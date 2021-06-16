Sports ‘n Stuff!

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Trainers and health experts share their lazy ways to get fit. From source, Eat This, Not That:
Walk on your phone. walking can be a mindless activity and chatting on the phone while you do it can give you something to focus on, even if you’re just pacing back and forth in your house.
Stretch while watching TV. It doesn’t burn a ton of calories, but it does help you relax and it’s better than nothing.
Leave your fitness equipment in plain sight. It might remind you to use it more often.
Put all your water on the table to make sure you’re drinking enough throughout the day and not dehydrated.
Jeff Bezos’ ex wife, Mackenzie Scott recently gave away about $2-point-7 billion to 286 groups. This latest donation brings her charitable donation total to $8-point-5 billion in the past year alone. Her net worth is almost $60 BILLLION!
Men’s Journal has listed the 10 players to watch this NCAA football season.
DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson
Bryce Young, QB ‘Bama
John Metchie lll, WR, ‘Bama
Jaivon Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina
Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia
Jermaine Lole, DT, Arizona State
Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati
JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska
Bralen Trahan, S, Louisiana
Interesting enough, NO Buckeyes on the list. Hmmm…
Kevin Hart went off on some trolls who claimed he wasn’t funny. He told them off in a series of tweets. He shared his credentials – like having the three standup comedy specials that fall in the top 10 highest grossing comedy specials of all time, being the highest grossing comedian in entertainment and movies.
Joe Exotic. Exotic has teamed up with MORE, a “cryptocurrency members club,” to put out “digital Tiger King tokens” and “real-world collectibles,” all of which will be “fronted from his prison cell” as he serves out his 22-year sentence. In addition, Joe will be partnering with Tango Hotel Charlie Group LLC and Cannaxxs LTD to put out “Joe Exotic Cannabis.” Those pot products will include edibles that’ll be available for sale in California, Colorado, and Oklahoma. A share of the profits will reportedly go towards “captive tiger care.”
Organizers of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics have announced they’ll be distributing 150K condoms among the 11K-plus athletes participating. However, they stress that the rubbers aren’t for use in the Olympic Village. Ideally, the organizers hope the athletes will “take them home” to “raise awareness for HIV and AIDS.”
Today is Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Today in Sports History
1951 – Ben Hogan won the U.S. Open for the second straight year.
1969 – U.S. President Nixon sent a telegram to Reggie Jackson thanking him for hitting two home runs while he was in the park on June 11.
1970 – Brian Piccolo (Chicago Bears) died of cancer.
1981 – The “Chicago Tribune” purchased the Chicago Cubs baseball team from the P.K. Wrigley Chewing Gum Company for $20.5 million. The Rickets family bought the team in 2009.
1993 – Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls) scored 55 points in an NBA Finals game against the Phoenix Suns. Jordan became the first player to score 50 points in a Finals games since Jerry West in 1969.
Today in Music history
1978 – The film adaptation of “Grease” premiered in New York City. Starring Olivia Newton John and John Travolta
1999 – Phil Collins received a star on the “Hollywood Walk of Fame.”
Celebrating Birthdays today:
The O’Jays’ Eddie Levert is 79
Roberto Duran – 70 “No Mas!”
Phil Mickelson – 51