Sports ‘n Stuff! 8/18/21

The NBA has released its National TV schedule ahead of its 75th season.
It will kick off Tuesday, October 19 on TNT with defending champions, The Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Brooklyn Nets in the first matchup. The second game will see the new look LA Lakers taking on a now healthy Golden State Warriors team at 10 p.m.
Former Cy Young winner and ex-Indian, Trevor Bauer has been away from the Dodgers since July 2—and his return to baseball is now up in the air as the MLB is reported to be conducting its own investigation of sexual misconduct. Bauer is currently in court on sexual assault charges.
Hockey jerseys are going to be getting an update ahead of the NHL’s 2022-23 season. The league has announced it will begin providing ad space on the front of team jerseys following the upcoming season. Jersey ads have become a cash cow in the NBA and a change like this could net the NHL at least $100-million in potential revenue.
Check out the new Tom Brady commercial for Madden 22 on twitter @TheJTurk. In the spot, the GOAT is recruiting a bunch of his former team mates. Including Julian Edelman, Randy Moss & Chad Ocho Cinco.
The San Francisco 49ers waived quarterback Josh Rosen on Tuesday, sending the former No. 10 overall pick in 2018 draft back to an uncertain football future.
With Jimmy Garapolo and Trey Lance cemented as the Niners’ top two quarterbacks and veteran Nate Sudfeld outplaying Rosen in the battle for a possible third spot on the depth chart, Rosen became expendable.
KFC has just partnered with CASETiFY for a fried-chicken themed collection that includes:
- AirPods
- AirPods Pro cases
- IPhone 12 phone cases
- Printed stainless steel water bottles
- Lanyard
And those IPhone 12 cases? They’re also layered with CASEiFY’s antimicrobial coating. Look for the CASETiFY x KFC collection to launch August 26th. If you need KFC gear, head over to CASETiFY.com
Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for unauthorized organized workouts that were a direct violation of NCAA rules. Among the possible NCAA penalties Nebraska could receive include Frost’s suspension for an unknown number of games. Nebraska opens the season at Illinois on Saturday, Aug. 28. Well that’s one team that Michigan might beat in the Big 10 this year.
Former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace is reportedly joining Penny Hardaway’s coaching staff at the University of Memphis. Wallace has agreed to a deal to become an assistant coach for the Tigers. As a member of the Detroit Pistons, Wallace was a huge part in winning the NBA title in 2004.
The Cleveland, Clipper, Guardians beat the Twins last night 3-1 and today…..(Game being played at time of writing this story)
CCG hosts the Angels on Friday at 7:10
High School Football is back tomorrow night on 1480 WHBC when Fairless hosts Sandy Valley
Kickoff at 7pm
Browns are back this Sunday at Centennial Plaza, join me for the best Tailgate in the State in downtown Canton.
Music gets under way at noon for 1 o’clock kick off with the Giants.
Today is Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Today in Sports History
1981 – At the time, it was unheard of…Herschel Walker of the University of Georgia took out an insurance policy with Lloyds of London. The all-American was insured for one million dollars.
1992 1962 – Larry Bird, after 13 years with the Boston Celtics, announced his retirement.
In Pop Culture:
1962 – Ringo Starr made his first appearance as a Beatle. Ringo is 81 years old.
Celebrity Mic Drop Birthday:
Robert Redford is 85 “The Natural,” “War Hunt,” “Inside Daisy Clover,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “Jeremiah Johnson,” “The Sting,” “All the President’s Men (1976) was a landmark film for Redford. (FAST FACT: His massive list of honors includes, the Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2002, he has received awards from BAFTA, Directors Guild of America, Golden Globe, and the Screen Actors Guild. Plus, President Barack Obama honored Redford with a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.)