Sports ‘n Stuff, 7/27/21

It’s no secret that Jake Paul wants to fight Conor McGregor, but for the first time since the YouTuber started trolling the UFC superstar, he’s saying it’s in the works. In a new interview, Jake said that his “team is in touch with [Conor’s] team and there are talks of it actually happening.” No confirmation yet from the McGregor camp but if it does happen, Paul says “I’m going to knock him out.”
Aaron Rodgers showed up for work at exactly 8:28 a.m. today at the Green Bay Packers
Adam Schefter reported on Monday that an agreement that would include several concessions to Rodgers, including a void of the final year of Rodgers’ contract (2023) that essentially sets up a possible trade after this season.
Simone Biles was forced to withdraw from the women’s gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, citing mental health concerns after a difficult opening vault.
The four-times Olympic champion said that she had been struggling mentally in recent days and after the vault, she decided that she wanted to “take a back seat” in the team final and she had full faith in her teammates to win a medal. In her absence, the Russian Olympic Committee clinched the gold medal, comfortably defeating a USA team that performed admirably without their biggest star. It marks the first time that the United States have lost a major gymnastics team competition since 2010.
Biles will take things one day at a time instead of immediately making decisions about her presence in the all around final on Thursday. When asked by reporters later what her goal was for these Games, Biles replied: “To focus on my wellbeing. You know there’s more to life than just gymnastics.”
Training camps begin for all 32 NFL teams this week, which means Madden “Rankings” are out. This year’s version of the video game will be released worldwide on Aug. 20. The players with the highest rankings were announced on “Get Up” on ESPN this morning.
The top rated edge rusher, Myles Garrett of the Browns with a rating of 98. The highest pursuit rating among pass rushers.
Back in 1994, Vince McMahon caught the attention of the U.S. government, resulting in a trial accusing him of “supplying anabolic steroids to WWE talent.” McMahon vehemently denied those claims and went on to be acquitted of the charges. Now, that saga’s going to be revisited in the form of a limited series being developed through a collaboration between WWE and Blumhouse. “The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon” has established the executive producer credits, but a writer has yet to be inked.
Going into training camp for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Gardner Minshew is competing for starting quarterback with number one pick Trevor Lawrence, he knows his work is cut out for him. In a recent podcast he said that’s he’s refusing to take a dump before camp because “number two isn’t an option.”
The Indians are back in action tonight hosting the Cardinals at 7:10.
Cal Quantrill vs. Adam Wainwright
St. Louis at 50-50 is in 3rd in the National League Central
The Tribe, holding on to 2nd in the AL Central at 49-48
Today is Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Today in Sports History
1921 – Baseball fan Reuben Berman sued the New York Giants, claiming he suffered mental and bodily distress after refusing to return a foul ball May 16th at the Polo Grounds. Berman was eventually rewarded $100.
1984 – Pete Rose passed Ty Cobbs record for most singles in a career when he got his 3,503rd base hit. Rose ended his career in 1986 with 4,256 hits.
1996 – At the Atlanta Olympics a pipe bomb exploded at the public Centennial Olympic Park. One person was killed and more than 100 were injured.
2001 – Deion Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL.
Celebrity Birthday of the day:
The most influential producer in TV sitcom history.
TV producer Norman Lear is 99 (“All in the Family,” “Sanford and Son,” “One Day at a Time,” “The Jeffersons,” “Good Times,” “Maude”)