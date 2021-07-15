Sports ‘n Stuff!

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Tonight, the Red Sox & Yankees kick of the second half of the baseball season. It’s fairly obvious what teams will be, and won’t be, contenders at the end of the year. Here’s how CBS Sports predicts the divisional champions:
- AL East – Boston Red Sox
- AL Central – Chicago White Sox
- AL West – Houston Astros
- NL East – New York Mets
- NL Central – Milwaukee Brewers
- NL West – San Francisco Giants
As far as power ranking is concerned, they have the Indians dipping to #17 due to the obvious injury situation with the pitching staff and the late 9 game losing streak sealing their fate for the season.
CBS has also created a list of 5 NFL Quarterbacks that could take a step backwards this season.
- Derek Carr – sees a fairly dramatic drop-off when operating under pressure, compared to what he does from a clean pocket. Over the last four seasons, the league average quarterback rating has dropped 34.6 points when the passer was pressured.
- Jared Goff – ’nough said!
- Matt Ryan – No Julio Jones and Father Time is undefeated
- Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson – Not expected to play at the same level they did in college.
- The New Orleans Saints – whoever the signal caller is, it won’t be hall of famer to be Drew Brees.
Madonna has announced a new concert documentary chronicling her Madame X tour Madame X tour. The film, also titled Madame X, will be available to stream on October 8 via Paramount+.
Conor McGregor has been released from the hospital on his 33rd birthday, UFC president Dana White said.
McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) underwent a successful 3 hour surgery to repair his broken leg on Sunday after suffering the gruesome injury in his first-round TKO to Dustin Poirier in the UFC 264 main event. Speaking to TMZ on yesterday, Dana White said McGregor has been discharged from the hospital and he’s hoping the Irish superstar can return to action by next year.
NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service will be home to a brand new talk show hosted by A-list comedian/actor Kevin Hart. Three episodes of Hart To Heart are scheduled to debut on Thursday, August 5. each additional one-hour installment of Hart To Heart will come out every Thursday. Kevin Hart will invite fellow celebrities on the program for conversations at his virtual wine cellar.
Milwaukee Bucks royalty received a lot of love Wednesday during the Bucks-Suns NBA Finals Game 4.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson and others from Milwaukee’s only NBA Championship team were in attendance as the Bucks evened the series with the Suns. Should the Bucks’ win the Championship, it would be their first and second title since 1971. Phoenix has never won an NBA Title.
The modern day Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 109-103 in Game 4. The series is tied 2-2 as the teams prepare to face off Saturday in Phoenix.
Milwaukee Bucks super fan Sheryl Crow was in the house. As was Chance “The Rapper,” Chris Tucker, Dave Chapelle and A-Rod, but he was date-less!
Michigan State Spartans’ graduate transfer quarterback, Anthony Russo signed a name, image and likeness deal Wednesday with College Hunks Hauling Junk. The Tampa, Florida-based moving firm also signed Miami (Florida) QB D’Eriq King, , to a precedent-setting contract
While Russo said his deal falls nowhere near the $20,000 King received, the sixth-year senior added he can make more with personal appearances and by hitting other bonus terms in his contract.
An episode of the “Simpsons” from 2014 successfully predicted the space flight of Vigin Atlantic billionaire Richard Branson. See the picture from the episode and Branson are posted @TheJTurk on twitter.
Today is Thursday, July 15, 2021
Today in Sports History
Nothing! Usually no sports during the MLB All Star Break! But we do have this tidbit.
|2002 – A boat captained by Bob Seger won its division in the 78th annual Port Huron-to-Mackinac Island Sailboat Race.
Today, we honor Alex karrisThe late Alex Karras (1935 – 2012)…he would have been 86 (“Blazing Saddles,” “Webster,” “Porky’s,” “Victor Victoria,” “Against All Odds”) (FAST FACT: While a beloved actor, his first claim to fame was also a defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions, inducted this year into the Pro Football Hall of Fame).
And the Mic Drop Birthdays
Linda Ronstadt – 75
Governor (and former wrestler) Jessie Ventura is 70 (He served as the 38th Governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003. He was the first and only member of the Reform Party to win a major government position, but later joined the Independence Party of Minnesota).