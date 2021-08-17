Sports ‘n Stuff! 8/17/21

JT with the the stories that hit the headlines over the weekend. follow JT on Insta: @ thejtturk
Yesterday, a 1909 Honus Wagner baseball card sold at auction for $6.6 million, breaking the record for the most expensive sports card of all time. It beats the record of $5.2 million set by a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card in January and matched in April by a 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection LeBron James-autographed rookie jersey card. There’s only about 60 cards in existence due to Wagner asking for his card to be removed prematurely from the 1909-1911 print run by the American Tobacco Co.
For those of us who feel that playing video games is not a form of exercise, think again. A new study shows that two hours of gameplay burned about 420 calories in men and 472 calories in women. They say, “that’s as good as performing a staggering 1,000 sit-ups.” Results showed that the male gamers burned an average of 210 calories, and women an average of 236, during one hour of gameplay.
For the fourth time in the past six years, Alabama will start the college football season as the odds-on favorites to win the national championship. The Associated Press’s annual pre-season poll puts the Crimson Tide in the front runner position—with Oklahoma a distant second followed by Clemson and Ohio State. Alabama received 47 of 63 first place votes from a panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
The rest of the top ten shakes out like this…#5, Georgia, #6, Texas A&M, #7, Iowa State, #8, Cincinnati, #9, Notre Dame & #10, North Carolina.
Since the AP poll started back in 1950, only 11 teams that started the season at No. 1 actually ended the season at No. 1.
A series adaptation of “Field of Dreams” has been ordered straight-to-series at Peacock. Based on Universal Pictures’ Academy Award-nominated film. This comes less than a week from the “Field of Dreams” game between the Yankees and the White Sox. “Field of Dreams” is not the only baseball film to get the series treatment in recent years. Amazon is preparing to release a series version of “A League of Their Own,” while a series version of “The Sandlot” is in the works at Disney Plus. No release date set.
By the way, next years’ “Field of Dreams” game will be played between the Cubs & Reds.
Jimmy Buffett is due to make a return to Blossom Music Ctr. Parrotheads will rejoice when the “Life on the Flip Side” tour comes to Blossom Music Center for a show on Sept. 25.
Tickets to the concert go on sale on Friday, Aug. 20 on Live Nations web site.
Ticket holders will be required to have proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the concert, in order to get in.
Tim Tebow’s attempt to return to the NFL as a tight end after years of playing quarterback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars have released the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tuesday as part of the first round of roster cuts.
Tebow hadn’t played football since the 2015 NFL preseason and has spent the past six years working as a broadcaster on the SEC Network and working on his professional baseball career. Back in May, Tebow’s #85 jersey sales were tops in the league. Outselling Tom Brady jersey sales.
In today’s version of “If I had a million dollars!”
The Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star center Joel Embiid have reached an agreement on a contract extension, a supermax deal thats reportedly worth $196 million over four years. That’s only 49 million per year! He will earn a total of $261 million through the 2026-27 season between his current contract and the extension.
A Miami Hurricanes supporter promised each scholarship football player a monthly check of $500 if they endorsed his business, a chain of mixed martial arts gyms.
The company stands to pay out $60,000 if all 120 FSU football players agree to the deal,
When the Las Vegas Raiders kick off their NFL season next month, the team wants its home stadium to look as normal as possible, with stands full of fans. There’s just one catch: To get in, every spectator will have to show proof they’ve gotten a COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who hasn’t can still enter — after they get a shot at Allegiant Stadium. Spectators will be required to show proof of their vaccination status on a mobile app with a “health pass” feature, the Raiders organization said. If they do so, they can attend games without wearing a face mask.
Today is Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Today in Sports History
1973 – Lee Trevino got the first hole in one of his career at the U.S.I. Golf Classic, in Sutton, MA.
1986 – Pete Rose (Cincinnati Reds) was struck out for his last at bat by San Diego Padres relief pitcher Rich “Goose” Gossage. He has the most base hits no mlb history with 4,256. But he struck out his last at bat, No wonder he’s not in the hall of fame! Smh
On today’s date in pop culture,
1986 – Drummer, Rick Allen (Def Leppard) played his first concert with his band since losing his left arm in a car accident.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Robert De Niro — 78 (“The Godfather Part II,” “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas,” “Cape Fear,” “Casino,” “The Deer Hunter,” “Analyze This,” “Meet The Parents,” “Meet The Fockers,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle”)
Donnie Wahlberg – 52, actor and founding member of NKOTB, (“Band of Brothers,” “Blue Bloods.”) He’s been married to Jenny McCarthy since 2014.)