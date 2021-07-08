Sports ‘n Stuff!

follow JT on
The XFL announced Wednesday it will return in 2023 after opting against a formal partnership with the Canadian Football League.
“While our discussions with the CFL did not ultimately lead to a collaboration, the effort reinforced our belief and commitment to developing the XFL for international spring football,” the XFL said in a statement.
Actress Sharon Stone is 63 and has been spotted around LA spending time with 25 year old rapper RMR. Rumors have now sparked that they’re an item. They’ve been spotted dining and dancing around Los Angeles together several times… and a source confirms to “People” magazine that they’ve been “hanging out” this summer.
95% of the nations movie theaters have opened back up and air travel is on the rise too.
Here is a few hacks that can help you save some flight cash.
- Most people set their sights on one destination and time window. Rethinking how you book can be a revelation. Instead, look for massive deals, book them, and then arrange your time around that trip.
- Google Flights is ultra-helpful. It can alert you when fares go insanely low. Just be prepared to strike, because they could go right back up tomorrow.
- Dressing nice isn’t a sure-fire way to be considered for an upgrade. Now, airlines are adept at selling the premium seats, so just asking for an “upgrade” will rarely get you anything.
- If a flight is oversold and they ask to bump you to another flight, there’s more you can negotiate than just a flight credit. You can also wheel-and-deal on dining vouchers, VIP lounge access, and an upgraded seating assignment on your next flight. They won’t offer it to you, but they’ll consider it if you bring it up.
You can find more in Scott Key’s book, Take more vacations: How to search better, book cheaper and travel the world.”
CBS Sports Ranked the top 10 NFL teams of the Super Bowl Era: Interesting note, NO Patriot teams made their list.
10. 1999 St. Louis Rams
- 16-3 overall record (including playoffs)
- Scored 526 points (a then-NFL record)
- Featured HOF and league MVP Kurt Warner
9. 1986 New York Giants
- 17-2 overall record (including playoffs)
- Defeated the next two Super Bowl champions in the playoffs by a combined score of 66-3
- Featured DPOY Lawrence Taylor
8. 1966 Green Bay Packers
- 14-2 overall record (including playoffs)
- Featured 11 Hall of Fame players
- Became the first team to be crowed NFL and Super Bowl champions
7. 1998 Denver Broncos
- 17-2 overall record (including playoffs)
- Featured HOF QB John Elway and HOF RB/NFL MVP Terrell Davis
- Outscored their three playoff opponents 95-32
6. 1976 Oakland Raiders
- 16-1 overall record (including playoffs)
- Featured seven HOF players and HOF coach John Madden
- Defeated the defending two-time champion Steelers in the AFC title game
5. 1992 Cowboys
- 16-3 overall record (including playoffs)
- Featured “The Triplets” and the “Great Wall of Dallas” offensive line
- Three playoff wins by a combined score of 116-47
4. 1984 San Francisco 49ers
- 18-1 record (including playoffs)
- Defeated the next two Super Bowl champions in the playoffs by a combined score of 44-10
- Shut out Dan Marino and the Dolphins’ prolific offense during the second half of Super Bowl XIX
3. 1985 Chicago Bears
- 18-1 overall record (including playoffs)
- Featured Buddy Ryan’s famed “46” defense
- Allowed 10 total points in three playoff games
2. 1972 Miami Dolphins
- 17-0 overall record (including playoffs)
- Featured the league’s top-ranked offense and defense
- Shut out Washington’s offense in Super Bowl VII
1. 1978 Pittsburgh Steelers
- 17-2 overall record (including playoffs)
- Featured 10 Hall of Fame players
- Dethroned the Cowboys in Super Bowl XIII
McGregor vs Poirier 3 gets underway on Saturday night at the full capacity T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier eager to settle the score, this hotly-anticipated trilogy fight could go down in UFC history. UFC 264 will set you back $70 as a pay per view event. They first met in 2014 with McGregor winning UFC 178, Poirier evened things up in 2020 at UFC 257
Game 2 of The NBA Finals tonight
The Suns host the Bucks and are a 6 point favorite. Leading the best of 7 series 1-0.
MLB Power Rankings are out
Dodgers, Astros & Giants at the top
After a disastrous week, the Indians land at #15
Cleveland went into a doubleheader at Tampa Bay on Wednesday with a seven-game losing streak, during which the Indians were outscored by more than three runs per game. There is never just one reason for a thumping like that, but nevertheless, the first place you look is the starting rotation. Terry Francona and his staff have not been able to piece things together there in the wake of a wave of injuries. Beginning June 25, Indians starters went 1-9 over an 11-game span with a 10.18 ERA and zero quality starts while averaging fewer than four innings per outing.
The tribe now at 42-42 host the Royals tonight will try to break their 9 game losing streak as Zach Plezac returns from the IL to pitch for the Indians. Game time 7:10 on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.
Today is Thursday, July 8, 2021
Today in Sports & Pop Culture History
1953 1985 – Notre Dame announced that the next five years of its football games would be shown in theatres over closed circuit TV.
1985 – “Playboy” and “Penthouse” magazines went on sale with nude pictures of Madonna.
Celebrity Birthdays:
Kevin Bacon is 63 (“Apollo 13,” “Footloose,” “A Few Good Men,” Animal House“)
Toby Keith is 60