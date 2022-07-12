Sports ‘n Stuff 7/12/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

14-year-old Cameron Boozer, the son of former NBA All-Star & former Cleveland Cavalier Carlos Boozer.

Over the weekend, media outlet Swish Cultures shared on Twitter that the 6-foot-9 Cameron Boozer was the youngest player ever to be named as a Top 100 Camp all star.

Prompting Kendrick Perkins, who saw the highlight video and responded, “He’s Top 5 in the Country regardless of class!!! Carry the hell on…”

Both LeBron James and Russell Westbrook attended the Lakers Summer League game in Vegas but apparently did not talk to each other while there.

On Friday night, the Lakers took on the Phoenix Suns in a Summer League game that was attended by James, Westbrook, and other Lakers players.

We know what happens when the “King” blows you off. Just ask Isaiah Thomas.

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, Talking with Taylor Rooks, Morant said he would’ve love to play against Michael Jordan back in the day…and he’s positive he would’ve “cooked” him. Funny, we didn’t know he was the son of Lavar Ball

Jake Paul will not be fighting Mike Tyson next, and he thinks he knows why.

Earlier this week, Paul announced he was going to fight his former sparring partner Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6th despite previous rumors of a fight with Tyson.

Apparently he considers Tyson a close friend and thinks Iron Mike would be afraid that he’d hurt Paul.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told CNBC that Sunday Ticket will most likely leave DirecTV and end up with a streaming service for the 2023 season. A final decision is expected in the coming months.

It’s Amazon Prime Day, or technically Day One of Prime Day. It runs through tomorrow night. Here are a few quick stats and facts for it . . .



1. Did you already know when Prime Day started? Three in five Amazon customers said yes in a poll last week. And most found out directly from Amazon. 49% saw the date on their website while doing some NON-Prime Day shopping.



2. Over half of people who know about Prime Day plan to shop today or tomorrow. 57% said yes . . . 36% said maybe . . . and only 7% said no.



3. The top five types of products we bought last year were health and beauty stuff . . . electronics . . . clothes . . . household essentials . . . and home and garden stuff. Video games, groceries, and pet products also made the top ten.



4. There’s a good chance you’re not the only one in your home buying stuff. The average was 2.9 orders per household last year, and 1 in 6 placed at least five. The average order was $54 and included two items.



5. Are Prime Day deals better than Black Friday deals? Most Amazon shoppers say NO. Black Friday still has the best deals. Prime Day and Cyber Monday tied for second.



Random Fact of the Day:

The “jay” in “jaywalking” is a 1920s slang term for idiot.

So jaywalking means idiot walking. Does that mean that Rock Chalk “Jay-Hawk” Is an idiot bird?

Today is Tuesday July 12, 2022

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History:

46 years ago – In 1976, the original “Family Feud” premiered.

43 years ago – In 1979, the Chicago White Sox hosted the infamous Disco Demolition Night between games of a double-header at Comiskey Park. Fans got in to the game for 98 cents if they brought a disco record . . . so the LPs could be stacked in a pile and blown up.

7,000 fans charged the field and so much chaos ensued that the second game of the double-header had to be canceled. The White Sox were forced to forfeit that game because of it.

Celebrity Birthdays

Bill Cosby is 85

Cheryl Ladd is 71 (“Charlie’s Angels”)

The late Charlie Murphy (1959 – 2017)…he would have been 63 (“Night at the Museum,” “Norbit,” “Chappelle’s Show”)

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie is 79