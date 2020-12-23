Sports ‘n Stuff

James Harden continues to do his best to get dealt from the Houston Rockets including a recent trip to a strip club in which he could be in violation of cover-19 protocols as seen in a recent video that was
“LEAKED”
Speaking of strip clubs, Washington football team and former buckeye quarterback Dwayne Haskins has also been fined for a recent strip club violation. The team fined him $4,833 — the maximum it could have fined him was $14,650, a source told wasp’s Adam Schefter.
The NBA season tipped off last night just a few weeks after the conclusion of the “Finals”
The Brooklyn Nets demolished the Warriors 125-99
And after receiving their latests championship rings, Lebron and the Lakers were beaten by cross town rival the Clippers, 116-109.
The Cavaliers tip off tonight at 7pm, pre game on News-Talk 1480 is at 6:30
The Cavs are a 2pt “dog” at home vs. Charlotte Hornets.
Here’s a list you don’t see every day:
NFL Stars Most Likely to Hang It Up After the 2020 Season
QB – Drew Brees of the Saints
RB – Frank Gore of the Jets
WR – Larry Fitzgerald of the Cardinals
QB – Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Dolphins
RB – Adrian Peterson of the Lions
On the fence
QB’s – Phillip Rivers of the Colts and
even though he says he’s coming back next year, Ben Roethlisberger of the Steelers.
Two passengers and a service dog exited a Delta flight headed to Atlanta from New York.
As the plane was taxiing, they opened a cabin door and activated the emergency slide. The pair, along with a large service dog slide down the slide onto the runway. The pair were arrested and the dog was taken to a local animal shelter.
Pepsi knows that a hot cup of cocoa is a winter-time staple and and has launched a new product to say goodbye to “the worst year ever” with the new Pepsi ‘Cocoa’ Cola. This new drink was only meant to be a concept in a Twitter post that read “What’s sweeter than saying ‘bye’ to the worst year ever? Pepsi ‘Cocoa’ Cola — the latest concept from the Pepsi Test Kitchen.” As a gag, they hoped for 2,021 retweets, but when they scored over 6,000 retweets, it’s now a real thing…and it’s expected to hit shelves next year.
This has been a year for rule-bending, so why not apply that to your holiday feast.
Instead of the same old dishes you make for Christmas or New Year’s, go casual for your smaller-than-usual group. These themed snack menu ideas may inspire you to lighten up what you’re serving.
Been seeing these pop up all over the internet…
Charcuterie boards, snacks you can graze on all day.
Buy refrigerated pizza dough and make soft pretzels.
Movie watching munchies, chips, dips and other snacks…
Sheet pan snacking…make nacho’s and load ‘em up with your favorite topping. Pop the tray in the oven and you’ll only have one pan to wash…SCORE!
Josh Gordon’s comeback has faced another setback in his recovery from substance abuse. Due to rejoin the Seattle Seahawks today, it’s been reported that he failed the terms of conditional reinstatement. Gordon has been suspended 6 times in his past from the NFL and sources are saying that this is potentially his final last strike in an attempt to resume his football career.
YouTubers are making big bucks these days, “Forbes” latest Highest-Paid YouTube Stars list reveals a kid once again raked in the most dough in 2020. Ryan “Ryan’s World” Kaji – just nine years old – has topped the list for the third year in a row.
Kaji is beloved by 41-million subscribers and counting for his fun, family-friendly content about toys, games, education and clothes. He managed to make nearly $30-million this year – which “Forbes” notes comes mostly from “licensing deals for more than 5,000 products. What’s that kid gonna do with a $600.00 stimulus check?
Chris Pratt aka “Star-Lord” from “Guardians of the Galaxy” fame is now claiming himself the superior “Chris” in Hollywood after his recent success in a charity fantasy football league he competes in with fellow Marvel Chrises, Chris Evans “Captain America” and Chris Hemsworth “Thor.” Pratt is celebrating making it to the finals even though he had the 14th draft pick in a 14-man league. The feat helped him raise $80K for his charity, Special Olympics Washington – if he wins, that goes up to $150K.
Today is Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1951 – A NFL championship game was televised nationally for the first time. The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cleveland Browns 24-17. The DuMont Network had paid $75,000 for the rights to the game.
1972 – The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Oakland Raiders 13-7 in an NFL playoff game on a last-second play that was dubbed the “Immaculate Reception.” Pittsburgh’s Franco Harris caught a deflected pass and ran it in for the winning touchdown.
Todays date in music history
|1977 – Cat Stevens converted to Islam. He later changed his name to Yusuf Islam.
1991 – James Brown sued the producers of the movie “The Commitments.” Brown claimed that one of the characters too closely resembled him. He lost the case.
Celebrity birthdays today
Jim Harbaugh HC of TTUN is 57
Eddie Vedder – 56. Musician, singer (Pearl Jam)