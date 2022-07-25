Sports ‘n Stuff 7/25/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

Britain’s “Sun” tabloid collected 12 “bad habits.”

It’s a list of bad habits that have SOME positive benefits, according to science.

Here they are . . . but keep in mind, this is just for fun. Despite the “science” they’re based on, they may still have more negative ramifications than positive.



1. Chewing with your mouth full . . . makes food taste better by making the aromas easier to smell.



2. Biting your nails . . . boosts your immune system by introducing it to bacteria.



3. Chewing gum . . . sharpens your focus and memory.



4. Not cleaning up . . . messiness can be a sign of intelligence.



5. Slouching . . . can be good for joints and limit back stiffness after a period of hard, physical work.



6. Being late . . . makes you happy and less stressed.



7. Sleeping in . . . helps boost your memory and can help you live longer.



8. Playing with your hair . . . alleviates boredom and can reduce anxiety.



9. Peeing in the shower . . . cleans your feet and can prevent fungal issues. But if you have a cut, be warned, you could get a bacterial infection.



10. Fidgeting . . . can burn 10 times more calories than keeping still.



11. Gossiping . . . can reduce stress and anxiety. And laughing releases “feel-good” hormones.



12. Swearing . . . relieves pain, according to a study that found that cursing boosted pain tolerance by about 33%.

Don’t sell your Twitter stock just yet, random fact of the day!

There was a third founder of Apple besides Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak . . . a guy named Ronald Wayne. But he sold his 10% stake in the company for $800 after two weeks . . . it would be worth at least $100 billion today.

“Mattress Mack is at it again! Jim McIngvale, the Houston furniture store own from Houston, has bet $4 million more on the Astros to win the World Series. As of now, he’s put down about $11million on the ‘Stro’s to win it all, again.

The Astros are currently 62-32, the second-best record in the American League behind the New York Yankees.

NASCAR

Results from the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400

at Pocono Raceway

Top 2 finishers were disqualified

Making your winner, Chase Elliot

Cole Custer finished 17….so basically he came in 19th!

Here are the top five movies at the North American box office this weekend:

1. “Nope” – $44M

2. “Thor: Love and Thunder” – $22.1M

3. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” – $17.7M

4. “Where The Crawdads Sing” – $10.33M

5. “Top Gun: Maverick” – $10M

Ten days from the MLB trade deadline, here are a few names to keep an eye on

Multiple clubs saying Nats’ asking price for Juan Soto is 4 to 5 top youngsters, combo of prospects and major leaguers with low service time. Nats aren’t negotiating, one exec says. A team either shows willingness to meet price, or Nats move on.

The rebuilding A’s are getting plenty of interest in catcher Sean Murphy, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. A deal isn’t necessarily likely, given the 27-year-old’s three remaining seasons of club control beyond the current campaign. Postseason hopefuls like the Mets, Rays and Guardians (among others) would be candidates to improve behind the plate by trading for Murphy. Murphy is hitting .245 11 hr. & 40 rbi.

The Guardians head to Boston tonight for the first of 4 with Plezac on the hill 2-7 4.02 era

Today is Monday July 25th, 2022

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History:

44 years ago 1978 – Pete Rose (Cincinnati Reds) broke the National League record for consecutive base hits as he got a hit in 38 straight games.

42 years ago – In 1980, “Caddyshack” was released, starring the incredible Bill Murray,

1990 – Rosanne Barr sang the National Anthem in San Diego before a Padres baseball game. She was booed for her performance.

14 years ago – In 2008, “Step Brothers” was released, starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

Celebrating Birthdays today:

Matt LeBlanc is 55 (“Friends,” “Lost in Space,” “Episodes,” “Top Gear”

Earth, Wind & Fire’s Verdine White is 71 (Verdine is the only remaining founding member left in the band)

Today we honor the The late Walter Payton (1954 – 1999)…he would have been 68 (He played for the Chicago Bears of the NFL for thirteen seasons.)

“Sweetness.” is remembered as one of the most prolific running backs in the history of the NFL. Payton, a nine-time Pro Bowl selectee.

He was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993.