Sports ‘n Stuff!

Cops are looking for the guy who held up a sign that read that read, “Allez Opi-Omi” which translates to “Go Grandma & Grandpa” at the Tour De France on Saturday. The dude and his sign got in the way of one of the cyclists, who went down, causing a domino-effect that led to one of the worst mass-crashes in the in history of the race…we’re talking dozens of competitors biting it. Cops are now looking to make an example of the sign-holder, and when the person’s found they can expect full prosecution…which could include a fine of over $18K and up to a year in prison.
Rush drummer Neil Peart may no longer be with us, but his classic “Silver Surfers” car collection lives on…and is hitting the auction block.in August:
- 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400 S ($1.2M – $1.5M)
- 1964 Shelby Cobra 289 ($900K – $1M)
- 1964 Aston Martin DB5 ($650K – $725K)
- 1965 Maserati Mistral Spider ($575K – $650K)
- 1973 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 SS Coupe ($250K – $300K)
- 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Coupe ($150K – $180K)
- 1964 Jaguar E-Type Series I 3.8-Litre Coupe ($140K – $160K)
The auction is schedule for August 13th & 14th.
CBS Sports has ranked the top Head Coaches in the NFL:
- Andy Reid (Chiefs)
- Bill Belichick (Pats)
- John Harbaugh (Ravens)
- Sean Peyton (Saints)
- Sean McDermott (Bills)
- Sean McVay (Rams)
- Pete Carroll (Seahawks)
- Bruce Arians (Bucs)
- Matt LaFleur (Pack)
- Mike Tomlin
13…..Kevin Stefanski
NFL teams can begin wearing throwback uniforms again starting in 2022, but one franchise already has put the kibosh on the return of a popular throwback jersey — Philadelphia will wear its black alternate jersey the franchise debuted in 2003 & they didn’t have enough ample time to submit to the league a throwback uniform change, not knowing the NFL was going to approve the use of an alternate helmet as soon as next year. If a team wasn’t already planning to wear a throwback, it won’t be able to add one at this point.
These fast food chicken wars have gone too far. A couple at a Memphis Burger King fired shots at the employee as they were complaining that the sauce on their sandwich had “too much hot sauce” on it. Witnesses IDed the duo and they were arrested on four counts of attempted murder and other charges.
A bartender at a New Hampshire bar received a $16K tip on a $38 tab. Rather than giving the entire tip to the bartender who handled the anonymous customer’s table, the owner opted to split the tip with the entire staff, giving them all just over $1,300. Now the Bar is gettin bad reviews from people who don’t think it’s right that the person that the tip was left for appears to be getting jobbed out of the cash that was left for that one server.
NBA Round-Up
The Bucks took games 2 & 3 from the Hawks and now lead the Eastern Finals 2-1.
The Suns look to eliminate the Clippers tonight in Phoenix. 9pm tip off is on ESPN
Phoenix is a 5.5 home team favorite.
The Indians are back home tonight to take on the Tiger.
Eli Morgan goes for Tribe who trail the White Sox by 2.5 games
First pitch 7:10
Today is Monday, June 28, 2021
Today in Sports History
1971 – The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the draft evasion conviction of Muhammad Ali.
1995 – The NBA Draft was held at the Skydome in Toronto, Ontario. It was the first time the draft was held outside the United States.
1997 – Mike Tyson was disqualified for biting Evander Holyfield’s ear after three rounds of their WBA heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas, NV.
Today we remember:
- The late Pat Morita (1932-2005) …he would have been 89. (“Happy Days,” “Sanford and Son,” “Karate Kid”)
- The late Gilda Radner (1946-1989) …she would have been 75 (“Saturday Night Live,”
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Mel Brooks is 95 today
John Elway is 61