Sports ‘n Stuff!

Yesterday, the head of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee basically said there could still be a last minute cancellation to the the games. And now the US Women’s Gymnastics Team announced they are opting not to reside in Tokyo’s Olympic Village during the upcoming games. Simone Biles and company intend to stay at a hotel near the venue instead.
The NCAA’s new NIL laws are less than a month old but, according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban, players are already cashing in! That’s because his player, quarterback Bryce Young, yeah, he’s already signed a lucrative marketing deal with CAA and Cash App.
“Our QB has already approached ungodly numbers, and he hasn’t even played yet,” Saban said. “If I told you what it is … it’s almost 7-figures.” Now, Saban was speaking at the Texas High School Coaches Association Convention yesterday when he made those jaw dropping remarks.
Netflix reported its worst slowdown in subscriber growth in eight years as people emerge from their pandemic cocoons. So it’s adding Video games to its streaming service.
On Tuesday, the video streaming giant announced it will offer video games in its existing subscription plans at no extra cost, but didn’t say when that service will launch or what kind of games it will be developing.
Over his career, John Daly won two majors, earned more than $10-million on the links, and drank a crap-load of beer. Those accomplishments might just pale in comparison to this, though.On his “Fore the People” podcast, fellow golfer, Pat Perez, recalled that Daly once had a stroke while partying at Perez’s place. After looking for 45-mintes, Perez finally found Daly…with a cigarette in his mouth…saying, “I’m having an f…ing stroke.” Daly was taken to the hospital, and six hours later Perez received a call from him telling Perez to pick him up. When Perez arrived, Daly was outside having another smoke, and started drinking again once they arrived back home.
Now that Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks are NBA Champs, check out these numbers:
50 points, 14 boards, 5 blocks, 17-of-19 from the free throw line in Game 6.
NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokoumpo stats
- He’s the 7th player in Finals history to score 50, joining NBA royalty like LeBron James, Jerry West, and Elgin Baylor.
- He became the third player in NBA history with two MVPs and a Finals MVP by age 26, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan in that exclusive club.
- He’s now the third player in NBA history to earn an MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year award, and Finals MVP, joining the likes of Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.
- He just became just the second player in NBA history to win an MVP, DPOY, All-Star MVP, and Finals MVP, joining MJ.
- He’s the second player to score 40 points and grab 10 boards in three games in the Finals since Shaquille O’Neal did it in 2000.
- Basketball Reference tweeted that it doesn’t have an individual playoff performance in its database equal to Antetokounmpo’s Game 6.
He then took a jab at the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo says “it’s easy” to join superteam to win.
The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching and names have circulated left and right. As far as the Cleveland Indians are concerned, they have a decision to make regarding slugger Jose Ramirez, although it doesn’t look like they will include him in a trade anytime soon. According to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, it would have to be a massive deal. “The Indians do not plan to move him unless they are overwhelmed.”
Ramirez is having another stellar season for the Indians. He has slashed 19 home runs with 52 RBIs and has a .254 batting average.
The Indians will try to salvage 1 game in Houston tonight with Eli Morgan on the hill at 8:10. The Tribe is now 9.5 games behind the White Sox in the AL Central at 47-45. If they can find a way to win, it would still be a successful road trip from Oakland to Houston at 3-3.
Today is Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Today in Sports History
1968 – Arnold Palmer became the first golfer to make a million dollars in career earnings after he tied for second place at the PGA Championship.
2006 – Alex Rodriguez (New York Yankees) collected his 2,000th career hit and became the youngest player to reach the 450 home run mark.