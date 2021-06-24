Sports ‘n Stuff!

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Another MLB season means another massive wager from “Mattress Mack,” from Houston. To offset losses from a major promo at his Gallery Furniture stores, Mack has wagered $3.35-million on the Astros winning the World Series. The store promo says that any customer who buys a mattress worth $3K, or more, will get their money back if the ‘Stros pull off a championship victory.
The bootleg guitar business is a booming.
At least 85 counterfeit guitars that could have been sold to unsuspecting buyers for over $250,000 were seized during a bust at Dulles International Airport, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protections.
“The highest value model was a [Gibson] Les Paul ax supposedly autographed by Guns and Roses guitarist Slash appraised at $8,000, if authentic.”
Earlier this week, Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Carl Nassib came out. Now Nassib’s jersey has become the number-one selling jersey in the NFL on the Fanatics network. Nassib is the first-ever active player in the NFL to come out.
Harrison Ford might as well play for the Cleveland Indians, he suffered a shoulder injury on the set of “Indiana Jones 5.” At this point, the extent of the injury is unclear. Ford is 78 years old and If all goes according to plan, “Indiana Jones 5” will hit theaters on July 29th, 2022.
In March of this year, Twizzlers announced a mystery pack and promised a flavor reveal this summer. It’s now summer and the flavor has officially been revealed as RASPBERRY! Pick up a pack today for $2.39 but you better hurry, raspberry Twizzlers are only here for a limited time.
Robert Griffin III had the social media world buzzing on last night. The former top NFL Draft pick is still a free agent, though he’s reportedly being pursued by more than just professional football franchises. Multiple networks are reportedly in a bidding war for RG3’s services as an analyst. Some see Griffin as the next Tony Romo-like analyst.
Real life wedding crashers in Mansfield, Ohio last week crashed a wedding stole beer, punched the groom and started a fight. They were charged with theft, trespassing, and disorderly conduct. The one dud had a black eye and the other reportedly suffered multiple cuts from broken beer bottles.
WalletHub has just come out with their list of the Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips.
They judged the 50 states on 33 key metrics for road trips, in areas of costs, safety and activities
New York is the best state for summer road trips, while Rhode Island is the worst.
Top Ten Best States For Summer Road Trips
- New York
- Texas
- Louisiana
- Maine
- North Carolina
- Minnesota
- Utah
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Wisconsin
Ohio came in at #17
Great game in the NBA Eastern Finals last night
Atlanta upset Milwaukee 116-113 behind Superstar Trae Young’s 48 point performance.
Game 2 of the Western Finals tonight as Phoenix is in LA for a 9pm tip off. The Suns are a 1 pt. Favorite and lead the best of 7 series 1-0. That game is on ESPN
The Tribe back in action tonight at Minnesota. Taking on the Twins at 8:10. J.C. Mejia on the hill for the Indians. So basically look for another bullpen game from the Tribe tonight.
Phase 1 of MLB All Star Voting ends today. You can still cast up to 5 votes for Jose Ramirez at MLB.com
Today is Thursday, June 24, 2021
Today in Sports History
1922 – The American Professional Football Association took the name of The National Football League (NFL).
1952 – Eddie Arcaro became the first U.S.-born jockey to win 3,000 races. Arcaro went on to win 4,779 races and Ernie Abood never had him on a ticket!
Today in Music history:
1974 – Lynyrd Skynyrd released “Sweet Home Alabama” Song went to #8 on the Billboard charts. Skynyrd will co-headline the Concert for Legends at Tom Benson Hall of Fame field Monday Aug. 9. Profootballhof.com for ticket info.
1975 – Alice Cooper fell off the set of his “Welcome to my Nightmare” tour in Vancouver and broke 6 ribs.
The late Chuck Taylor born on this date (1901-1969) (FAST FACT: He is credited as the first athlete to endorse a line of shoes with his Chuck Taylor All-Stars, which became one of the top-selling basketball shoes in history. Here’s the thing, while he claimed to play on various basketball teams, no record of it appears to exist.)