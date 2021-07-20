Sports ‘n Stuff!

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
It was only a matter of time, ESPN2 has tapped Peyton and Eli Manning to host its new Monday Night Football MegCast. For 10 games over the next three seasons, the Mannings’ and a host of current and former NFL players and celebrities will take part in the new show—creating exciting content to help buoy the Monday Night franchise. Sounds like a football version of “Inside the NBA.”
Jeff Bezos’ rocket launched this morning just after 9am. The space ship has been ridiculed as looking like a giant male body part. Use your imagination. It looks similar to Dr. Evils’ rocket ship from “Austin Powers” movies.
The Scarlett Johansson movie “Black Widow” has set another Pandemic movie record. It is the most pirated movie. Between streaming service and at the box office on it’s opening weekend the movie brought in $60 million. Disney is now saying that number should’ve been well over $100 million.
The latest Aaron Rodgers news:
Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rodgers turned down a two-year extension offer from the Green Bay Packers this offseason. Sources said, the deal would have given them five more seasons of #12 and made him the highest-paid quarterback and player in football.
NASCAR Power Rankings after New Hampshire
1. Kyle Busch (Last week: No. 1) — Victim of being first into a section of wet track at New Hampshire and crashing in the opening laps Sunday. This came after drivers stated it was raining but NASCAR had yet to display the caution. The actions of officials impact all sports and are a part of the game, but the circumstances of Busch’s last-place finish are not going to knock him out of the No. 1 spot in this week’s rankings, especially with what he’s done in recent weeks. He has six top-five finishes in the last eight races.
2. Kyle Larson (Last week: No. 2) — Snapped streak of two finishes outside the top 10 (spun by teammate at Road America and had a speeding penalty at Atlanta) to finish seventh at New Hampshire. He has nine top 10s in the last 11 races. However, he has not led a lap in the last four races — tied for his longest drought of the season.
3. Alex Bowman(Last week: No. 4) — His ninth-place finish is his eighth top 10 in the last 10 races.
4. Denny Hamlin (Last week: No. 5) — Overcame incident at the start on the wet track to finish 10th at New Hampshire. He has five top 10s in the last eight races. Hamlin has scored points in 10 of the last 12 stages and remains the points leader.
5. Chase Elliott (Last week: No. 3) — His 18th-place finish marks his fourth finish outside the top 10 in the last six races.
6. Kurt Busch (Last week: No. 6) — He placed 16th at New Hampshire, only the second time in the last seven races he’s finished outside the top 10.
7. Ryan Blaney (Last week: Unranked) — His fifth-place finish marks his fourth finish of sixth or better in the last five races. He also won a stage Sunday.
8. Christopher Bell (Last week: Unranked) — Scored his second runner-up finish in the last three races. Has a season-high three consecutive top 10s and four top 10s in the last six races.
9. Joey Logano (Last week: No. 10) — Overcame a two-lap penalty early for work on the car during the red flag to finish fourth. He has three top 10s in the last five races.
10. Brad Keselowski (Last week: Unranked) — Finished third at New Hampshire, scoring a race-high 53 points. He has four top 10s in the last five races.
Dropped out: William Byron (No. 7), Tyler Reddick (No. 8), Martin Truex Jr. (No. 9)
New York-based restaurant Serendipity 3 has added a new item to their list of Guinness Book of World Record entries. Their Quintessential Grill Cheese is now, officially, the world’s most expensive grilled cheese sandwich. For $214, you get two slices of French Pullman bread, prepped with Dom Perignon, edible gold flakes, and white truffle butter, and rare Caciocavallo Podolico cheese in-between. In addition, there’s a cup of South African Lobster Tomato Bisque on the side for dipping. Serendipity 3 also holds records for the most expensive dessert, hamburger, hot dog, largest wedding cake, and largest cup of hot chocolate.
More than 600 athletes from across the U.S. are headed to Japan to represent Team USA. Because of coronavirus protocols, athletes are only allowed to check into the Olympic Village five days before their scheduled events. Not only do athletes have to adjust their internal body clocks to a time zone at least 13 hours ahead, but they also have to adapt to the high temperatures and humidity of the area. But coronavirus cases are already popping up throughout the Olympic Village and within Team USA. Organizers say 55 people linked to the Olympics have tested positive for coronavirus since July 1, not including athletes. The opening ceremonies are scheduled for this Friday.
As the Tokyo Olympics near, rumors have spread regarding what are being called “anti-sex beds.” In an effort to discourage random hook-ups, it’s been said that athletes are being provided with “cardboard beds” that can only support the weight of one person at a time.
The Astro’s outlasted the Indians last night 4-3 but the White Sox split their double bill with the Twins only increasing their divisional lead by 1/2 game in the standing to 8.5
The Indians take on the Astro’s again tonight 8:10 with Tristen Mckenzie on the hill for the Tribe.
Today is Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Celebrating Birthdays today
- NBA Champ Ray Allen is 46 (Recognized as one of the most accurate three-point and free throw shooters in NBA history, he is a ten-time NBA All-Star, and has won two NBA championships. He has also won an Olympic gold medal as a member of the 2000 United States men’s basketball team)
- Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is 41 (FAST FACT: She’s been married to NFL Quarterback Tom Brady since 2009)
- Carlos Santana is 74