Sports n Stuff!

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
If Team USA basketball can’t dominate against world wide competition and the World baseball classic was postponed this year due to the pandemic, even though USA won it in 2017, makes you wonder if the USA is still a dominant force in basketball and baseball throughout the world.
Good thing they don’t play football…YET!
“Jackass 4” the movie has an official title it’s “Jackass Forever,” The “Jackass” crew pulled some stunts for Discovery’s Shark Week on Sunday. It hits theaters on October 22nd. You can look forward to the trailer on July 20th
You always hear the story of “Stupid Criminals” but how about just “Plain Stupid?” A New York City man reportedly hit it big playing the slots at Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. While he scored the big $1,956 jackpot on the machine, he forgot one important thing…to take his cash redemption voucher. Once he walked away, a thief managed to get the voucher instead and cashed it out. STUPID!
They don’t need Covid vaccines in South Africa, or do they? A fake “government document” had to be officially debunked by the National Health Department of South Africa. In the document, the claim was made that “four-to-six hours of sex a day” was the “only way to prevent coronavirus.” STUPID!
Last year, CBS Sports ranked the top 10 NFL QB’s
1 Patrick Mahomes – KC
2 Drew Brees – NO
3 Russell Wilson – Sea.
4 Lamar Jackson – Balt.
5 Carson Wentz – Phila.
6 Jimmy Garoppolo – SF
7 Deshaun Watson – Hou
8 Ben Roethlisberger – Pit
9 Jared Goff – LA
10 Aaron Rodgers – GB
This year, the list looks a bit different
10 Jimmy Garoppolo – SF
9 Baker Mayfield – Cle
8 Ben Roethlisberger – Pit
7 Ryan Tannehill – Tenn
6 Josh Allen – Buf
5 Lamar Jackson – Bal
4 Russel Wilson – Sea
3 Aaron Rodgers – ?
2 Patrick Mahomes – KC
1 Tom Brady – TB
A year after introducing a new logo and uniforms, the Rams have tweaked their look yet again, today they unveiled new alternate uniforms that bring white jerseys back into the rotation. Deeming the new threads a “modern throwback,” Los Angeles has replaced its third uniform set with an homage to Rams teams of the 1970s-1990s, namely in the form of white jerseys and yellow pants.
The signage of a Lincoln, Nebraska Burger King went viral over the weekend. Taking a jab at management, employees took over the sign to write, “We all quit. Sorry for the Inconvenience. According to news reports, employees say poor management is why that particular store is understaffed and not a positive place to be.
The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly willing to part with All-Star guard Ben Simmons this offseason for the right price.
According to “The Athletic” the Sixers have “opened up trade conversations” and “engaged with teams” regarding Simmons. A source said the 76ers are asking for an “All-Star-caliber player” in return.
Simmons, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, is a three-time All-Star and is just shy of 25 years old, but he has been viewed as a likely trade candidate since his poor performance in the 2021 NBA playoffs.
Today is Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Today in Sports History
1972 – Carroll Rosenbloom (owner of the Baltimore Colts) and Robert Irsay (owner of the Los Angeles Rams) traded teams. Irsay would later move to Indianapolis in 1984.
1982 – The All-Star Game was played outside the United States for the first time. They played in Montreal, Canada.
1984 – Sportscaster Howard Cosell asked to be released from his duties on “Monday Night Football.” He said that he was “tired of being tied to the football mentality.”
1995 – Geddy Lee (Rush) sang “Oh Canada” before the All-Star Game at Baltimore’s Camden Yards.
Today in Pop Culture History:
1985 – Live-Aid concerts took place in Philadelphia, PA, and London, England. 75 bands performed including Elton John, Queen, Madonna & U2. To raise money for famine in Ethiopia.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Harrison Ford is 79 (“Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones”)
Ken Jeong is 52 (“Hangover, “The Masked Singer”)
Cheech Marin is 75 (“Cheech and Chong”)