Sports ‘n stuff 6/8/22

Paramount Pictures is being sued over “Top Gun: Maverick.”
The original film was based on a 1983 article in a California magazine by Ehud Yonay.
He died in 2021, but his widow and son – filed a notice in 2018 reclaiming the copyright to the story, which took effect in 2020.
The lawsuit argues that Paramount distributed “Top Gun: Maverick” without obtaining a new license to use the underlying material.
“Top Gun: Maverick” is currently the top grossing film in the theaters.
The suit seeks an injunction to bar the studio from distributing the film.
Dave Chappelle is doing his part to ease the pain of the victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.
He decided to do a show there and donate the proceeds to the community.
Sources say that the show, which was announced last Wednesday, sold out in an hour at the 3,000 seat Shea’s Performing Arts Center.
Today the Hall of Fame Village announced Chappelle will be coming to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Sunday August 7th at 8pm.
Tickets go on sale. Monday June 13th at 10am
Gisele Bundchen posted a video to Instagram of Tom Brady wearing a pair of underwear from his new clothing line.
The video was reposted by the official Brady Brand account, announcing that the underwear will go on sale Thursday.
Fans had fun with the video, saying that Brady was the “second-best underwear model in the family”
Odell Beckham Jr. is currently a receiver without a team, but that didn’t stop him from crashing Rams’ head coach Sean McVay’s wedding last weekend.
“I mean, I love Odell,” the coach told the I Am Athlete podcast this week. ‘You crashed my wedding, you re-sign with the Rams then, man.’ That’s a given right there.”
As McVay noted, Beckham’s appearance at his wedding will fuel speculation that he’ll re-sign with Los Angeles at some point this offseason. After forcing his way out of Cleveland in the midst of last year, the 29-year-old joined the Rams and instantly clicked within the offense.
We the People drew the rail post Tuesday morning and was installed as the 2-1 morning-line favorite for Belmont Stakes 2022 on Saturday. The 8 horse field looks like this.
- We the People 2-1
- Skippylongstocking 20-1
- Nest 8-1
- Rich Strike (Kentucky Derby winner) 7-2
- Creative Minister 6-1
- Mo Donegal 5-2
- Golden Glider 20-1
- Barber Road 10-1
Kentucky Derby is 1 1/4 mile long
The Preakness is a slightly shorter 1 3/16 miles.
The Belmont is the ultimate test. At 1 1/2 miles, it is the longest race that many of these horses will ever run.
CJ McCollum of the New Orleans Pelicans and President of the NBAPA spoke about the shortening of the NBA season and what’s best for the game. Take a listen
Tiger Woods will not compete at the upcoming U.S. Open, he announced Tuesday
As he Tweeted
I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the
@usopengolf
as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at
@JPProAm
and at
@TheOpen
next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!
The tournament is set for June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
The Green High School product and Ohio State sophomore golfer max Moldovan has qualified for the Open. He earned his way during sectional qualifying Monday at Springfield Country Club.
He will make his PGA Tour event and major debut next week at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
Moldovan tied for third with Beau Hossler with a 36-hole total of 135, good for 5-under-par. The top eight placers qualified for the U.S. Open.
MLB power rankings
Yankees take top spot. No surprise there.
- 14. Cleveland Guardians (24-25)
Previous Rank: 21
The Guardians went 5-1 against the Kansas City Royals and Orioles last week, and that helped separate them from a large middle-of-the-pack group. Everyone knows Shane Bieber and Emmanuel Clase, but tip of the cap to Triston McKenzie, Sam Hentges, Eli Morgan and Enyel De Los Santos, who are also having strong seasons on the mound.
Today is Wednesday June, 8 2022
Today in Sports and Pop Culture History
1934 – The Cincinnati Reds became the first Major League team to use an airplane to travel from one city to another. They flew from Cincinnati to Chicago.
38 years ago – In an amazing day in movie history, both “Ghostbusters” debuted in theaters in 1984! “Ghostbusters” made $13.6 Million that weekend.
Yesterday would’ve been Prince’s 64th Birthday
It was also Liam Nissan’s 70th
Tom Jones turned 82
Allen Iverson 47
Today, The late Jerry Stiller (“Seinfeld,” “King of Queens”) (1927 – 2020)…he would have been 95