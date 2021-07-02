Sports ‘n Stuff!

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Hopper HQ has released their Instagram Richlist for 2021. The list ranks stars with the most valuable IG followings
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez made the top five.
- Kim Kardashian, Lionel Messi, Beyonce, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner round out the top 10.
Disney World is turning 50 and they’re giving away 50 free passes as part of their anniversary celebration.
The passes will go to 50 people whose “inspirational acts of kindness, compassion and creativity best exemplify the values of a Disney Magic Maker.” Apply at Disneymagicmakers.com until October 1st, 2021.
Disney is also donating $400-thousand to four non-profits, Make-A-Wish, Starlight Children’s Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and The Nature Conservancy. These groups were chosen because they “demonstrated resilience” during the pandemic and “found unique and innovative ways to continue serving their communities when they needed magic most.”
Electronic Arts has responded to Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling that the NCAA can’t limit the benefits of college athletes. This decision has spurred the NCAA to state that athletes can now profit off of their name, image, and likeness; and the ruling will potentially impact the development of the upcoming “EA Sports College Football“game.The new NCAA ruling could result in EA being able to use the likeness of college athletes for the first time since it stopped production on its NCAA football and basketball games in 2013. Their new “football” game is due out in February.
Banning all fans from the Tokyo Olympics is still an option with the games opening during a pandemic in just three weeks, Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo organizing committee, said Today.This would be a reversal of a decision spelled out 10 days ago by organizers to allow a limited number of local fans — up to 10,000 — to attend. Fans from abroad were banned months ago as too great a risk.
To honor America’s birthday, Pabst Blue Ribbon has put together a massive collection of beer in a supersized classic PBR box called the “#1776Pack”. And yes, it contains 1,776 cans of brew, but it’s not available to the public, but you can always get a 99-Pack of beer and the company promises to deliver a larger option in the future.
Toby Keith has released a special “Happy Birthday America” song just in time for the Fourth of July. it’s a song that will amp up your patriotic vibes as only Toby Keith can.
Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are scheduled for the main event of UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10, the fierce rivalry is back. Their third fight will take place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas,.McGregor is a -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100).
Last night in NBA Play-off action, game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals
Milwaukee outlasted the Atlanta Hawks 123-112
Game 6 from Atlanta tomorrow night at 8:30. The Bucks lead the series 3-2
The Tribe dropped their 3rd straight for the first time since May.
Losing 7-2 to the Astros.
Cleveland is now 5 games behind Chicago in the AL Central race.
Game 2 of the 4 game set with Houston is tonight at 7:10 with Sam Hentges on the hill for the Indians.
Today is Friday, July 2, 2021, Today in Sports & Pop Culture History
2002 – A record 62 home runs were hit in 16 major league baseball games.
1955 – ABC Television premiered “The Lawrence Welk Show.”
Celebrating Birthdays today:
- Former Oakland As and New York Yankees outfielder and designated hitter Jose Canseco is 57 (FAST FACTS: While he hit 462 career home runs and was a six-time All-Star, admitted using performance enhancing drugs during his playing career,
- TV producer and writer Larry David is 74 (“Seinfeld,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm”)