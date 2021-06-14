Sports ‘n Stuff!

follow JT on
Yesterday at the Texas Motor Speedway last night.
Kyle Larson won the All-star race
Cole Custer ran 14 of the 21 drivers
News.com has listed 10 things that no one over 30 should have in their homes.
If you’ve hit 30 and still have one or more of the following items in your home, it might be time to question some life choices.
- Same Old Mattress – A new mattress every ten years, or so, is a great idea…especially for your back. If you’re still sleeping on your high school mattress, a change is in order.
- Inflatable Furniture – Your butt deserves something better to sit on.
- Stuffed Toys – Should this even be a question?
- Plastic Utensils And Plates – If you’re having a barbecue, fine. As a lifestyle, no thanks. Invest in some plates and silverware, dude.
- Trophy Overload – If you won an Oscar, GRAMMY, or Emmy, that’s one thing. If you won a rare state championship back in the day, that’s awesome. However, if you’re still getting validation from your t-ball participation trophy, it might be time to move on.
- Dreamcatchers – There aren’t many more dreams to be caught. Take ‘em down.
- Paper Lamps – Might we suggest investing in something sturdier?
- Galactic Decorations – If you work for NASA, and/or space is really your thing, then some cool artwork is acceptable. If you’ve still got glow-in-the-dark stars and planets stuck to your walls and ceiling, however, that’s another matter entirely.
- Cork Boards – A dry erase board on the fridge, or something more decorative made out of some kind of fabric is a much better look. Keep the cork in the wine bottles.
- Shot Glasses – We’re not saying that you can’t have shot glasses. They’re great if you’ve got a bar. Your collection of them just doesn’t need to be the centerpiece of your home decorating scheme.
The reboot of the 1984 cult classic, “Toxic Avenger,” has added another solid name to build to its already intriguing credibility. With Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay, and Taylour Paige already on board, there just needed to be one more named added to give it solid potential…and that name is Kevin Bacon. Look for Bacon to play the main villain, who’ll go up against the nerdy everyman-turned-mutant deformed superhero…after getting pushed into a vat of toxic waste.
Yahoo Sports MLB power rankings today:
RANK (movement from last week)
1. Tampa Bay Rays (–)
The Rays have been baseball’s hottest team for more than a month now and have won 23 of their last 28 games since May 13.
2. San Francisco Giants (–)
3. Chicago White Sox (+1)
4. LA Dodgers (+2)
5. Boston Red Sox (—)
6.Oakland A’s
7. San Diego Padres (-4)
8. Houston Astros (–)
T-9. Chicago Cubs (–)
T-9. Milwaukee Brewers (-1)
11. New York Mets (–)
12. Cleveland (–)
Offense has heated up in the month of June, with the club batting. 280 collectively.
MLB All Star Voting Update,
Blad Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays is the top vote getter in the AL with 857,956
Senior Circuit top vote getter is Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Braves at 834,287
No Indian in the starting 9 so far in the AL
The Indians host the Baltimore Orioles tonight 7:10
C.J. Meja scheduled to start for the Tribe. 1-1 4.15 ERA
Today is Monday, June 14, 2021
Today in Sports History
1987 – The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title by defeating the defending Boston Celtics
Byron Scott, James Worthy, Magic, A.C. Green, Kareem, Michael Cooper, Kurt Rambis
1995 – The Chicago Bulls won their third straight NBA Championship and the sixth of the decade.
2004 – Jim Thome (Philadelphia Phillies) became the 37th player in major league history to reach 400 career home runs. Thome hit 612 for his career.
2009 – Phil Jackson (Los Angeles Lakers) recorded his 10th NBA title as coach. Plus 2 as a player. He’s got 13 titles.
Bill Russell has 11,