Sports ‘n Stuff!

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Fans are going nuts again. This time in golf. A fan was ejected from the Scottish Open on Friday morning after removing a club from Rory Mcllroy’s bag and taking some practice swings.
The spectator walked up to McIlroy on the 10th tee at the European Tour event, at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, before removing a club from the Northern Irishman’s bag. McIlroy and his caddie looked on in confusion at the spectator, who was taken away by security soon after.
A spokesperson for the European Tour told ESPN “the matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland.”
A Diner in the Netherlands is now the proud holder of the world record for the most expensive burger. For a mere $5,964…without tax…here’s what the “Golden Boy” burger consists of:
- A Dom Perignon-infused gold leaf bun
- Japanese A5 Wagyu brisket/chuck short rib beef blend
- Smoked duck egg mayo
- White truffles
- Tomatoes & cucumbers pickled in Japanese matcha tea
- Gem lettuce
- English cheddar
- BBQ sauce made from The Macallan scotch & Kopi Luwak coffee
- Paleta Iberico Bellota ham
- A Dom Perignon-batter onion ring
- King crab cooked in Puligny-Montrachet wine
- Beluga caviar
Louis Vuitton has partnered with Wilson, they’ve come up with something truly special…a designer basketball that’ll run you $2,210. The limited-edition LVxNBA basketball features the fashion house’s iconic monogram, the NBA insignia, and uses the same brown leather they use for their classic luggage.
Even though recreational weed’s been legalized in California, the illegal stuff is still big business. That business took a serious hit, however, when authorities were able to confiscate a reported 373K plants during a ten-day operation. On the street, that pot would’ve had a value in excess of $1 billion, making it the largest illegal marijuana bust in the history of Los Angeles County.
Lucky Stiff Man of the day. In Jacksonville, Florida, one lucky S.O.B bought a Powerball ticket in April at a local grocery store…and then completely forgot about it. Then, this week, he decided to give his house a good cleaning during which he found the forgotten ticket. It was a good thing, too. It turns out that ticket was one that matched the five white balls…making it worth $1 million.
The Cleveland Indians walked off to break their 9 game losing streak on a “moonshot” 3 run dinger by Franmil Reyes to defeat the Royals 7-4 last night
The Tribe hosts the Royals again tonight at 7:10 with Tristen Mckenzie on the hill for the Indians
Today is Friday, July 9, 2021
Today in Sports History
1968 – The first All-Star baseball game to be played indoors took place at the Astrodome in Houston, TX.
1985 – Herschel Walker of the New Jersey Generals was named the Most Valuable Player in the United States Football League (USFL).
1985 – Joe Namath signed a five-year pact with ABC-TV to provide commentary for “Monday Night Football.”
1997 – Mike Tyson was banned from the boxing ring and fined $3 million for biting the ear of opponent Evander Holyfield.
Mic Drop Celebrity Birthday
Forrest, Forrest Gump – Tom Hanks is 65.