Sports ‘n Stuff!

The Cleveland Browns got a little help in their playoff quest as the Chargers knocked off the Raiders last nigh in OT. Final score, LA. 30-27.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Drew Brees will return to the lineup and start Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 41-year-old suffered 11 fractured ribs and a collapsed lung in Week 10.
Cavaliers final tune up before the regular season is tonight in “The Big Apple.” Tip-off is 7:30 with the Cavs a 1.5pt road dog.
In college hoops, the #20 ranked Buckeyes are hosting UCLA tomorrow, tip-off is at 4:15.
Rumors continue to swirl as to the status of the Big Ten Football Championship in Indy tomorrow. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon and it might take until that time to know exactly whether the game will be played or not.
We could all use a little good luck. Here are some long-held superstitions that may help with that as we kick off the new year. Anything’s worth a try, right?
- Kissing at midnight
- Eating black-eyed peas and collard greens
- Making sure your cupboards aren;t bare
- Not taking anything out of your home
- No cleaning
- Opening all the doors before midnight
- Eat 12 grapes before midnight
- Don’t loan any money
- No tears
- Eat “lucky” foods
- Put cash in your wallet
- Don’t eat chicken or lobster
- Carry an empty suitcase around
Scalpers have made serious bank selling PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles at serious mark-ups. EBay estimated that $35 million turning around PS5 systems, and about $23 million selling secondhand Xbox systems.
Logan Paul has given his fans a glimpse of how he scored a fight with boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather. He had a heated FaceTime call with Mayweather – the pro boxer says he’s never heard of Logan, but the YouTuber-turned-boxer insists it’ll be the “biggest fight in the history of the internet.” But, as we all know, “Money Talks.” Mayweather publicly announced the February 20th fight on twitter.
Tonight at 7:00pm, fans of “The Sopranos” can reminisce with their favorite mobsters in a virtual reunion. It’s a fundraiser that’s going through Tiltify, with the hope of raising $100K for “Friends of Firefighters” – a fund to support active and retired NYFD firefighters. Many of your favorite cast members will be included including, Steve Buscemi, Edie Falco and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.
There’s a new list of the best pie shop in every state according to Yelp.
Ohio’s favorite shop & pie goes to:
Ohio: Just Pies
City: Westerville
Yelp rating: 4
Sample specialty: Buckeye Pie
The NBA’s annual GM survey is out, including:
Which team will win the 2021 NBA Finals?
1. Los Angeles Lakers – 81%
2. LA Clippers – 11%
Also receiving votes: Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat
Who will win the 2020-21 Kia MVP?
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 32%
2. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 21%
3. Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers – 18%
LeBron James, L.A. Lakers – 18%
5. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn – 7%
6. Nikola Jokic, Denver – 4%
If you were starting a franchise today and could sign any player in the NBA, who would it be?
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 43%
Luka Doncic, Dallas – 43%
3. Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers – 7%
> Also receiving votes: LeBron James, L.A. Lakers; Zion Williamson, New Orleans
Which player forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments?
1. James Harden, Houston – 32%
2. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers – 29%
3. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 11%
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 7%
Luka Doncic, Dallas – 7%
Nikola Jokic, Denver – 7%
And more. To see the entire list, check out NBA.com
Today is Friday, December 18, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1977 – The Cleveland Cavaliers retired Nate Thurmond’s jersey, #42.
1983 – Hulk Hogan got married to Linda Claridge
1993– The NFL announced a new 4-year agreement with ABC, ESPN, TNT and FOX.
Today in Pop culture/Music
Today in 1966, a Christmas TV legend was born as Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Today in 1986, entertainer Wayne Newton won a $19.2-million lawsuit against NBC News, which had aired reports linking Newton to mob figures. The reports were proven to be false.
Today in 1991, DeForest Kelly (Dr. McCoy on “Star Trek”) got a “Star” on the Hollywood walk of fame.
Today in 1997, A sad day in comedy Chris Farley was found dead in his Chicago apartment. He was just 33. The cause of death was ultimately found to be a drug overdose.
Celebrating birthdays today:
Christina Aguilera is 40
Keith Richards is 77
Brad Pitt is 57 “Inglourious Bastards”
Ray Liotta is 66 “Goodfellas”