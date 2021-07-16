Sports ‘n Stuff!

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Kevin Love has withdrawn from the Olympics because of a calf injury, forcing the U.S. basketball team to replace two players on its roster.
Love’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, confirmed the Cleveland Cavalier forward’s withdrawal Friday. It was first reported by ESPN.
Love’s withdrawal comes a day after the Americans announced the Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal would miss the Olympics because he was in health and safety protocols.
The Americans canceled their exhibition against Australia scheduled for Friday night because of health and safety concerns.
The second half of the baseball season was supposed to start off with the Red Sox and the Yankees last night but it was postponed due to Corona virus. It’s being reported that several Yankees players have tested positive for COVID-19—leading to the postponement of last night’s game. It’s anyone’s guess what this latest round of positive tests could mean for the team. Although tonight’s game has not officially been postponed as of yet, if more tests come back positive you gotta imagine the MLB is gonna have a serious decision on their hands.
According to the US Census Bureau the median income in the country in 2020 rose to $65,712, the highest ever recorded in the nation. Here are the top 10 richest states:
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- New Jersey
- Hawaii
- California
- Connecticut
- Washington
- New Hampshire
- Colorado
- Virginia
Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Tom Brady played the entirety of last season with a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee, according to a report in the Tampa Bay Times.
Brady suffered the injury in his final season with the Patriots and it gradually worsened during his first year in Tampa, according to the report. Brady underwent surgery to repair the knee in late February after leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory at age 43.
The new “McCartney 3, 2, 1,” documentary premieres on Hulu tonight. The the six-part docuseries reveals how The Beatles really worked it out — and made the magic happen.
Space Jam a new Legacy is due out today in theaters and HBO Max. Sotheby’s is auctioning off Michael Jordan’s original “Space Jam” shoes that were made especially for him to wear in the original film. They are pristine condition and comes in Jordan’s size 13. The left shoe also features an autograph from the player in silver ink. The shoe comes in a custom wooden box that features a laser-etched Tune Squad logo. Released in 1996 and is among one of the most highly-coveted Air Jordans in existence. The auction runs until July 25 and is set to fetch between $150,000 to $200,000.
Here’s a “Live” ticket…At the beginning of the 2021 baseball season, the trio of guys pooled their money and placed bet on Jacob deGrom and Shohei Ohtani winning the MVP awards in their respective leagues. They wanted to bet an even thousand, but FanDuel would only let them bet a max of $467.20. That, however, will still be a sweet payout because, if both those players end up winning the MVP honors, the pay out will end up being $499,904. Even split three ways, that wouldn’t suck.
In boxing, Due to Tyson Fury testing positive on July 6th with Covid-19, his third fight with Deontay Wilder has now been pushed back to October 9th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The original date was July 24th.
Today is Friday, July 16, 2021
Today in Sports History
1950 – The largest crowd in sporting history was 199,854. They watched the Uraguay defeat Brazil in the World Cup soccer finals in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
1964 – Little League Baseball Incorporated was granted a Federal Charter unanimously by the United States Senate and House of Representatives.
1985 – The All-Star Game, televised on NBC-TV, was the first program broadcast in stereo by a TV network. MVP that year was Lamar Hoyt a notable pitcher for the White Sox most of his career but in ’85 played for the Padres.
Celebrating Birthdays today
Jimmy Johnson – 78 is getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. (He served as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 1989 to 1993 and the Miami Dolphins from 1996 to 1999. As of 2013, he is an analyst for “Fox NFL Sunday,” the Fox network’s NFL pregame show.)
Barry Sanders – 53 inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004 along with
Bob Brown, Carl Eller and John Elway.
Phoebe
Phoebe Cates is 58 (“Fast Times at Ridgemont High”)
The Police’s Stewart Copeland is 69 (FAST FACT: In 2016, he was ranked 10th on “Rolling Stone” magazine’s “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time”)
Will Ferrell is 54 (“Step Brothers,” “Elf,” “Ron Burgundy”)