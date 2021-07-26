Sports ‘n Stuff, 7/26/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
The Olympics are finally under way in Tokyo, with the opening ceremonies taking place Friday
The U.S. team wore an outfit designed by Ralph Lauren. It featured a blue blazer, with a blue and white stripe shirt, and American flag scarf around he neck.Folks on social media roasted the outfit, calling it “pretentious”
Here are some of the quotes:
“Love that the Ralph Lauren logo is the same size as the Team USA logo,”
They look like every other Lauren-designed opening outfit. “”
“Jeez, can they get another designer?”
“Nothing says “America only cares about rich white people” like having Ralph Lauren design bougie Long Island yacht wear for our athletes.”
After not medalling in the first full day of competition, Chase Kalisz of Team United States won America’s first gold medal in the Men’s 400m Individual Medley Final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Now that Theaters are open again,
Here’s this weekend’s Top 10 movies at the box office:
- “Old” – $16.5-million
- “Snake Eyes” – $13.4-million
- “Black Widow” – $11.6-million
- “Space Jam: A New Legacy” – $9.6-million
- “F9: The Fast Saga” – $4.7-million
- “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” – $3.4-million
- “The Boss Baby: Family Business” – $2.7-million
- “The Forever Purge” – $2.3-million
- “A Quiet Place Part II” – $1.3-million
- “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” – $830K
The latest installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise has passed the $600million mark worldwide, the first to do so since the 2019 Christmas premiere of “Jumanji: The Next Level.”
The beer industry has over 9,000 breweries across the U.S. and is always trying new ideas and flavors for all beer lovers from sour brews to IPAs and pale ales. Food52 has come up with 5 trends that they think are here to stay for consumers.
- Craft Hard Seltzer – seltzer is actually beer under federal regulations but it differs in the way it’s made. It’s basically fermented cane sugar in water versus fermenting wort made with sugar pulled from grains like traditional beer. This allows lower calories and carbs and makes a lighter drink that allows the introduction of other fruits and flavors. Seltzers are becoming more and more popular all of the time and it’s already a multi-billion dollar business so seltzers are here to stay for sure.
- Smoothie Beers & Seltzers – a beer drink that is full of sweet additions like vanilla, lactose, chocolate, marshmallow or fruit and has the consistency of a smoothie. There are also smoothie-style hard seltzers like the poular Smooj brand that has a pulpy style.
- Nonalcoholic Beer – lately there have been numerous style and flavors of nonalcoholic brews from IPAs to fruited sours and coconut stouts. There’s a new technology that uses reverse osmosis membrane filtration that allows beer to be brewed and fermented like normal before the alcohol is removed, so look for more and more of these products to show up on shelves.
- Beer Ice Cream & Slushies – it sounds like a gimmick, but heavily fruited smoothie beers are combined with soft serve an essentially give you beer-flavored ice cream. Some places are serving this stuff from ICEE machines as well.
- Barrel-Aged Stouts – these are full-flavored, syrupy beers that get some of their flavor from bourbon or rum barrels or even bourbon barrels that were formerly used for maple syrup or honey. Often additions such as coffee, vanilla beans or coconut are added to create intense flavors.
Multiple reports are coming out about the future of the unvaccinated in the NFL. In a tweet, agent Chad Speck says the he’d received a call from “an NFL team…interested in working out & signing a free agent client.” However, when the team “found out he wasn’t vaccinated they were no longer interested.” Then, there’s the case of wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, Sr. In a since deleted tweet, he said that he had a “try out lined up,” but was told he “can’t visit unless” he’s vaccinated. While he said he’s not sure what to do.
Mary Kay Cabot Cleveland.com reporting the Browns have no interest in trading Kareem Hunt. Even if a team needs a running back , like the Rams came calling. Hunt played all 16 games for the Browns last season, finishing with 198 carries for 841 yards and six touchdowns (4.2 yards per carry). He also had 38 receptions for 304 yards and five touchdowns — tied for the most amongst NFL running backs. Hunt finished with 1,145 yards from scrimmage with 11 touchdowns. There’s plenty of reasons for the Browns not to trade Hunt, specifically since his cap number is just $4,870,588 this year, the first of a two-year contract extension he signed last September.
In a related story, we’re not sure if the Los Angeles Rams have asked if Kareem Hunt was available for trade!
Reza Baluchi was attempting to run from Miami to New York City in the giant floating contraption for charity, but “complications” forced him to return to shore in Florida. It was a floating hamster wheel. No telling if the reason he returned to Florida was due to a lack of cheese.
Today is Monday, July 26, 2021
Celebrity Birthdays:
Mick Jagger is 78 (FAST FACT: Jagger has eight children with five women – the most recent, son Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, who arrived in December 2016)
- Kate Beckinsale is 48 (“Much Ado About Nothing,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Serendipity,” “Underworld” series, “Love & Friendship”)
- Sandra Bullock is 57 (“Demolition Man,” “Miss Congeniality,” “Crash,” “The Blind Side,” “Gravity”) (FAST FACTS: She’s the recipient of one Academy Award – from two nominations – and one Golden Globe Award – from five nominations. She was also named the “Most Beautiful Woman” by “People” magazine in 2015)
- J-Lo turned 52 Saturday while A-Rod was spotted listening to old mix tapes!