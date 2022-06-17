Sports ‘n Stuff 6/17/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
World Wrestling Entertainment’s board is investigating a $3 million hush-money settlement that CEO Vince McMahon paid a woman over an alleged affair. The agreement, which was struck in January, is intended to prevent the woman, who had worked as a paralegal for the company, from discussing her relationship with McMahon or making critical statements about the chief executive.
Everyone has a breaking point . . . even the nicest man in the world.
TOM HANKS and RITA WILSON were walking to their car in New York City on Wednesday night, and fans were crowding around them, trying to get autographs and selfies.
One guy got too close, and actually TRIPPED Rita. She didn’t fall down, but it was the last straw for Tom.
He stopped, turned back toward the crowd, and yelled, quote, “This is my wife. Back the [eff] off!” And that did the trick.
The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic returns to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s campus over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-4, 2022. After two years of featuring Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the South, this year’s Classic will showcase Ohio’s only HBCU football team, the Central State University Marauders, as they square off against the Winston-Salem State University Rams on Sunday, Sept. 4, in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.
Tickets for the game are on sale. Reserved seating is available from $30 to $70. Club seating is also available for $155. Upscale food and beverages are included in the club seating ticket price. Group rates are available. For all ticket options, please visit www.profootballhof.com/events/2022/09/bcfhofclassic22/.
Boxing legend Eric ‘Butterbean’ Esch is on the verge of a comeback after returning to his ‘best shape ever’ and wants a fight against YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul.
The heavyweight, now 55-years-old, has been retired since 2013; however, he has been working hard in recent months to get back into shape.
He’s been working with former WWE star Diamond Dallas Page, who has worked with retired athletes in the past to help them deal with post-retirement pain and get them healthy.
Golden Tate, the retired NFL player is now a minor league baseball player with the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League. He made his debut this week starting in center field for the lefties and went 2/4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. He’s 33 years old. Albert Pujols of the Cardinals is a 42 year old DH.
Tate played college baseball at Notre Dame and was also drafted to the bigs twice, 15 years ago and 12 years ago.
The Amazon Prime Day for 2022 will happen on July 12th and 13th. To take advantage, you’ll need to be Prime member, so you might want to look into setting up a free 30-day trial now if you’re not already one. Some deals can be worth the effort, with some electronics going for sometimes more than half-off.
Legendary snowboarder Shaun White says he’s enjoying his post-retirement life and thinks being able to choose when to retire was a big part of it.
He’s continuing his partnership with Ralph Lauren and has launched his own athletic lifestyle brand, Whitespace.
Up next, he’s “going heliboarding in Iceland, which will be amazing. I’m still enjoying the sport even though I’m not competing in it.”
To hot? Let this cool you off, it’ll be Fall before you know it
ABC has released its 2022 fall lineup that kicks off on September 21st.
Hilary Swank’s new drama “Alaska Daily” will premiere in the prime slot immediately after the season premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy” on October 6th.
The season will also see the debut of “The Rookie: Feds” and “Celebrity Jeopardy!”
The Guardians are in L.A. tonight 10:10 to take on the Dodgers. Zach Plezac vs. Clayton Kershaw. Believe it or not, the Dodgers are in 2nd place in the N.L. West, 1/2 game behind the Padres.
Today is Friday, June 17th 2022
Today in sports and pop culture history:
247 years ago – In 1775, the Revolutionary War’s Battle of Bunker Hill went down near Boston. The Americans were led by……YOUR COUSIN FROM BOSTON!
Colonel William Prescott, who told his troops, “Don’t fire till you see the Whites of Their Eyes.”
137 years ago – In 1885, the Statue of Liberty arrived in New York City. It was a gift from France. (Play cone heads, we come from France).
46 years ago 1976 – It was announced that the NBA and ABA would merge.
28 years ago – In 1994, The O.J. Simpson Car Chase! 95 million Americans watched the eight-hour police chase of O.J. Simpson. He then threatened suicide and refused to leave the white Ford Bronco when it arrived at his home in Brentwood, California. The NBA Finals were interrupted Knicks vs. Rockets for a live feed.
Mic Drop Celebrity Birthday today
Barry Manilow is 79 his face is 82