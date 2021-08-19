Sports ‘n Stuff! 8/19/2021
Robert Kraft (owner of the New England Patriots) recently hired the Rolling Stones to perform at a private party. Now word on how much it set him back but it got me to wonder. What would cost more? Justin Timberlake performing at Jerry Jones enshrinement party or The Stones at Kraft’s “Get out of Jail” party?
Jennifer Lopez is ready to be rid of all things Alex Rodriguez. As we told you, she scrubbed her Instagram clean of his presence.Now we hear that she’s about to cut business ties with him, too. She’ll either sell her side of the company or buy him out.She thinks it’s unfair to Ben Affleck to have ties to her ex. “Maybe it’s a good thing they didn’t buy the Indians/Clipper/Guardians after all.”
The Cleveland Indian/Clipper/Guardians back in action tomorrow night when they host the Angels at 7:10
High School Football is back tonight on 1480 WHBC when Fairless hosts Sandy Valley
Kickoff at 7pm
Browns are back this Sunday at Centennial Plaza, join me for the best Tailgate in the State in downtown Canton.
Music gets under way at noon for 1 o’clock kick off with the Giants.
Today in Sports History
1909 – The first car race to be run on brick occurred at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Cole Custer probably finished 28th.
1921 – Ty Cobb (Detroit Tigers) recorded his 3,000 career hit. Cobb went on to hit a total 4,189. Pete Rose had 4,256. They are the 2 only players in mlb history with 4,000 base hits.