWE WrestleMania was almost called the Colossal Tussle. That was the name Vince McMahon came up with back in 1985.
A couple in Kentucky are catching heat for letting their six-year-old son run a full MARATHON last weekend . . . all 26.2 miles of it.
This caused a big debate online this weekend: The couple named Ben and Kami Crawford are exercise nuts from Kentucky. They have six kids and run a YouTube channel called ”Flight for Together.” And they’re in the news because they just let their six-year-old son run a full MARATHON in Cincinnati last week, all 26.2 miles.
After a late scratch, Rich Strike filled in and won the Kentucky derby at 80 to 1
A two dollar bed on Rich strike would’ve paid $163
Winning purse $1.68million
At the Darlington Raceway, the 3rd annual Goodyear 400 on Sunday
Joey Logano is your winner followed by
Tyler Reddick
Justin Haley
Kevin Harivick and Chase Elliot
Cole Custer finished 26th
A man in Texas stole a push mower from a property last month . . . and he MOWED THEIR LAWN before running off with it. The police are still looking for him.
Chris Paul was furious on Sunday afternoon after his mom and wife were allegedly assaulted by a Dallas Mavericks fan at the American Airlines Arena.
Paul took to Twitter shortly after the Phoenix Suns fell to the Mavericks 111-101 in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on Mother’s Day, which tied that series up 2-2. Though he didn’t go into details himself, he was clearly extremely upset about some incident regarding his family.
“Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f*** that!!” Paul tweeted.
ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported Paul’s mom, Robin, had “hands put on her by Dallas fans” during the game. Paul’s wife, Jada, was also reportedly pushed in the incident, which took place in front of their two kids and made them feel “very unsafe.” Jada was reportedly followed up the arena steps when she left, too.
Specifics surrounding the situation aren’t known. Paul was seen on the broadcast during the game telling security that someone “put his hands on my mom.”
The Mavericks put out a statement after the game, and said the fan in question was “swiftly removed” from the game.
“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the team said,
“The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”
Fred Savage has been fired from the reboot of The Wonder Years. The former star of the original version of the show has been the subject of allegations involving “inappropriate conduct” while serving as an executive producer and director on the reboot of the series. The original version aired from 1988 to 1993. Winnie Cooper wasn’t available to comment!
Today is Monday May 9th 2022
Today in Sports and Pop Culture History
51 years ago – In 1971, “All in the Family” won Outstanding New Series and Outstanding Comedy at the 23rd Primetime Emmys. Jean Stapleton also won Outstanding Actress for it. She played the ditzy mom, Edith Bunker.
42 years ago – In 1980, the original “Friday the 13th” was released.
1995 – The Cleveland Indians tied a record when they recorded 8 runs before making an out. They beat the Minnesota Twins 10-0.
Mic Drop Birthday of the Day
Billy Joel is 73. Over 160 million records sold worldwide. Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.