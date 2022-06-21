Sports ‘n Stuff 6/21/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge joined Joe La Puma on the latest episode of the podcast Sneaker Shopping. Judge wears a size 17 shoe. Shopping for any sneakers over size 13 can be a massive pain. Most stores don’t stock these shoes and some brands don’t even bother making shoes in sizes so large that people rarely buy them.
Shaq is a 22, Yao Ming is up there, (Kevin) Durant’s an 18…
Random Fact of the Day:
The Green Bay Packers were named after the Indian Packing Company . . . which gave them $500 for uniforms and equipment when the franchise started in 1919.
Fansided.com listed the top 5 baseball stadiums every fan should see. They are:
- Petco Park – San Diego Padres
- Oracle Park – San Francisco Giants
- Fenway Park – Boston Red Sox
- PNC Park – Pittsburgh Pirates
- Busch Stadium – St. Louis Cardinals
Today is OFFICIALLY the first day of summer, It also means it’s summer travel season . . . so a new study at Google Trends data to figure out which travel destination was
especially popular in each state.
Mexico is by far the most popular travel destination for Americans in 2022. Every state has at least some search interest in Mexico as a vacation destination.
Californians, Texans, Ohioans, and Virginians plan to spend their vacation in Germany . . . that’s funny, I didn’t know Cedar Point was in Germany!
A North Carolina man said he bought himself a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket as a Father’s Day gift and ended up winning a $2 million jackpot.
President Biden is nearing a decision on a gas tax holiday, which could temporarily lower gas prices by about 18 cents a gallon.
An announcement is expected by July 4th. Makes me wonder how hard he hit his head in that bike fall!
Brooks Koepka is the latest golfer to join the LIV tour. Expected to compete in his first tournament on June 30th. The LIV has now signed 5 of the top 30 golfers in the official world rankings. He joins the likes of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer. Other notables are Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia.
Last night in the Stanley Cup Finals, Tampa Bay blew out the Avalanche 6-2 and now trail the best of 7 series 2-1 with game 4 Wednesday night at 8 on ABC.
Which brings us to this:
The number one food item at Comerica Park, one of the Detroit Tigers is ….Garden Salad Jars/Coney Dog Egg Rolls
Shouldn’t that be the best seller at Guardians games? Wouldn’t it make sense for the Guardians to have a Guardian….Salad?
The Guardians battle for first place…at least a tie of it tonight at 7:40 in Minnesota. Aaron Civale goes for the G-Men.
José Ramírez is among the frontrunners for American League MVP, but the Guardians infielder finds himself trailing Boston’s Rafael Devers after the first release of ballot results for the 2022 All-Star Game.
Ramírez, a three-time All-Star and twice selected to start for the AL in the Midsummer Classic, has 16,302 fewer votes than Devers, despite leading the league in RBI, triples and OPS. Devers, who leads the AL with a 4.0 WAR according to BaseballReference.com, collected 727,669 votes in the first release of ballot results.
Today in sports and pop culture history
50 years ago in 1963 – In St. Louis, Bob Hayes set a record when he ran the 100-yard dash in 0.09.1.
21 years ago – In 2001, Magic Johnson got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
10 years ago – In 2012, The Miami Heat led by LeBron James defeated the Oklahoma Thunder to win the NBA Championship.
22 years ago today – 39 year-old Karen McNeil who claimed she was the wife of Axl Rose and that she communicated with him telepathically was jailed for one year for stalking the singer.