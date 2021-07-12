Sports ‘n Stuff!

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Kevin Love is a “black cat”…In his first tune up with Olympic basketball Team USA, the Americans were beaten by Nigeria. In 2012 Team USA beat the Nigerians by 88 points. Team Nigeria lead by former 2 time Cavaliers Head Coach, Mike Brown. USA takes on Matthew Dellavedova and team Australia tonight in Vegas.
“Can you Smellllll What the Hawk is Cookin’?
A hungry hawk kept Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson from going to the gym. The bird was eating a snake for breakfast outside his door. We’re not sure what happened because he left us hanging. Check out the video on twitter @TheJTurk
Connor McGregor lost the trilogy to Dustin Poirier Saturday during UFC 264. McGregor broke his leg with about 10 seconds left in the first round in Saturday’s pay-per-view main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They’re not ruling out mcgregor-Porier 4.
The U.S. Military is reportedly ready to test an “anti-aging” pill. Specifically, it’s being referred to as a “human performance small molecule. ”If it works, it’s aimed to improve areas like “endurance, recovery time after an injury, and response time.” Not sure who tries it firs Kevin Love or Lonnie Chisenhall.
in Dubai. The world’s deepest swimming pool has been officially opened. Deep Dive Dubai is 180-feet deep and holds 14 million liters of water…which is equal to six Olympic-sized pools. Those who dive its depths will find a “sunken city,” featuring an “abandoned streetscape with an apartment, garage, arcade, and a functioning foosball table.” Or just check out the creek at stadium park this week after all the rain we’re having.
The last Ford GT40 ever made has been sold at auction for $3.5 million, shattering the pre-auction estimate of $3 million. Towards the end of 1966, 20 GT40 chassis were commission, but only seven were completed. The auctioned car was the last chassis to be numbered in that sequence.
Lakeland Florida was proud to host the Great Florida Bigfoot Conference on Saturday. Headliners included the stars of Animal Planet’s “Finding Bigfoot,” Discovery Channel’s “Exploring Bigfoot,” and, of course, “local experts” on the “Bigfoot phenomenon.” Bigfoot himself, sadly, was a no show.
A sealed copy of video game “Super Mario 64” has sold at auction for more than $1.5million! Don’t start searching your attic, the auction house said there were “fewer than five” copies in such good condition.
NBA Finals last night, Yannis Antetokounmpo lead the Bucks with his second 40+point double double of the Finals and Milwaukee blew out Phoenix 120-100. Game 4 is Wednesday at 9.
With it being the MLB All Star Break and NO NBA tonight, it’s the only day of the year with no major sports betting going on.
Today is Monday, July 12, 2021. Today in Sports History
1901 – Cy Young (Boston Red Sox) got his 300th career victory. He ended his career with 511 wins.
1979 – At Comiskey Park in Chicago, “Disco Demolition Night” led to fans taking the field after a box of disco records was blown up. The White Sox forfeited the 2nd game of a doubleheader to the Detroit Tigers due to the condition of the field.
Today in Pop Culture:
1961 – Pat Boone began a 10-day tour of South Africa. We’re not sure if he sang his Rock tribute!
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Bill Cosby is 84
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie is 78
Fitness guru, Richard Simmons – 73 (born Milton Teagle Simmons)