Sports ‘n Stuff

A man in Puerto Rico is claiming the title of “World’s Oldest Man. Emilio Flores Marquez Recently, was honored by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living man. Marquez is 112-years-old.
A gambler in London laid out $15.50 on a six-leg parlay bet that had odds of 90,396-to-1 of coming through…and it did…paying out a healthy $1.36-million. The bets were on the outcomes of two matches and four outright golf winners.
- Croatia over Scotland (+140)
- England over Czech Republic (-182)
- Steve Stricker to win the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship (+500)
- Nelly Korda to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (+1,400)
- Viktor Hovland to win the BMW International Open (+650)
- Harris English to win the Travelers Championship (+3,500)
English won the Travelers in an eight-hole playoff with a 28-foot putt.
A study at Texas A&M has found that Los Angeles no longer has the worst traffic in the nation. That honor now belongs to New York-Newark. They found that drivers in that region ended up stuck in traffic for 494,268 hours last year. In comparison, drivers in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim area were only stuck a mere 365,543 hours during the same time window.
The woman who held up a sign that hit Tony Martin during the Tour de France and cause a massive crash has been caught. French authorities want to make an example out of this woman to discourage other spectators from interfering with the race…and, if convicted, she could get find upwards of $35K and two years in jail.
Owner of the Dallas Mavericks and star of TV’s “Shark Tank” Mark Cuban says he gets no less than 1,000 emails from people with the next great and brilliant idea that will make the world a better place. When meeting people, Cuban says he’s got one simple test to see who’s full of crap. When a person comes at him with a big, bold, and profound” statement, all it takes is for him to ask him for some data to back it up. More times than not, they back away. Cuban also says he suspicious of anyone who starts off talking about their patents.
A man in Porter, Massachusetts was given a DUI for driving his golf cart intoxicated. Not sure if the driver was
“Your cousin from Boston!”
The owner of a seafood market in Sandwich, Massachusetts has been arrested for suffocating $10k worth of lobsters.
He’s been charged with felony vandalism of property and illegal dumping. No telling if the dude was “Your Cousin from Boston!”
A 49-year old Greek man has confessed to stealing Picasso and other art from the Athens’ National Gallery in 2012
Officials have confirmed that the works will go back on display at the gallery, hopefully with really tight security. He said he stole the artwork while security was distracted. Blame it on the Tsiki!
Bill Cosby was released from prison yesterday after his sexual assault conviction was overturned. At 83-years-old, Cosby had served more than two years of a three- to ten-year sentence at a state prison for a 2004 assault. The
the state Supreme Court overturned his conviction due to legal technicalities. Cosby has always maintained his innocence.
In his 16 season in the NBA, Chris Paul and The Phoenix Suns are headed to the NBA Finals. The Suns clinched the Western Conference Finals by blowing out The LA Clippers in game 6 last night 130-103.
Phoenix awaits the winner of the East Finals, game 5 tonight in Milwaukee at 8:30. That best of 7 series is tied at 2 games a piece.
The Tribe lost both ends of their double header with the Tigers last night at progressive field.
Game 1 – 9-4
Game 2 – 7-1
The Indians are now 4 games behind division leading Chicago and 3 out of the Wild Card as well.
Indians back in action tonight in the first of 4 against the Astros.
J.C. Mejia goes for the Tribe pre game on 1480 whbc at 6:35, first pitch slated for 7:10
Today is Thursday, July 1, 2021
Today in Sports History
1951 – Bob Feller set a major league baseball record when he pitched his third no-hitter for the Cleveland Indians.
1982 – Cal Ripken began playing shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles. Went on to set the consecutive game streak at 2,632 games.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Blondie’s Debbie Harry is 76
|Dan Aykroyd – 69 (“Saturday Night Live,” “Ghostbusters,” “The Blues Brothers”)
Pamela Anderson is 54 (“Baywatch,” “Scary Movie 3”)
|Olympic Gold Medalist, Carl Lewis is 60. He won 9 gold medals
Jamie Farr “Klinger” is 87 (“M*A*S*H)