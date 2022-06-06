Sports ‘n Stuff! 6/6/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Romeo Crennel announced his retirement on Monday after 50 years of coaching.
Saying, “football has been my entire life and it’s been a dream come true to coach for 50 years there’s so many friends do you think you’ve helped me and support me throughout my career especially wanted to thank the owners of the New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans for allowing me to contribute to the game that I have love so much for so long.”
The Denver Broncos to sell for $4.5 Billion
Walmart heir Rob Walton’s winning bid for Broncos will be the most expensive sale of any sports franchise (Forbes)
Walton, an heir to the Walmart fortune, has an estimated net worth of $59.1 billion, per Forbes, making him the 22nd-richest person in the world. The 77-year-old is the eldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton and served as the company’s chairman from 1992 to 2015.
Rasheed Wallace has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to join Darvin Ham’s staff as the Assistant Coach, per Shams Charania
In other words, Rasheed Wallace is either the Lakers next head coach or their next ex-assistant coach!
At the Box Office:
Top Gun: Maverick” leads at the box office for the second week, crossing $548M worldwide.
The Tom Cruise pic has brought in $291.6M after two weeks in North America.
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is hanging on in second place, followed by “Bob’s Burgers Movie,” “The Bad Guys,” and “Downton Abbey: A New Era.”
Amber Heard’s Hollywood future could be seeing its first hit following her loss in the defamation suit brought upon her by Johnny Depp. This is currently a rumor but reports are surfacing that Warner Bros. is cutting all of her scenes from Aquaman 2.
Billy Horschel wins The 2022 Memorial Tournament shot -13. Followed by Aaron Wise, Patrick Cantlay, Joaquin Riemann and Max Homa.
World Wide Technology Raceway
ENJOY ILLINOIS 300 June 5th, 2022
Joey Logana followed by Kyle and Kurt Busch (NOT the Shake and Bake Twins), Ryan Blaney anAric Almirola.
Cole Custer finished 29th
NBA fans continue to argue about the Draymond Green and Jaylen Brown skirmish and whether the Golden State Warriors forward deserved to get a 2nd technical and an ejection from Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.
Jaylen Brown took to twitter”
I don’t know what I was supposed to do there. Somebody got their legs on the top of your head. And then he tried to pull my pants down.”
Golden State tied the Finals at 1 game a piece 107-88. Game 3 shifts to Boston Wednesday night.
The 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards happened last night. Check out the nominees and winners at WHBC.com Kenny and JT show page.
BEST SHOW
- “Euphoria” — WINNER
- “Inventing Anna”
- “Loki”
- “Squid Game”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “Yellowstone”
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
- Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”
- Kelly Reilly – “Yellowstone”
- Lily James – “Pam & Tommy”
- Sydney Sweeney – “Euphoria”
- Zendaya – “Euphoria” — WINNER
BEST KISS
- Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – “Euphoria”
- Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – “Emily in Paris”
- Poopies & the snake – “Jackass Forever” — WINNER
- Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – “The Batman”
- Tom Holland & Zendaya – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
- Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”
- John Cena – “Peacemaker”
- Johnny Knoxville – “Jackass Forever”
- Megan Stalter – “Hacks”
- Ryan Reynolds – “Free Guy” — WINNER
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
- Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”
- Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”
- Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”
- Jung Ho-yeon – “Squid Game”
- Sophia Di Martino – “Loki” — WINNER
BEST FIGHT
- Black Widow vs. Widows – “Black Widow”
- Cassie vs. Maddy – “Euphoria” — WINNER
- Guy vs. Dude – “Free Guy”
- Shang-Chi bus fight – “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- Spider-Men end battle – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
- “Euphoria” — WINNER
- “Never Have I Ever”
- “Pam & Tommy”
- “Sex/Life”
- “Sex Lives of College Girls”
UNSCRIPTED
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
- “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”
- “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
- “Selling Sunset” — WINNER
- “Summer House”
- “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
- “American Idol”
- “Dancing with the Stars”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — WINNER
- “The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”
- “The Masked Singer”
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
- “Bar Rescue”
- “Dr. Pimple Popper”
- “Making It”
- “Selena + Chef” — WINNER
- “Queer Eye”
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
- “Hart to Heart”
- “Teen Mom: Family Reunion”
- “The D’Amelio Show” — WINNER
- “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”
- “Queen of the Universe”
BEST REALITY STAR
- Chris “CT” Tamburello – “The Challenge”
- Chrishell Stause – “Selling Sunset” — WINNER
- Lindsay Hubbard – “Summer House”
- Teresa Giudice – “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”
- Willow Pill – “RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14”
BEST REALITY ROMANCE
- Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – “Bachelor in Paradise”
- Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days” — WINNER
- Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – “The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”
- Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – “Vanderpump Rules”
- Yandy & Mendeecees – “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW
- “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
- “The Drew Barrymore Show”
- “The Kelly Clarkson Show”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
- “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — WINNER
BEST HOST
- Charlamagne Tha God – “Tha God’s Honest Truth”
- Gordon Ramsay – “MasterChef”
- Kelly Clarkson – “The Kelly Clarkson Show” — WINNER
- Rob Dyrdek – “Ridiculousness”
- RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
- Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok — WINNER
- Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram
- Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter
- Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok
- Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram
BEST FIGHT
- Bosco vs. Lady Camden – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — WINNER
- Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – “The Real Housewives of Potomac”
- Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – “Selling Sunset”
- Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– “Summer House”
- Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”
BEST REALITY RETURN
- Bethenny Frankel – “The Big Shot with Bethenny”
- Kylie Sonique Love – “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”
- Paris Hilton – “Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love” — WINNER
- Sher – “Ex on the Beach”
- Tami Roman – “The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles”
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
- “JANET JACKSON.”
- “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”
- “Oasis Knebworth 1996”
- “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)” — WINNER
- “The Beatles: Get Back”
A one-off LeBron James Triple Logoman trading card is going up for auction this week and could break a record for the most expensive sports card ever sold, according to Goldin Auctions.
“The card is a one-of-one, is completely unique and experts think it could challenge the all-time record paid for any trading card,” Ken Goldin, executive chairman and founder of Goldin Auctions, told CNN.
The card features game-used patches from each of the NBA teams that James has played for: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.
Bidding starts at $500,000 but Goldin said the card could break the record of $6.6 million, set last year with the sale of a Honus Wagner baseball card.
There are about 50 Honus Wagner cards in existence, Goldin told CNN, but the LeBron James Triple Logoman card is the only one of its kind.
ManningCast who? CC Sabathia says he had the alternate-broadcast gig down first, before brothers Peyton and Eli generated buzz throughout the fall for the secondary viewing option on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”
“It was my idea first,” the retired New York Yankees pitcher told USA TODAY Sports. “We were the original, 100 percent. ESPN, the Mannings, they did a good job with it. But yeah, we definitely started that at MLB Network.”
Debating who invented the alternate, casual sports broadcast (and even setting parameters for such a conversation) is a fool’s errand. The point is that on Monday, Sabathia will return to MLB Network’s “Clubhouse Edition” for the second season of non-traditional game telecasts when the New York Mets face the San Diego Padres (9:30 p.m. ET).
A guy who released a song called “All I Want for Christmas Is You” five years before MARIAH CAREY is suing her for $20 million.
There’s nothing similar about the songs, though, so it’s not clear if he’s got a case.
His name is Andy Stone . . . although he’s better known as Vince Vance from country-pop band Vince Vance and the Valiants.
The group released a song called “All I Want for Christmas Is You” back in 1989, five years before Mariah did it.
NHL Conference Finals
Colorado leads Edmonton 3-0 after their 4-2 win on Saturday and they can deliver the knockout punch tonight at 8 in Edmonton on TNT.
Meanwhile in the East. Tampa Bay beat New York yesterday to pull to within 2-1. Beating the Rangers 3-2 yesterday
The Guardians scored 3 runs in the first inning at Baltimore and hung on to win 3-2 yesterday taking 2 of 3 from the Orioles.
Cleveland is now 24-25 and in second place in the AL Central only 4.5 behind the Twins
The Guardians face the Rangers tonight for the first of 3 with Cal Quantrill on the Hill for the G-Men.
Today is Monday June 6
Today in Sports and Pop Culture History
178 years ago – In 1844, the Young Men’s Christian Association was founded in London. That’s the YMCA.
78 years ago – In 1944, allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on “D-Day”.
51 years ago – In 1971, the final episode of “Ed Sullivan Show” aired. Gladys Knight & The Pips were Ed’s last musical guests. His show ran for 23 years.
1996 – Baseball’s executive council told Marge Schott, owner of the Cincinnati Reds, to give up day-to-day operations within a week or face a suspension of more than a year. Schott had caused controversy with comments she made concerning Adolph Hitler in an ESPN interview.