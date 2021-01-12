Sports ‘n Stuff

Still smarting from the Buckeyes loss last night? This will make you feel better, CES has introduced the “Cold Snap,” being called the Keurig of frozen treats, it’s a counter top machine that turns out single serving cups of ice cream in less than 90 seconds. It can also be used to make smoothies and frozen margaritas.
It won’t be available until 2022. When it hits retail, it’s expected to cost somewhere between $500 and $1,000. The pods will be somewhere in the $2.50-to-$3 range.
ESPN reports tha veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer will sign with the Packers in a move that comes just days after the 33-year-old started at left tackle for the Colts in their wild-card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
Veldheer would be the first player in NFL history to play postseason games for two different playoff teams in the same season.
He is allowed to sign with Green Bay because he was on the Colts’ practice squad and was elevated only for the Colts’ playoff game Saturday and not signed to the 53-man roster. In addition, he should be allowed to practice immediately because was in the Colts’ COVID-19 testing program.
The mega millions jackpot is up to $615 million. Making the cash payout almost $452 million & the powerball is $550 million.
If you need a good laugh and aren’t offended by really bad language, check out the video of the Steeler fan who took the 48-37 loss to the Browns out on his TV. Retweeted @TheJTurk.
WARNING: Video Contains Explicit Language
Last week Browns win watched by an NBC audience of 24.8 million viewers ranks as televisions most watd primetime show since last year’s Super Bowl.
Football fans will enjoy two games this Saturday and two more on Sunday as eight teams fight it out in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Here’s the schedule breakdown:
Saturday
- 4:35pm ET/1:35pm PT – Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers
- 8:15pm ET/5:15pm PT – Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills
Sunday
- 3:05pm ET/12:05pm PT – Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs
- 6:40pm ET/3:40pm PT – Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints
As it stands now, the sportsbooks are going heaviest on the Chiefs, pitching them as a ten-point favorite over the Browns. The next biggest favorite is Green Bay, who the bookies see as seven-point favorite over the Rams. The Bills and the Saints are your other two favorites, going off as two- and three-point favorites, respectively.
More on the Browns big win Sunday night. A gambler who seemingly had some guts laid out $500K on the Browns covering the five-and-a-half point spread. That successful bet saw him take home $955K as a reward for the confident he showed in the Browns.
Police in Ohio were called to investigate a man playing hi music really loud in the early morning hours. The man’s name, Nathan Rock. When asked to lower it, Nathan told officers, “You can’t play Led Zeppelin quietly.” The officers agreed but warned that Rock would be charged with disorderly conduct if police received another noise complaint. “Rock stated he understood.”
“Deadpool 3” is on the way. Ryan Reynolds will star in the R rated feature. It won’t start production until 2022.
Kevin Hart has signed an 8 figure deal to star in and produce at least four films that’ll play exclusively on Netflix. No dates set.
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred may not have commented yet on whether there will be full stadiums for the upcoming 2021 MLB season—but it looks like there will be a full schedule.
The Commish told teams yesterday to expect spring training to begin on time in February and for a 162 game season.
Looks as though ex-Falcons Head coach Dan Quinn will join the Cowboys as Defensive coordinator.
Former Texans coach Bill O’Brien will become Alabama’s Offensive coordinator as Steve Sarkisian leaves the program to take the Head job at Texas.
Today is Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Today in Sports History
1906 – The forward pass was legalized by the football rules committee.
1946 – The Cleveland Rams were granted permission to move to Los Angeles.
1999 – Mark McGwire’s 70th home run ball was sold at auction in New York for $3 million to an anonymous bidder. CBS Sports reports it may be worth $250,000 today.
2013 – the “Mile High Miracle” took place. Trailing the Denver Broncos 35-28 with 1:09 remaining in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game, the Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Joe Flacco heaved a 70-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jacoby Jones to tie the game (the Ravens would win in overtime and go on to win the Super Bowl).
2016 – The NFL approved St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s plan to move the Rams back to Los Angeles, CA.
Today in Music / Pop culture history
|1959 – Berry Gordy borrowed $800 to found the Motown record empire.
1971 – “All in the Family” debuted on CBS. It featured the very first toilet flush heard on network TV.
GROUNDBREAKING!
Celebrity Birthdays
Jeff Bezos is 57
Howard Stern is 67