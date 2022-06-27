Sports ‘n Stuff 6/27/22

follow JT on
Someone has paid $2.4 million for a one-of-a-kind LeBron James trading card, a purchase price that fell well short of what some expected.
The auction of the “Triple Logoman” card ended Saturday. Officials at the collectibles marketplace Goldin, which ran the auction, suggested earlier this month that the card could fetch the largest price ever for a card.
It didn’t come close. The record remains $6.6 million spent for a Honus Wagner trading card last year.
Panini created only five “Triple Logoman” cards. James’ was the lone one featuring three patches from a single player.
The $2.4 million isn’t even a record for a card featuring James. A card from his rookie season sold for $5.2 million last year.
After Draymond Green won his fourth NBA title with the Golden State Warriors, he spoke about how it felt with another player with four rings: LeBron James.
Green discussed the moment during the latest episode of his podcast.
The only active players with four NBA titles are Green, James, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.
Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love and Sports Illustrated model Kate Bock tied the knot during a ceremony at the New York City Public Library on Saturday.
“The city is so much a part of our story, and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution,” the model and entrepreneur told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview.
Instead of wedding gifts, the couple requested donations be made to the Kevin Love Fund, which focuses on mental health.
Free Agency in the NBA starts this Thursday night at 6pm.
Even though it came out 40 years ago, it seems that Jesse Thomas has just now gotten into Survivor’s hit song “Eye of the Tiger.” She’s into singing the song so much that he enthusiastic crooning has made her a TikTok sensation…for whatever reason. Those who aren’t fans, however, are her neighbors. After “numerous “complaints to the landlord, Jesse’s been given a decision…stop singing or face eviction. What would Rocky do?
NASCAR The ally 400 at Nashville superspeedway took over seven hours to complete yesterday due to rain tell me if you’ve heard this story? Chase Elliot is your winter, Cole Custer finished 26th.
Billionaire sports businessman David Blitzer has officially joined the Cleveland Guardians as a minority owner and will eventually take control of the ballclub.
The team announced its agreement with Blitzer, 52, and his investment group today, the final step in him taking a minority stake in the American League team.
Owner Paul Dolan had been looking for a minority investor for several years and ended his search with Blitzer, who also has ownership stakes in the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils.
It is believed that Blitzer initially will have 25-30% ownership and will have the right to increase his stake to a controlling interest in several years.
Blitzer’s addition should give the Guardians an infusion of capital to perhaps be more aggressive in free agency and in signing some of their younger players.
Here’s this weekend’s top five movies at the North American box office:
1.“Elvis” & “Top Gun: Maverick” – $30.5M (tie)
2.“Jurassic World: Dominion” – $26.4M
3.“The Black Phone” – $23.3M
4.“Buzz Lightyear” – $17.7M
Today’s random fact of the day:
Tupac auditioned for the role of Bubba in “Forrest Gump”. It went to Mykelti Williamson.
Today is Monday June 27
Today in sports and pop culture history:
1939 – Cleveland Municipal Stadium hosted its first night game. The Indians beat the Tigers 5-0.
43 years ago – In 1979, Muhammad Ali announced that he was retiring as champion, and that this retirement would be final. It was.
34 years ago – In 1988, Mike Tyson dropped the undefeated Michael Spinks in 91 Seconds to defend his heavyweight title. That night’s National Anthem took two seconds longer, at 93 seconds.
1989 – Tom Jones was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.
Mic Drop Birthday of the Day:
“Red Pollard” in “Seabiscuit’ Tobey Maguire is 47 (“Spiderman,” “Spider-Man” film trilogy, “Pleasantville,” “The Cider House Rules,” “Wonder Boy,” “Seabiscuit,” “The Good German,” “Brothers,” “The Great Gatsby