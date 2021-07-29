Sports ‘n Stuff! 7/29/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
The supermarket chain ALDI has just announced the results of their second annual Fan Favorites survey
The overall top vote getter is Mama Cozzi’s Take & Bake Deli Pizza, with more than 45,000 votes.
Other winners were:
- Cult Favorite: Appleton Farms Premium Sliced Bacon
- Stream & Snack: Clancy’s Kettle Chips
- Morning Meeting Must-Have: Specially Selected Brioche and French Toast Bagels
- Guilt-Free Go-To: Friendly Farms Almond, Coconut & Oat Milk
- Guess Who’s Back: Huntington Home 3 Wick Candles
- Mama Knows Best: Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza
- Little Fan Favorite: Happy Farms String Cheese
- Sip & Celebrate: PurAqua Belle Vie Sparkling Flavored Water
- Dinner Delight: Fresh Family Pack Chicken Breasts
- Keeping it Fresh: Strawberries
Sarah Silverman is reviving David Letterman’s Stupid Pet Tricks” segment as its own show. She’ll host a “Stupid Pet Tricks” series for TBS. Along with the tricks, you can look forward to comedy bits, games and surprise celebrity guests. Production on the 10-episode series kicks off later this year in Los Angeles, California.
The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will air on December 7th on NBC and E! simultaneously. The pop culture celebration of the year brings together everyone’s favorite A-listers that are voted on by the fans. With 44 categories across movies, television, music and pop culture, the annual PCAs are a two-hour party you won’t want to miss.
A German woman who won a lottery jackpot of about $39 million said she carried the ticket in her purse for nearly six weeks before she remembered she had it and checked to see if it was a winner. The woman said she plans to give up buying lottery tickets, as the jackpot will be plenty for her to live comfortably with her husband and daughter.
New Guiness World records:
An Idaho man with more than 200 records to his name claimed another title by balancing a chair on his chin for over an hour. Because that’s what they do in Idaho.
A tiger living at a Texas sanctuary was declared the oldest living tiger in captivity. It’s 25 years and 319 days old. No telling if it’s the same cat that allegedly ate Carol Baskin’s Ex husband.
The gun that killed one of the most famous wanted men in the Wild West 140 years ago is slated to go up for auction. It’s allegedly the gun that killed Billy the Kid. The single action revolver will be offered on August 27th in L.A.’s Bonhams auction house, which estimates it could go for $2 million to $3 million.
American world-champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks will miss the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.
Track and field competition is slated to begin Friday at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium. That brings the number of athletes that have either pulled out of or didn’t make the trip to Tokyo due to Covid-19. In April, North Korea became the first country to withdraw from the Games over concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic.
The alternate taking Kendricks’ place will be Matt Ludwig of Chardon flew out this morning and will compete for team U.S.A. Ludwig is a University of Akron grad.
Olympic medal bonuses
Here’s how much money athletes get for finishing on the podium.
A table showing how much athletes in 12 countries including the United States earn for winning gold, silver and bronze medals at the Olympics.
|Countries
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Singapore
|$737,000
|$369,000
|$184,000
|Kazakhstan
|$250,000
|$150,000
|$75,000
|Malaysia
|$236,000
|$71,000
|$24,000
|Italy
|$213,000
|$107,000
|$71,000
|The Philippines
|$200,000
|$99,000
|$40,000
|Hungary
|$168,000
|$126,000
|$96,000
|Brazil
|$49,000
|$29,000
|$20,000
|Japan
|$45,000
|$18,000
|$9,000
|USA
|$37,500
|$22,500
|$15,000
|South Africa
|$37,000
|$19,000
|$7,000
|Canada
|$16,000
|$12,000
|$8,000
|Australia
|$15,000
|$11,000
|$7,000
Major League Baseball postponed Wednesday’s game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Nationals’ clubhouse. Manager Dave Martinez told reporters Wednesday that the team has received 12 positive tests,
The NBA draft is tonight at 8pm, the Cleveland Cavs have the 3rd pick.
MLB trade deadline is tomorrow at 4pm EST.
The 50-49 Indians have the day off today, traveling to Chicago to take on the division leading White Sox. The Tribe trails Chicago by 8.5 games. 5 games back in the Wild Card
Today is Thursday, July 29, 2021
Rockers Celebrating Birthdays today
Geddy Lee (lead singer Rush) – 68
Patti Scialfa – Mrs. Springsteen (E Street Band) – 68