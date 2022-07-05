Sports ‘n Stuff 7/5/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

To no one’s surprise, JOEY CHESTNUT won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest AGAIN yesterday.

A protester from an animal rights group interrupted the contest briefly, and Joey put him down pretty hard.

Joey won his 15th title in the last 16 years, but he “only” downed 63 wieners. That’s way off his record of 76. The over/under was 74.5. He he was still 20 dogs ahead of his closest competitor.

See the video @TheJTurk

Random fact of the day:

The Dream Team at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona with Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird . . . were so dominant they never called a single time-out on their path to winning the gold medal.

With Kevin Durant making it clear he’s looking to get out of Brooklyn. The team that might be best to pull that off is the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears. In his eyes, the Warriors could package draft picks along with Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Andrew Kuminga, and/or James Wiseman to get Durant back to his old stomping grounds.

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte Is auctioning off his medals.

In all, there are six, three silver and three bronze, which comprises half of the total medals he won as a United States Olympian.

All of the money raised will go to the Jorge Nation Foundation to send children diagnosed with terminal or serious illnesses to the lifetime destination of their choice.

As far as his medals, Lochte says he doesn’t want people to think they medals don’t mean anything to him” but “they’re just sitting in a closet collecting dust,” so they might as well go to a good cause.

Sunday’s NASCAR Kwik Trip 250 at Road America Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Tyler Reddick Chase Elliott Kyle Larson Ross Chastain Daniel Suarez

Cole Custer finished #15

Tops at the Box Office over the extended weekend:

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” – $125.1M “Top Gun: Maverick” – $33.3M “Elvis” – $17.9M “Jurassic World: Dominion: – $19.7M “The Black Phone” – $14.4M

Congratulations are in order for Denzel Washington. He’s set to be the only entertainer to receive a Presidential Medal of Freedom this year. The medal honors public figures who’ve made notable contributions to American society, culture, politics, or world peace. The ceremony will be held Thursday.

In a recent podcast, Longtime Will Smith friend and collaborator, DJ Jazzy Jeff, is putting to rest the notion that the actor only smacked Chris Rock in defense of his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith because he wouldn’t get hit back. According to Jazzy Jeff, Smith would’ve even smacked boxing legend Mike Tyson if he joked about his wife.

With summer vacations back in fashion, our friends at WalletHub have compiled a list of best & worst large cities to visit this summer. Based on 47 key indicators of recreation-friendliness. For each city, we examined the accessibility of entertainment and recreational facilities, the quality of parks and the weather. WalletHub.com

Best Cities for Recreation Worst Cities for Recreation 1. Las Vegas, NV 91. Memphis, TN 2. Orlando, FL 92. Aurora, CO 3. Cincinnati, OH 93. Durham, NC 4. Tampa, FL 94. Garland, TX 5. Scottsdale, AZ 95. Oakland, CA 6. San Diego, CA 96. Irving, TX 7. Albuquerque, NM 97. Newark, NJ 8. Atlanta, GA 98. Jersey City, NJ 9. Honolulu, HI 99. Chula Vista, CA 10. New Orleans, LA 100. Fort Wayne, I

The Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers tonight at 7:10

Cal Quantrill looks to stop the bleeding after the Guards were swept yesterday in their double header with Detroit.

The Guardians have lost 10 of their last 14 and are 40-38 on the year.

Today is Tuesday July 5th, today in Sports and Pop Culture History:

75 years ago – In 1947, Larry Doby signed a contract with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the First Black Player in the American League. The Indians retired his number, #14, in 1994. Tops at the Box

36 years ago 1986 – Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson started a two-week run at No.1 on the US album chart with ‘Control’. The album featured the hit singles: ‘What Have You Done for Me Lately’, ‘Nasty’, ‘Control’, ‘When I Think of You’, and ‘Let’s Wait Awhile’

Celebrity Birthdays today;

Edie Falco is 59 (“The Sopranos,” “Nurse Jackie”)

Huey Lewis is 72 (born Hugh Anthony Cregg III)