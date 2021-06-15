Sports ‘n Stuff!

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at the 30-hour process it took to refresh and enhance one of his tattoos. He originally got the image of a bull on his bicep decades ago. He got it refreshed in 2017, but he recently took it even further. Check it out on his Twitter page @TheRock
WalletHub just came out with a list of the most fun states in America. They judged all 50 states on 26 key indicators in areas of entertainment and recreation, as well as nightlife. California is the Most Fun State in America, while West Virginia is the Least Fun.
Top Ten Most Fun States In America
- California
- Florida
- Nevada
- New York
- Illinois
- Colorado
- Washington
- Texas
- Minnesota
- Pennsylvania
OHIO came in at a respectable #13 on the “FUN” scale
The Ten Least Fun States In America
- West Virginia
- Mississippi
- Delaware
- Arkansas
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
- Alabama
- Connecticut
- Kentucky
- Kansas
The 1996 cult classic “Kingpin” is set to be revisited by the Farrelly Brothers. Right now, all that’s known for sure is that the sequel is in “active development.” That being said, there’s no finalized script or casting information to speak of. Fingers crossed that Woody Harrelson and Bill Murray are also involved in some way.
New research from Penn State University suggests one cure to roadway safety could be “strategically eliminating left turns.” About 61% of all traffic accidents at intersections involve someone making a turn left. Did they just invent NASCAR?
Yesterday, The Cedar Point roller coaster “The GateKeeper” stopped on its way up a hill when a chain became separated. Everyone on board was escorted off safely and walked down a staircase.
Since 2013, the ride featured the longest track, tallest drop, the most inversions and gets up to 67-miles an hour. Crews were seen working on the ride yesterday, but there’s no word when it’ll reopen.
Brooklyn Nets star James Harden will play Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Brooklyn is slated to be without point guard Kyrie Irving for Game 5. The 29-year-old sprained his right ankle in Sunday’s Game 4 loss.
The Bucks tied the series 2-2 after losing the opening two games.
The Bucks are listed as a 4pt Road Favorite. Tip-off set for 8:30 on TNT
Last Night in the NBA Play-offs:
Atlanta tied the 76er’s at 2 games a piece 103-100
The Clippers did the same, beating the Jazz. 118-104.
Major League Baseball plans to issue 10-day suspensions – with pay – to any player caught using foreign substances during play, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN.
An announcement is expected today, and the league will distribute a memo to teams outlining its plans to combat sticky substances used to enhance grip and spin rate on pitches, Passan notes.
The new measures will officially begin June 21, sources told Passan.
The Indians host Baltimore tonight
Cal Quintrill 0-2, 3.21 ERA goes for the Tribe. First pitch scheduled for 7:10
Cleveland is currently 35-28. Only 4.5 game behind AL Central leading Chicago White Sox who lost to Tampa Last night.
Today is Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Today in Sports History
1925 – The Philadelphia Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 17-15. The Athletics had been down 11 runs heading into the bottom of the eighth inning.
1980 – Jack Nicklaus won his fourth & final U.S. Open title.
1995 – During the O.J. Simpson murder trial, O.J. was asked to put on a pair of gloves. The gloves were said to have been worn by the killer on the night of the murders of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman. The gloves appeared not to fit.
Celebrating :
Jim Belushi is 67
Courteney Cox is 57
Neil Patrick Harris is 48 (“Doogie Houser, “How I met your mother”)
Leah Remini is 51 (“King of Queens”)
Ice Cube is 52 (born O’Shea Jackson Sr.)
Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is 63 (FAST FACT: He is a Five-time American League batting champion and a 12-time All-Star)