Sports ‘n Stuff 6/2/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
In order to be approved to use the military’s F/A-18 Super Hornets, there was a $11,374-per-hour rental fee…and…Tom Cruise wasn’t allowed to even touch the cockpit controls.
Pentagon regulations strictly “bars non-military personnel from controlling a Defense Department asset, other than small arms in training scenarios.”
Cleveland Cavaliers revealed a new logo today, and….
The Atlanta Falcons announced on Wednesday night that their iconic red helmets will be making a comeback for at least one game.
The Falcons will wear their red helmets as part of a throwback uniform for their Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers (Oct. 16). That game will mark the first time since November 2012 that the Falcons have worn a red helmet. See them both @TheJTurk
Hockey, like all sports was impacted greatly by Covid. Fortunately, its revenue is rebounding now and is projected to hit over $5 billion for the 2021-22 season.
Our friends at Wallethub.com have compiled a list of 2022’s best cities for Hockey.
- Boston
- Pittsburgh
- Detroit
- St. Louis
- New York City
- Denver
- Buffalo
- Tampa
- Newark
- Sunrise, Fl
Columbus ranked #22 out of 72 cities ranked
Western Conference Finals game 2 tonight, Colorado Avalanche up 1-0 host the Edmonton Oilers tonight at 8pm on TNT.
Last night the NY Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lighting 6-2 to take a 1-0 lead in the East.
LeBron James has entered the exclusive billionaire club.
His net worth is estimated to be $1 billion, according to Forbes’ Chase Peterson-Withorn. James is now the first active NBA player to accumulate a billion-dollar net worth during his playing career.
Experience won out in the latest edition of The Match, as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers edged Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in NFL celebrity golf action at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Rodgers ended it on the 12th and final hole, stuffing his tee shot to within 15 feet and then draining the tough birdie putt to avoid a playoff and secure the victory.
Amber Heard’s attorney said “lopsided” social media chatter and posts about the Johnny Depp defamation trial “influenced” the verdict and turned the courtroom into a “zoo.”
She said she believes jurors could not escape the intense social media frenzy surrounding the trial. When asked if Heard is able to pay the $10.4 million judgment, she replied, “Oh no, absolutely not.”
She said Heard “absolutely” intends to appeal.
Jada Pinkett-Smith has finally addressed the Will Smith smack down on Chris Rock at the Oscars.
She mentioned it in the opening of the latest episode of Red Table Talk, which deals with alopecia.
She hopes that the two men will heal, talk it out, and reconcile. Obviously the backlash must be hurting Smith in the pocket.
NBA Finals game 1 tonight in San Francisco when the Warriors host The Celtics. Golden State favored by 3.5. Tip off tonight at 9pm on ABC.
Today is Thursday June, 2
Today in sports and pop culture history
87 years ago – In 1935, Babe Ruth retired from baseball. He had 714 home runs over his 22 season career.
45 years ago – In 1977, New Jersey decided to allow casino gambling in Atlantic City. The first casino opened less than a year later.
36 years ago – In 1986, James Brown’s Wife, Adrienne, claimed Diplomatic Immunity while fighting numerous traffic violations . . . on the grounds that she was the wife of the Official Ambassador of Soul! TRUE STORY!
18 years ago – In 2004, the first episode of “Jeopardy!” featuring Ken Jennings aired. He won $37,201 that night. Then, he won 73 more shows in a row . . . and more than $2.5 Million total.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Wayne Brady is 50. ”Let’s Make a Deal”
Dana Carvey is 67. “Saturday Night Live” legend. He’s Garth in “Wayne’s World”, the Church Lady, and Hans of Hans and Franz and also does a mean Johnny Carson.
Jerry Mathers is 74. The Beaver. “Leave it to Beaver.”