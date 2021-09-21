Sports ‘n Stuff!

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Last night was the premiere of season 30 of “Dancing With The Stars”
WWE Superstar “The Miz” dancing the cha-cha scored an unexpected 24.
Former Cleveland Cavalier Iman Shumpert scored a 21 in the Jive
There were no eliminations this week.
“Dancing With The Stars” airs Mondays at 8pm ET on ABC!
A new LendingTree survey finds pet owners will spend an average of $1,163 per year on food, treats, props for social media content and other expenses.
Overall, 98% of pet owners say they spend about $86 a month on their pet, with food, treats and toys being the top expenses.
One of the four civilian astronauts in space last week placed the first bet in outer space history.
The man made two $4000 bets during week one of the NFL season…
the over of the Washington New York Giants game (a winner) and the other was a futures bet on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl this year.
According to a new report, rude drivers have one or more of the following habits:
-
- Failure to yield
- Failure to stop
- Improper backing
- Passing where prohibited
- Tailgating
- Street racing
- Hit-and-run
- Based on this criteria Rancho Cordova, California is the city with the rudest drivers, with 65.37 of these violations per 1,000 drivers.
Top Five Cities with The Rudest Drivers
- Rancho Cordova, California: 65.37 per 1,000.
- Citrus Heights, California: 64.14 per 1,000.
- Ventura, California: 64.03 per 1,000.
- Hampton, Georgia: 62.35 per 1,000.
- Petersburg, Virginia: 53.36 per 1,000.
Top 5 Cities With The Most Polite Drivers
- Somerset, Kentucky: 1.62 per 1,000.
- Corbin, Kentucky: 1.86 per 1,000.
- Rio Rancho, New Mexico: 3.8 per 1,000.
- Metairie, Louisiana: 17.94 per 1,000.
- Southaven, Mississippi: 19.3 per 1,000.
The city with the Rudest Drivers in the State of Ohio…according to USA Today:
Dayton. Drivers cited for rude behavior: 40.78 per 1,000 (16% ruder than state average)
NBA Veteran guard JJ Redick announced his retirement from the NBA today.
The former Duke superstar, was the national college men’s player of the year in 2006,
played in the NBA for 15 seasons for the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Pelicans and Mavericks.
He averaged 12.8 points on 44.7 percent shooting (41.5 percent from three-point range) for his career.
Ben Simmons will not report for opening of 76ers training camp according to ESPN’s a Adrian Wojnarowski training camp is set to begin next week. Through for NBA season, Simmons averages seven rebounds and seven assists per game.
Here’s this weekend’s top 10 movies:
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” – $21.7-million
- “Free Guy” – $5.2-million
- “Cry Macho” – $4.5-million
- “Candyman” – $3.5-million
- “Malignant” – $2.7-million
- “Copshop” – $2.3-million
- “Jungle Cruise” – $2.1-million
- “PAW Patrol: The Movie” – $1.8-million
- “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – $675,000
- “Don’t Breathe 2” – $665,000
Hershey’s has introduced their holiday lineup for 2021 with 13 Christmas-themed updates to their favorite Peanut Butter Cups ncluding peanut brittle.
Hershey’s Kisses will get some new wrappers
KIT KAT will roll out Gingerbread Cookie Flavored Miniatures.
CBS Sports NFL power rankings after week #3
- Tampa Bay Bucs
- San Francisco 49ers
- LA Rams
- Phoenix Cardinals
- KC Chiefs dropped 3 spots
- Buffalo Bills
- Green Bay Packers
- Las Vegas Raiders, moved up 8 spots
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns moved up 2 spots
The Tribe lost both ends of their double header with Kansas City yesterday
7-2, 4-2 and now sit at 73-76 in second place in the AL Central only one game ahead of Detroit with only 13 games remaining in the season.
Will they stay ahead of the Tigers?
Can they go 8-5 and end the season at .500?
The Indians are scheduled to host Kansas City tonight (weather permitting) 6:10.
Cal Quantrill on the mound for the good guys.
Today is Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Today in Sports History
1970 – “NFL Monday Night Football” made its debut on ABC-TV. The game was between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets. The Browns won 31-21.
1971 – The American League approved the move of the Washington Senators to Arlington, TX. The Expos would bring baseball back to the Capitol in 2005.
1982 – National Football League (NFL) players began a 57-day strike. It was their first regular-season walkout.
2008 – The New York Yankees played their last game at Yankee Stadium. The new Yankee Stadium opened across the street in 2009.
Mic Drop Celebrity Birthday of the Day!
Bill Murray is 71 ( “SNL,” “Caddyshack,” “Ghostbusters,” “Groundhog Day,” “Lost In Translation,” “Scrooged,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,”)