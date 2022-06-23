Sports ‘n Stuff 6/23/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese has had the same name for 85 years, but in August they’re officially changing it to just Kraft Mac & Cheese. They say it’s part of a rebrand to hype the product as “comfort food.” And they’re probably looking to freshen it up a little too, so they can appeal to younger generations.
For years we’ve heard you talk about pickle juice during high school football games as a way to stat hydrated
A health and wellness expert posted a list of reasons to drink PICKLE JUICE. Here are the six benefits she came up with . . .
1. It’s good after a workout. Like Gatorade, it’s full of electrolytes, including potassium and magnesium. Another one of those is salt though, so be careful. One cup of pickle juice has about a third of the sodium we’re supposed to have in a whole day.
2. It might help regulate your blood sugar. There’s evidence that drinking a small amount of pickle juice every day can keep insulin levels in check.
3. Some people claim it’s a hangover cure. If it doesn’t make you PUKE, the electrolytes might help you re-hydrate.
4. Some types are loaded with probiotics, or healthy bacteria for your gut. It has to be a fancy brand though, because most pickle juice is pasteurized, which kills bacteria.
5. It might help with muscle cramps. A study a while back looked into it. People’s cramps went away faster when they drank a third-of-a-cup of pickle juice. They think it might have to do with all the vinegar in it.
6. It could help you lose weight. In a 2009 study, people lost more weight when they drank a little bit every day. Again, it might be the vinegar.
Ex-NBA star Vince Carter had a horrifying Father’s Day … ’cause police say his home was burglarized while his wife and two kids were inside of it — and nearly $100K was taken in the incident.
According to an Atlanta Police Dept. incident report, obtained by TMZ Sports, suspects broke into Carter’s Atlanta home at around 11:50 PM on June 19, they also said they found $16,100 in $100 bills scattered outside the gated home.
According to the docs, officers said they spoke with Carter on the phone and he said the cash was from a brown bag he had in his closet. He said the $16K was only a small portion of the $100K that was inside of it.
Thankfully, cops say no one was injured in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.
Carter — an 8-time All-Star — played for several teams during his 22-year NBA career — including the Atlanta Hawks. He bought his Atlanta home in August 2020.
Antonio Brown is currently out of the NFL but if it was up to him he could retire as a Pittsburgh Steelers. The Pivot Podcast caught up with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and asked him would it happen? His response: “Y’all know that ain’t happening.”“In terms of putting a helmet on and running out of the tunnel and playing ball and stuff like that, man. You know he’s moved on, and we’ve moved on,” Tomlin said. “We can sit around and chop that up like it’s a realistic conversation, but we know that’s not realistic.”
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are pressing pause on their relationship.
A Kendall source tells E! News, “Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half.” And with no Jenner curse, the Phoenix Suns should win the NBA title next year.
Jake Paul’s return to the boxing ring is set. The 25-year-old will be back on Aug. 6 from Madison Square Garden in New York against Tommy Fury, brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, in a Showtime PPV event.
Tonight at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT is the NBA Draft. Teams will be looking to bolster their teams…and gamblers will be looking to bolster their bank accounts. Here are the odds for the favorites going into the Draft for the first pick:
- Jabari Smith Jr: -300
- Paolo Banchero: +350
- Chet Holmgren: +550
Odds on the favorites for second pick are:
- Chet Holmgren: -250
- Jabari Smith Jr: +250
- Paolo Banchero: +350
The Colorado Avalanche came one step closer to winning the Stanley Cup taking a commanding 3-1 lead over defending champions the Tampa Bay Lighting.
The Avs took a 3 games to1 lead defeating the Bolts in OT last night 3-2.
Game 5 heads back to Colorado Friday at 8pm on ABC.
The Guardians were down 5-1 last night, took a brief lead, went down again and rallied for an 11-10 win last night in Minnesota
Today they……lost to the Twins 1-0 but finish the road trip 7-2
They will host the Boston Red Sox for 3 games over the weekend before the Twins make their Cleveland debut on Monday.
Today is Thursday June 23, 2022
Today in sports and pop culture history
154 years ago – In 1868, Wisconsin journalist and Senator Christopher Latham Sholes received a patent for a magical invention he called the “Type-Writer”.
59 years ago in 1963 NY Mets Jimmy Piersall hits his 100th HR, he circles bases backwards
47 years ago – In 1975, Alice Cooper broke six ribs when he fell off the stage during a concert in Vancouver.
13 years ago – In 2009, the great Ed McMahon died at the age of 86.
Celebrity Birthday today:
TV personality Randy Jackson is 66 (While he’s best known to younger audiences as one of the original “American Idol” judges, Randy, he’s also a GRAMMY-winning producer who has been a featured session musician on a variety of projects from rock to pop and even country including a stint with the band Journey)